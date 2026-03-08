US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says He’ll Hit Iran Harder; China Calls For End To Military Actions
Published : March 8, 2026 at 8:44 AM IST|
Updated : March 8, 2026 at 9:44 AM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump warned in a Truth Social post that more Iranian officials will be targets, saying, "Today Iran will be hit very hard!," while noting an apology by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian earlier in the day to neighbouring nations over Tehran's attacks. Gulf countries said they have intercepted more ballistic missiles and drones launched from Iran.
The Iran war exploded further late Saturday as pillars of flame rose above an oil storage facility in Tehran, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised "many surprises" for the next phase of the week-old conflict. Israel's military confirmed that it hit the fuel storage facilities in Tehran. Associated Press video showed the horizon glowing against the night sky above Tehran.
It appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war. State media blamed "an attack from the U.S. and the Zionist regime" at the facility that supplies the capital and neighbouring provinces in the north. It appeared to be the first time a civil industrial facility has been targeted in the war. State media blamed "an attack from the U.S. and the Zionist regime" at the facility that supplies the capital and neighbouring provinces in the north.
Meanwhile, Israeli air strikes killed eight people in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said, and local media reported that an Israeli drone hit a hotel in Beirut, killing four and wounding 10 others. The Israeli military said early Sunday that it targeted commanders of the Lebanese branch of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force in Beirut. The deaths come on top of at least 47 others killed in Saturday's Israeli strikes. Strikes and drone attacks in Kuwait, Iraq and Saudi Arabia also caused havoc and some additional deaths.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Indians Stranded In Qatar Should Submit Details: Indian Embassy
The Indian Embassy in Qatar on Sunday urged the Indian nationals stranded in Qatar as Tourists/short-term visitors to submit their details in their details. In a post on x, the Embassy also said that those who have already submitted the details through our earlier link need not submit them again.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Aggression Will Meet Proportionate Response : Iranian Speaker On US Attack On Desalination Plant
Responding to the US attack on a desalination plant on Qeshm Island, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, late Saturday night, said that the aggression will be met with a proportionate response. In a post on X, he said, " The crime committed by the US-Zionist alliance in targeting the desalination plant on Qeshm Island was carried out with the support of a US base in a neighbouring country in the south. This aggression will meet a proportionate response."
"US bases in the region are platforms for attacking Iran. The origin of any attack is the destination of our response," he said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Says It Targeted Iranian-Linked Commanders In Beirut
The Israeli military said in a statement Sunday morning that it targeted commanders of the Lebanese branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force. Early Sunday, an Israeli drone struck a room in a hotel in Beirut’s Raouche district, a major seaside tourist area, killing four people and wounding 10 others, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.
The military added that it “will not allow Iranian terrorist elements to establish themselves in Lebanese territory and will continue to eliminate, in a targeted manner, the commanders of the Iranian terrorist regime wherever they operate.”
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Firefighters Combat Blazes at Kuwait’s Airport
Firefighters are still combating fires at fuel tanks in Kuwait International Airport as well as at a government high-rise building in Kuwait City, according to state-run Kuwait News Agency. Kuwait’s Defense Ministry said that fuel tanks at the airport were directly hit in a drone attack. The official social security agency’s headquarters in the capital was also hit by a drone, authorities said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | A Number Of US Soldiers Captured: Iran's National Security Council Head Ali Larijani
Ali Larijani, the head of Iran's National Security Council, on Sunday said that "a number" of US soldiers have been captured. "It has been reported to me that several American soldiers have been taken prisoner. But the Americans claim that they have been killed in action. Despite their futile efforts, the truth is not something they can hide for too long," Larijani said in a post on X.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranians Leave Lebanon Over Escalating Conflict
The families of Iranian embassy staff left Saturday, along with teachers and students from an Iranian school and a number of other Iranians residing in Lebanon, Iran’s foreign ministry said in a statement. It said the move was made “due to the current security situation in Lebanon as a result of the brutal attacks launched by the Zionist entity against the country, and out of concern for the safety and security of our citizens residing in Lebanon.”
It said that consular services will continue for Iranians remaining in Lebanon. Days earlier, the Israeli military issued a warning to “representatives of the Iranian terrorist regime still in Lebanon to leave immediately before they are targeted.” On Friday, an Israeli strike landed near the Iranian embassy in Beirut.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | China’s Foreign Minister Calls for End to Military Actions
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a press briefing Sunday in Beijing that “this is a war that shouldn’t have happened, and does not bring any benefit to anyone.” China’s foreign minister called on major powers to “play a constructive role” and for an immediate end to military actions. (AP).