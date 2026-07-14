West Asia Live: US Begins New Iran Strikes After Trump Says Ships Will Be Charged To Use Strait Of Hormuz
Published : July 14, 2026 at 4:03 AM IST|
Updated : July 14, 2026 at 4:31 AM IST
US President Donald Trump said that Iranian ships will no longer be able to travel through the Strait of Hormuz and America would charge a 20% toll on other countries' eligible cargo, escalating tensions after a weekend of attacks by both nations to assert control of the critical waterway.
Trump also said he’s recommended Lindsey Graham’s sister be named as his temporary replacement in the U.S. Senate. Graham, one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress and an advocate for U.S. military aggression in Iran, died Saturday at 71 after a tear in his aorta.
That’s after a Navy pilot died in a helicopter crash on July 1 in the Arabian Sea. The Navy initially called it an emergency landing and said there was “no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action.”.The Pentagon’s war casualty count added one non-hostile death in July.
A U.S. Central Command spokesman confirmed it was the pilot..It’s the first death since 13 service members were killed in two separate incidents in March at the beginning of the war..A total of 414 service members have been wounded, including a U.S. Air Force member added Monday..While Iran and the U.S. have resumed strikes, it’s unclear if that’s what led to the injury. U.S. Central Command and the Air Force wouldn’t offer details. Most troops were wounded in March, while 34 were wounded in April and three in June.
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US Begins new Iran strikes after Trump says ships will be charged to use the Strait of Hormuz
The U.S. announced a new round of strikes on Iran on Monday, hours after President Donald Trump said Washington is “reinstating” a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and, in a seeming policy reversal, will charge other ships for safe passage.
All of that comes as Iran has insisted it actually controls the critical waterway, and as the new exchange of fire threatened a return to all-out war. U.S. Central Command announced on social media that the U.S. military had begun another round of strikes against Iran.
“These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz,” the U.S. military said.
The new round of attacks followed Trump telling conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, “We’re going to hit them very hard tonight and we’re going to hit them hard tomorrow — and there’s not a damn thing they can do about it.” “They have nothing,” Trump added. “They have nothing going, other than they have big mouths.”(AP)