US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Says 'Aware Of Who's Talking To Who' Amid Reports Of Russia Aiding Iran
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he would not seek a deal with Iran without the country's "unconditional surrender" as Washington warned of a forthcoming bombing campaign that officials said would be the most intense of the weeklong conflict.
Israel said it began a broad wave of strikes on Tehran early Saturday, with Associated Press video showing explosions and large plumes of smoke billowing over the western part of the capital city. As Israeli warplanes bombed the Iranian capital and Beirut, Iran launched more retaliatory strikes against Israel and Gulf countries on the seventh day of the war. Many thunder-like booms rumbled over Jerusalem just past midnight local time as Israel said it was working to intercept missiles launched from Iran.
The U.S. and Israel have battered Iran with strikes, targeting its military capabilities, leadership and nuclear program. The stated goals and timelines for the war have repeatedly shifted, as the U.S. has at times suggested it seeks to topple Iran's government or elevate new leadership from within.
Meanwhile, Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran strike the U.S. military, according to two officials familiar with U.S. intelligence on the matter. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a call Friday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing his condolences over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Kremlin said.
In other developments, evidence emerged suggesting that an explosion that killed scores of Iranian students at a school was likely caused by U.S. airstrikes that also hit an adjacent compound associated with the regime's Revolutionary Guard.
Qatar's energy minister, Saad al-Kaabi, warned in an interview with the Financial Times that the war could "bring down the economies of the world," predicting a widespread shutdown of Gulf energy exports that could send oil to $150 a barrel. The price for a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude rose above $90 on Friday for the first time in more than two years.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran’s UN Ambassador Accuses US and Israel of War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity
Amir Saeid Iravani charged that they are deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure across the country, including densely populated residential areas. “These acts constitute clear war crimes and crimes against humanity,” Iravani told reporters.
He said Iran does not seek war or escalation but reiterated that Tehran will take all necessary measures to defend itself, its territory and its independence. Iravani also said Iran does not accept Trump’s statement that he should play a role in choosing the country’s new supreme leader, and it “constitutes a clear violation of the principle of noninterference in the internal affairs of states and enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.”
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Aware Of Who's Talking To Who: Pentagon chief responds to reports Russia is aiding Iran
Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran strike American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region, according to two officials familiar with U.S. intelligence on the matter.
The officials, who were not authorised to comment publicly on the sensitive matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, cautioned that the U.S. intelligence has not uncovered that Russia is directing Iran on what to do with the information as the U.S. and Israel continue their bombardment and Iran fires retaliatory salvos at American assets and allies in the Persian Gulf.
Still, it's the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war that the U.S. and Israel launched on Iran a week ago. Russia is in the rare club of countries that maintains friendly relations with Tehran, which has faced years of isolation over its nuclear program and its support of proxy groups that have wreaked havoc in the Middle East, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.
The White House downplayed reports that Russia was sharing intelligence with Iran about U.S. targets in the region. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday told reporters that "it clearly is not making any difference with respect to the military operations in Iran because we are completely decimating them."
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a CBS' "60 Minutes" interview on Friday, said the U.S. is "tracking everything" and factoring it into battle plans, when asked about the reports Russia was aiding Iran.
"The American people can rest assured their commander in chief is well aware of who's talking to who," he said. "And anything that shouldn't be happening, whether it's in public or back-channeled, is being confronted and confronted strongly."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran’s UN Ambassador Accuses US and Israel of War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity
Amir Saeid Iravani charged that they are deliberately targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure across the country, including densely populated residential areas. “These acts constitute clear war crimes and crimes against humanity,” Iravani told reporters.
He said Iran does not seek war or escalation but reiterated that Tehran will take all necessary measures to defend itself, its territory and its independence. Iravani also said Iran does not accept Trump’s statement that he should play a role in choosing the country’s new supreme leader and it “constitutes a clear violation of the principle of noninterference in the internal affairs of states and enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.”