US-Iran War LIVE | Strait Of Hormuz Closed, Says Tehran; US Launches New Strikes On Iran
Published : July 12, 2026 at 8:17 AM IST|
Updated : July 12, 2026 at 8:51 AM IST
Iran on Sunday said the Strait of Hormuz was closed once again after a warning shot fired by its military struck a vessel using an unauthorised route in the critical waterway, further jeopardising the already tenuous ceasefire agreement with the United States.
US Central Command said a short time later that its forces began a third round of strikes against Iran. There were explosions in Bandar Abbas and Sirik, two towns along the shores of the strait, Iran state media reported. Senior U.S. officials had previously said in Washington that negotiations to further cement last month's deal to end the war would be unable to progress without the strait being secure — and even said they wanted Iran to offer public statements to that effect.
Instead, the Revolutionary Guards Corps said multiple vessels "disregarded our warnings and instructions to correct their course and proceed along the approved route." One of them "was struck by a warning shot and brought to a stop." Iran said that the strait would remain closed "until further notice" and said it would consider targeting "additional enemy bases in the region" if it faced more attacks.
A little more than an hour later, the U.S. announced its own new round of strikes. The latest flurry of shots from both sides followed Iran and Oman's foreign ministers' meeting on Saturday to discuss the strait that lies between them, after days of Iranian attacks on ships and U.S. retaliation that dealt a blow to the interim deal to end the war.
Iran's new supreme leader, still unseen since the war began, also vowed in his first statement since the funeral of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, that Iranians would avenge his killing in the war's opening strikes on Feb. 28. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said before the new round of strikes that he met with his counterpart in Oman to discuss "appropriate mechanisms for ensuring the safe passage of ships."
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US-Iran War LIVE | UAE Says Responding To Missile, Drone Threats; Bahrain Sounds Sirens
The United Arab Emirates defence ministry said Sunday that air defences were engaging missile and drone threats, while neighbouring Bahrain sounded air raid sirens after the United States struck Iran following an attack in the Hormuz Strait.
The UAE defence ministry said sounds heard across the country "are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV's". Bahrain's interior ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.
US-Iran War LIVE | Explosions Heard Over Qatar capital
Explosions were heard over Qatar's capital on Sunday, AFP journalists reported, after the United States struck Iran over a vessel coming under attack in the Strait of Hormuz.
AFP correspondents saw interceptions in the sky above Doha, a key mediator between Washington and Tehran, as residents received messages on their phones urging them to "remain in their homes and safe places".
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The crew of the container ship stuck in the Strait of Hormuz have abandoned the vessel and boarded a lifeboat, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said. It said the update came from military authorities and the ship’s company security officer.