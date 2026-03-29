US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Says US, Israeli Universities In West Asia 'Legitimate Targets'; US Deploys 3500 Marine Troops
Published : March 29, 2026 at 7:14 AM IST|
Updated : March 29, 2026 at 7:49 AM IST
Day 30 of the US-Israel-Iran War: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday issued a stern warning that American and Israeli universities in the West Asian region could be considered legitimate targets in retaliation for the US and Israeli strikes on Iranian academic institutions and heritage infrastructure. Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that a task force of 3,500 marines and sailors arrived in the Middle East.
Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Saturday claimed responsibility for two missile attacks on Israel as the war in the Middle East marked its one-month anniversary. Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, issued statements on Saturday on the rebel group’s Al-Masirah satellite television network. He said the Houthis launched two missile attacks within hours of each other. Israel said it intercepted the first missile. It did not immediately comment on whether it intercepted any projectiles from Yemen in the second attack.
It is the first time Israel has faced fire from Yemen since the start of the conflict last month. Houthi attacks on vessels during the Israel-Hamas war upended shipping in the Red Sea. Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt will attend talks in Islamabad on Sunday aimed at ending the war, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has said.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Reza Pahlavi Tells US Conservatives He’s Ready to Lead Transition
Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi told a gathering of U.S. conservatives on Saturday that he’s ready to lead a transition away from the Islamic Republic and said when the “right moment arrives” he will call on the people of Iran to rise up.
Pahlavi spoke for nearly 30 minutes at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Dallas where he was interrupted several times by applause and cheers. He praised President Donald Trump for initiating the military action against Iran’s current government.
The biggest crowd reactions came when he asked the crowd if they could envision Iran turning into a friend and ally of the United States. “Can you imagine Iran going from death to America to God bless America?” he said. Later, the crowd erupted again when he added: “President Trump is making America great again. I intend to make Iran great again.” (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israeli Airstrike In Southern Lebanon Kills 3 Journalists Covering The War
An Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon on Saturday killed three journalists who were covering the latest Israel-Hezbollah war, their TV stations said.
Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV said its longtime correspondent Ali Shoeib was killed in southern Lebanon. Israel's military said it had targeted Shoeib, accusing him of being a Hezbollah intelligence operative, without providing evidence.
A well-known Lebanese war correspondent, Shoeib had covered southern Lebanon for al-Manar TV for nearly three decades.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Will Allow More Pakistani Ships Through Strait of Hormuz
Pakistan’s foreign minister said late Saturday that Iran has agreed to allow 20 additional Pakistani-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Ishaq Dar wrote on X that two Pakistani ships would cross the strategic waterway daily under the arrangement.
“This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation,” Dar said. “It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region.” He said the move marked a meaningful step toward de-escalation and would strengthen efforts for peace.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Explosions Rock Irbil As Attacks Target US Sites
Interceptions and drone activity were heard for hours overnight Saturday across Irbil, the capital of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region in northern Iraq, including drones shot down while attempting to target the U.S. consulate and nearby bases.
AP journalists in the area reported non-stop loud explosions and saw at least one drone headed toward American facilities, in one of the most intense days of attacks since the war began. Iran-aligned militias in Iraq have stepped up repeated drone and missile attacks on U.S. bases, including in Irbil.
In a statement on Saturday, the U.S. condemned what it called “despicable terrorist attacks” by Iran’s militant groups, saying the strikes on Kurdish regional President Nechirvan Barzani’s residence in Irbil earlier that day were “a direct assault on Iraq’s sovereignty, stability and unity.” The attack caused material damage, but no casualties, and the residence was empty at the time. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Kuwait Military Says Responding to Missile and Drone Attacks
Kuwait's military said Sunday it was responding to "hostile missile and drone" threats. "The general staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets," it said in a post on X.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israeli Strikes Kill 17 In Southern Lebanon
The Lebanese health ministry said a strike Saturday evening on Hanniyeh town in Tyre province killed seven people, six Syrians, including a child, and one Lebanese person, and wounded nine others. In Nabatiyeh province, a strike on Deir al-Zahrani killed seven people and wounded eight, while a separate strike on Kfartabnit killed three and wounded four, the health ministry said. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | IRGC Warns US, Israeli Universities in West Asia of Being 'Legitimate Targets' After Strikes On Iranian Institutions
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday issued a stern warning that American and Israeli universities in the West Asian region could be considered legitimate targets in retaliation for the US and Israeli strikes on Iranian academic institutions and heritage infrastructure.
In a statement broadcast by Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Telegram, the IRGC condemned recent attacks on Iranian universities, including what it described as a bombardment of the University of Science and Technology in Tehran, and accused US-Israeli forces of targeting Iranian educational infrastructure. "The American-Zionist aggressor forces have targeted Iranian universities for the umpteenth time by bombing the Tehran University of Science and Technology," the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.
The statement warned that all universities affiliated with the United States and Israel in West Asia are "legitimate targets" unless specific conditions are met. The IRGC also urged staff, faculty, students and residents near American and Israeli university campuses in the region to stay at least one kilometre away to protect their safety and also demanded that the US government officially condemn the bombing of Iranian universities by noon on Monday, March 30 (Tehran time), if it wants those institutions to be spared from retaliation.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Deploys 3,500 Marine Troops To Middle East Amid War Against Iran
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that a task force of 3,500 marines and sailors arrived in the Middle East."US Sailors and Marines aboard USS Tripoli (LHA 7) arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility on March 27," CENTCOM said in a brief post on social media platform X on Saturday.
The America-class amphibious assault ship serves as the flagship for the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group / 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, composed of about 3,500 sailors and marines in addition to transport and strike fighter aircraft, as well as amphibious assault and tactical assets, CENTCOM said in the post.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Organizers Say at Least 8 Million Attended Anti-Trump Protests in US
An estimated 8 million people in the United States participated in "No Kings" protests against President Donald Trump on Saturday, organizers said, as Americans vented their frustrations on his leadership.
"At least 8 million people gathered today at more than 3,300 events across all 50 states," No Kings said in a press release. US authorities did not provide an official count on the number of participants in Saturday's events. According to the organisers, there were about one million more participants and 600 more events compared to the last No Kings demonstrations in October. (AFP).