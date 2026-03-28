US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Missile Attack Wounds Several US Troops At Saudi Air Base
Day 29 of US-Israel-Iran War: Iran kept firing missiles at Israel and Gulf Arab nations on Friday, including a strike at a military base in Saudi Arabia that US officials said wounded at least 10 US service members, two of them seriously.
The attack on Prince Sultan Air Base also damaged several US refuelling aircraft, said two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters. One of the officials said two of the troops were seriously wounded. Israel, meanwhile, warned Friday it will expand its attacks on Iran, while the U.S. military also continued striking Iran. President Donald Trump delayed his threat to obliterate Iran's energy plants over its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Facing a convulsing stock market, Trump on Thursday extended a deadline for reopening the waterway until April 6, saying Iran asked for the grace period and that talks were going "very well," despite Iran continuing to publicly insist it is not negotiating with the White House on a 15-point proposal to end the conflict.
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US-Israel-Iran War | Trump urges Israel and Saudis to normalize ties once Iran war ends
Trump has been pressing Israel and Saudi Arabia, the two biggest powers in the Middle East, for years to normalize ties as part of his Abraham Accords efforts.
“It’s now time,” Trump said at a Miami event sponsored by a Saudi sovereign wealth fund. “We’ve now taken them out, and they are out bigly. We got to get into the Abraham Accords.”
Significant headwinds remain, including Saudi Arabia’s insistence that there needs to be a credible path to a Palestinian state before it normalizes commercial and diplomatic ties with Israel. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War | Iran Launches More Missiles Targeting Israel
Israel’s military said early Saturday that Iran fired missiles targeting the country. The latest missiles follow an earlier salvo that killed 1 person and injured more across Israel late Friday and into Saturday.
Sirens sounded in northern Israel, along the border with Lebanon, where rocket and drone attacks from Hezbollah have been constant during the war. (AP).