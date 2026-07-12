US-Iran War LIVE | Strait Of Hormuz Closed, Says Tehran; US Launches New Strikes On Iran

US-Iran War LIVE | UAE Says Responding To Missile, Drone Threats; Bahrain Sounds Sirens

The United Arab Emirates defence ministry said Sunday that air defences were engaging missile and drone threats, while neighbouring Bahrain sounded air raid sirens after the United States struck Iran following an attack in the Hormuz Strait.

The UAE defence ministry said sounds heard across the country "are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAV's". Bahrain's interior ministry urged citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.