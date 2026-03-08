US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says He’ll Hit Iran Harder; China Calls For End To Military Actions

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Aggression Will Meet Proportionate Response : Iranian Speaker On US Attack On Desalination Plant

Responding to the US attack on a desalination plant on Qeshm Island, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, late Saturday night, said that the aggression will be met with a proportionate response. In a post on X, he said, " The crime committed by the US-Zionist alliance in targeting the desalination plant on Qeshm Island was carried out with the support of a US base in a neighbouring country in the south. This aggression will meet a proportionate response."

"US bases in the region are platforms for attacking Iran. The origin of any attack is the destination of our response," he said.