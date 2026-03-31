US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says US Negotiating With Iran’s Parliamentary Speaker; Ghalibaf Denies Talks

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Russia's Lavrov Cautions Against Drawing Gulf Monarchies Into Alien War

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday cautioned against drawing Gulf monarchies into "someone else's war" and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in West Asia.

Speaking in a video conference with his counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, Lavrov expressed Russia's "unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of friendly Arabian monarchies".

He "emphasised the inadmissibility of drawing these countries into someone else's war, as well as the unacceptability of attacks on their civilian infrastructure, including energy and other vital facilities," the Russian foreign office said in a statement.