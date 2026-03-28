US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Missile Attack Wounds Several US Troops At Saudi Air Base

US-Israel-Iran War | Trump urges Israel and Saudis to normalize ties once Iran war ends

Trump has been pressing Israel and Saudi Arabia, the two biggest powers in the Middle East, for years to normalize ties as part of his Abraham Accords efforts.

“It’s now time,” Trump said at a Miami event sponsored by a Saudi sovereign wealth fund. “We’ve now taken them out, and they are out bigly. We got to get into the Abraham Accords.”

Significant headwinds remain, including Saudi Arabia’s insistence that there needs to be a credible path to a Palestinian state before it normalizes commercial and diplomatic ties with Israel. (AP).