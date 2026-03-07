US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Says 'Aware Of Who's Talking To Who' Amid Reports Of Russia Aiding Iran

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Aware Of Who's Talking To Who: Pentagon chief responds to reports Russia is aiding Iran

Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran strike American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region, according to two officials familiar with U.S. intelligence on the matter.

The officials, who were not authorised to comment publicly on the sensitive matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, cautioned that the U.S. intelligence has not uncovered that Russia is directing Iran on what to do with the information as the U.S. and Israel continue their bombardment and Iran fires retaliatory salvos at American assets and allies in the Persian Gulf.

Still, it's the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war that the U.S. and Israel launched on Iran a week ago. Russia is in the rare club of countries that maintains friendly relations with Tehran, which has faced years of isolation over its nuclear program and its support of proxy groups that have wreaked havoc in the Middle East, including Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis.

The White House downplayed reports that Russia was sharing intelligence with Iran about U.S. targets in the region. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday told reporters that "it clearly is not making any difference with respect to the military operations in Iran because we are completely decimating them."

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a CBS' "60 Minutes" interview on Friday, said the U.S. is "tracking everything" and factoring it into battle plans, when asked about the reports Russia was aiding Iran.

"The American people can rest assured their commander in chief is well aware of who's talking to who," he said. "And anything that shouldn't be happening, whether it's in public or back-channeled, is being confronted and confronted strongly."