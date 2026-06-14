West Asia Conflict LIVE | Trump, Pakistan Say Iran Deal Could Be Signed Today; Tehran Signals More Time Needed
Published : June 14, 2026 at 8:04 AM IST|
Updated : June 14, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Key mediator Pakistan on Saturday said a deal to end the Iran war was closer than ever, and U.S. President Donald Trump asserted it would be "signed tomorrow," while Iran made some of its most optimistic statements yet, but indicated a bit more time was needed.
Trump said the Strait of Hormuz would open immediately after the signing. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said a deal was expected to be finalised within 24 hours. Each side was expected to sign electronically. Pakistan's foreign ministry said the signing ceremony was scheduled for Sunday but did not provide details.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, in statements carried by state media, said the signing "will not happen tomorrow," but "the likelihood of finalising the memorandum of understanding in the coming days is high." A tenuous ceasefire has been in place since April 7. Trump has asserted multiple times in recent weeks that the countries were on the cusp of a deal.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said the memorandum of understanding under discussion was focused on ending the war and "at this stage, it has been decided that there will be no discussion of the nuclear issue." Iran's nuclear program and highly enriched uranium have long been at the centre of tensions with the U.S. and Israel, and an international source of concern.
Iran has long expressed wariness in negotiations, pointing out that previous talks with the U.S. last year and early this year ended with attacks by the U.S. and Israel. Trump was expected to discuss demining the Strait of Hormuz during the Group of Seven summit that starts Monday. G7 members Britain and France have expressed interest in assisting with demining once the conflict is paused.
Iran's state-run television said funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in the war's opening attack, will take place in July.
The funeral, burial and farewell events for Khamenei will occur between July 4 and 9 during Muharram, a traditional period of mourning in the Shiite Muslim calendar. Khamenei is succeeded by his son, Mojtaba, who is considered less compromising and has not been seen publicly since the war began.
Funeral ceremonies are expected to begin in Tehran and move to Qom, a stronghold of many senior Shiite clerics, then to Mashhad, Khamenei's birthplace. He'll be buried there at the Imam Reza Shrine, considered the holiest place among Shiite devotees.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | Iran Will Open Strait of Hormuz Sans Tolls, There Will Be Demining Exercise: US Officials
Senior US officials said that President Donald Trump is going to make a deal with Iran, and it is going to be a 'great' one. The officials told ANI that Iran must open the Strait of Hormuz sans any tolls.
The officials said, "The President has been clear, and you saw comments today from the Prime Minister of Pakistan that we think we have a deal, it's a great deal and a very strong deal... There is a lot that the G7 countries have said that they can do once that deal goes forward." The officials further said that there is a lot of capacity among the G7 countries, and the UK and France have collaborated in the de-mining of the Strait of Hormuz.
"Iran is going to open up the Strait of Hormuz; that is a requirement. It could be open with no tolls. As they do that, we will lift our blockade. It is going to happen in conjunction; the phase after that is going to be the demining of the Straits... There is also a lot of capacity that some of the G7 countries have, and that they volunteered to put together, there is a coalition that the UK and France have talked about they have some ships already in the water, some of them close by, and so as the Straits open, we are going to be very involved in demining, and to the extent that G7 countries can participate in that," they said.
When asked whether the India-US trade deal would be discussed during President Donald Trump's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit, senior US officials said that the latter is very ambitious about India's role.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Qatar, Kuwait Back Progress In US-Iran Talks, Hope For Swift deal
Qatar and Kuwait voiced support for progress in the US-Iran negotiations and expressed hope that Washington and Tehran will soon reach an agreement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said Saturday.
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah discussed the issues during a call, according to the Foreign Ministry.
"Both sides affirmed their full support for the ongoing commendable efforts to address all pending issues through dialogue and peaceful means," it said.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Israel’s Smotrich Renews Call For Attacks On Beirut
Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has said Hezbollah must not be allowed “to exploit” the situation to attack northern Israel, in an apparent reference to the US-Iran talks, according to Al Jazeera. “For every shot fired towards our territory, 10 buildings will fall in Dahiyeh,” he said, referring to the southern suburbs of Beirut.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | No Signing Ceremony Listed On Trump’s Sunday Agenda
US President Donald Trump has suggested that a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran could be signed virtually, but his public schedule for Sunday contains no reference to a signing ceremony.
Trump has described the proposed memorandum as a major diplomatic breakthrough that would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, arguing that Tehran is no longer interested in pursuing one.
The president has also contrasted the prospective agreement with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action negotiated under former President Barack Obama, saying the new arrangement would be stronger than the accord from which he withdrew the United States during his first term in office.
West Asia Conflict LIVE | Lebanese Army Withdraws From Southern Village After Israeli Troops Advance Nearby
The Lebanese army on Saturday withdrew its troops from a base in a southern Lebanese village after Israeli troops advanced in an area nearby, a military official said. Israel's military appears to be trying to make as many gains as possible in case a U.S.-Iran agreement is reached to end the war in the region, which is likely to include Lebanon.
The departure from the army barracks in Kfar Tebnit came as the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for about 20 locations, including the southern city of Nabatiyeh and nearby villages.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported airstrikes on Saturday on different villages near Nabatiyeh, including one that killed two people in Deir al-Zahrani. It added that Nabatiyeh was subjected to artillery shelling on Saturday. Read more...