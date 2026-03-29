US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Says US, Israeli Universities In West Asia 'Legitimate Targets'; US Deploys 3500 Marine Troops

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Reza Pahlavi Tells US Conservatives He’s Ready to Lead Transition

Exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi told a gathering of U.S. conservatives on Saturday that he’s ready to lead a transition away from the Islamic Republic and said when the “right moment arrives” he will call on the people of Iran to rise up.

Pahlavi spoke for nearly 30 minutes at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Dallas where he was interrupted several times by applause and cheers. He praised President Donald Trump for initiating the military action against Iran’s current government.

The biggest crowd reactions came when he asked the crowd if they could envision Iran turning into a friend and ally of the United States. “Can you imagine Iran going from death to America to God bless America?” he said. Later, the crowd erupted again when he added: “President Trump is making America great again. I intend to make Iran great again.” (AP).