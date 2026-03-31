US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says US Negotiating With Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker; Ghalibaf Denies Talks
Published : March 31, 2026 at 7:12 AM IST|
Updated : March 31, 2026 at 7:41 AM IST
Day 32 of the US-Israel-Iran War: Sirens sounded at dawn near Israel's main nuclear research centre, a part of the country that has been targeted repeatedly in recent days as the US-Israel war on Iran entered its 32nd day on Tuesday. Israel's military also said it had taken out two drones launched from Yemen, where the Iran-backed Houthis entered the war on Saturday with their first missile attack.
US President Donald Trump threatened widespread destruction of Iran's energy resources and other vital infrastructure, potentially including desalination plants that supply drinking water, if a deal to end the war is not reached "shortly." Trump has repeatedly claimed to be making diplomatic progress, though Tehran denies negotiating directly, while ramping up his threats and sending thousands more US troops to the Middle East. The US president told the New York Post that Washington is negotiating with Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The former Revolutionary Guard commander, who has taunted the US on social media, dismissed the talks facilitated by Pakistan as a cover for the latest American troop deployments.
In a social media post, Trump said "great progress is being made" in talks with Iran to end military operations. But he said if a deal is not reached "shortly," and if the Strait of Hormuz is not immediately reopened, the US would broaden its offensive by "completely obliterating" power plants, oil wells, Kharg Island and possibly even desalination plants. The US already has targeted military positions on Kharg. Iran has threatened to launch its own ground invasion of Gulf Arab countries and to mine the Persian Gulf if U.S. troops set foot on its territory.
Iran, meanwhile, struck a key water and electrical plant in Kuwait, and an oil refinery in Israel came under attack. A drone hit a Kuwaiti oil tanker in Dubai waters, causing a fire that authorities were working to control early Tuesday, the Dubai Media Office said. Israel and the U.S. launched a new wave of strikes on Iran, as the war raged with no end in sight.
Two dozen people have been killed in the Gulf states and the occupied West Bank. In Lebanon, officials said more than 1,200 people have been killed, and more than 1 million have been displaced. Six Israeli soldiers have died in Lebanon, while 13 U.S. service members have been killed in the war. Oil prices rise again as concerns of a global energy crisis grow. Brent crude oil, the international standard, was trading around $115 Monday, up nearly 60% from when the war started.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Drops Bunker Buster Bombs on Iranian Ammunition Depot
The US hit a large ammunition depot in the Iranian city of Isfahan with 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs, a US official said. A high volume of bunker busters, or penetrator munitions, was used for the strike, WSJ reported, quoting officials. President Trump posted an uncaptioned video on Truth Social on Sunday night that showed a chain of explosions lighting up the night sky. The video captured the strike, the official said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Russia's Lavrov Cautions Against Drawing Gulf Monarchies Into Alien War
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday cautioned against drawing Gulf monarchies into "someone else's war" and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in West Asia.
Speaking in a video conference with his counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Lavrov expressed Russia's "unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of friendly Arabian monarchies".
He "emphasised the inadmissibility of drawing these countries into someone else's war, as well as the unacceptability of attacks on their civilian infrastructure, including energy and other vital facilities," the Russian foreign office said in a statement.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Security Council to Hold Emergency Meeting on Killings Of UN Peacekeepers
The United Nations’ most powerful body will convene an emergency session on Tuesday after officials announced that three peacekeepers in southern Lebanon had been killed in the last 24 hours. The meeting was scheduled after a request from France.
It was unclear who was behind the projectile and explosion that killed the three peacekeepers, as the U.N. says the incidents remain under investigation.
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, under-secretary-general for peace operations, said Monday that all three peacekeepers who were killed were from the Indonesian army. That makes 97 fatalities of UNIFIL peacekeepers due to malicious acts since the mission began in March 1978 and a total of more than 330 fatalities -- the most of any U.N. peacekeeping operation. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Netanyahu Says Iran's Islamic Republic Will 'Collapse Internally'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced confidence Monday that Iran's Islamic Republic would eventually fall, though he again said that was not the objective of the US-Israeli war on the country.
"I think this regime will collapse internally. But at the moment, right now, what we're doing is just degrading their military capacity, degrading their missile capacity, degrading their nuclear capacity and also weakening them from the inside," Netanyahu told conservative US broadcaster Newsmax. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Plane Scheduled For Humanitarian Mission To India Damaged In US Strike
A US airstrike at Iran's Mashhad airport on Monday damaged a Mahan Air aircraft, potentially disrupting a mission to India to collect humanitarian aid, Iranian officials claimed. The plane was reportedly scheduled to fly to New Delhi this week to pick up essential medical supplies and aid for the Iranian people, they said.
US officials have not yet corroborated the claim. The Iranian officials said the aircraft was damaged following the US attack on Mashhad airport. According to reports, the plane was expected to arrive in New Delhi on April 1. India sent the first consignment of medical supplies to Iran through the Iranian Red Crescent Society on March 18.
The Iranian embassy in New Delhi thanked the people of India for the aid. Mahan Air is a privately-owned Iranian airline that operates flights in several countries in West Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia and East Asia.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Drone Hits Kuwaiti Oil Tanker in Dubai Waters, Causing Fire
Authorities are working to control the fire, the Dubai Media Office said. All 24 crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported, the office said. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre, run by the British military, reported the strike, saying the vessel was 31 nautical miles (57 kilometres) northwest of Dubai.
It said an unknown projectile struck their tanker on the starboard side, causing a fire on the vessel. No environmental impact has been reported, the centre said.