US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pentagon Considers Deploying Up To 10,000 Additional Troops
Published : March 27, 2026 at 7:14 AM IST|
Updated : March 27, 2026 at 8:01 AM IST
Day 28 of US-Israel-Iran War: Israel’s military said early Friday that it had conducted a wave of strikes “in the heart of Tehran.” Smoke was seen billowing in the Beirut skyline early Friday. There was no warning of a strike from Israel’s military, which didn’t immediately provide information.
Kuwait said early Friday that it shot down Iranian drones in an attack targeting the small, oil-rich nation. The United Arab Emirates sounded a missile alert over Dubai around the same time, though there was no sound of an interception heard in the city-state as rain blanketed it.
Israel’s military said it was working to intercept a missile launch from Iran early Friday. Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, surrounding communities and central parts of the occupied West Bank. Emergency services said later that there were no reports of impacts or casualties. There were 10 salvos from Iran on Thursday, and Hezbollah fired at northern Israel throughout the day. Iran and the United States appeared at an impasse Thursday, hardening their positions over ceasefire talks and setting the stage for more potential escalation in the Middle East war as thousands more US troops neared the region.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz to April 6, and Tehran tightened its grip on the crucial strait while Israel poured more troops into southern Lebanon to fight the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. Sirens over Israel warned of barrages of incoming Iranian missiles, and Gulf nations worked to intercept fire. Heavy strikes were reported in Iran's capital and other cities.
In a war that appears defined by who can take the most pain, the US has offered shifting objectives, including ensuring Iran's missile and nuclear programs are no longer a threat and ending Tehran's support for armed groups in the region. Washington at one point also pushed for the overthrow of Iran's theocracy. While the US-Israeli campaign has hit Iran's military and government hard, killing top leaders and striking scores of targets, Iran continues to fire missiles, and there is no sign of an uprising against the government.
Since the war began, more than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran, Deputy Health Minister Ali Jafarian told Al Jazeera. Eighteen people have died in Israel, while three Israeli soldiers have also been killed in Lebanon. At least 13 American troops have been killed. More than a dozen people in the occupied West Bank and Gulf Arab states have also died. Authorities said more than 1,100 people have died in Lebanon. In Iraq, where Iranian-supported militant groups have entered the conflict, 80 members of the security forces have been killed.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Mediators Say Iran 'Hasn’t Requested 10-Day Pause on Strikes on Its Energy Plants' : Report
The Wall Street Journal, citing mediators, reported that Iran “hasn’t requested a 10-day pause on strikes on its energy plants,” contradicting Trump’s claim the extension was made “at Iran’s request.”
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Wall Street Falls To Its Worst Drop Since The Iran War As The Nasdaq Sinks 10% Below Its Record
Stocks fell sharply on Thursday, and oil prices rose as doubt took over again from hope on Wall Street about a possible end to the war with Iran. The S&P 500 slumped 1.7% for its worst day since January and is back on track for a fifth straight losing week. That stretches back to before the Iran war began, and it would be the longest such losing streak in nearly four years.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 469 points, or 1%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 2.4% to fall more than 10% below its all-time high set early this year. That's a steep enough drop that professional investors have a name for it: a “correction.”
Stock markets likewise tumbled across much of Asia and Europe. They’re the latest flip - flops for financial markets in a week that began with big hopes after President Donald Trump said productive talks had taken place about ending the war. But Iran denied direct talks were underway and then dismissed a U.S. proposal for a ceasefire that was delivered via Pakistan. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Draft UN Resolution on Free Navigation in Strait of Hormuz Under Discussion: French Foreign Minister
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said at a news conference that discussions in New York on the resolution for what he called a “strictly defensive” international mission for the vital waterway are continuing, according to Assaociated Press.
Barrot said the mission would escort ships and ensure traffic can resume as quickly as possible once “calm” is restored. The hope is that such a multilateral mission would help lower energy prices.
Barrot added he has been consulting with his counterparts in the Gulf, especially Bahrain, the Arab representative to the U.N.’s most powerful body and one of several countries targeted by Iranian drones or missiles since the U.S. and Israel began striking Iran on Feb. 28.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Sends Letter to UN Over Threats Against Araghchi and Qalibaf
Iran sent a letter to the United Nations over claims that the country’s foreign minister and parliament speaker had been “targets for assassination.”
The letter, dated Thursday and signed by Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani, focused on media reports that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf both had been spared for the time being by Israel and the U.S. as negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the war go on.
“The reports indicate the existence of an operational framework contemplating the assassination of the highest-ranking political officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the letter reads. It added “The conditional nature of the purported ‘suspension’ further underscores that the threat remains real, deliberate and ongoing.”
The letter called any such program “state-sponsored terrorism.” The war’s opening airstrikes by Israel killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Other military commanders have been killed as well.
Qalibaf has been considered as a possible negotiating partner to the U.S., while Araghchi has continued diplomatic outreach. Pakistan is leading an indirect exchange of positions between Tehran and Washington, supported by Egypt and Turkey. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Japan Confirms Plan to Boost Coal-Fired Power to Ease Energy Crunch
Japan's government plans to temporarily lift restrictions on coal-fired power plants as it seeks to ease an energy crunch caused by the Middle East war, an official said on Friday. Japanese media, including Jiji Press, had earlier reported the industry ministry would announce the proposal on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
"The reported fact is true" and the plan would be presented at an expert panel meeting "to start at 11 am (0200 GMT)," Takahide Soeda, an industry ministry official, told AFP.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Forbids Its Sports Teams From Traveling To 'Hostile' Countries
Iran has banned its sports teams from travelling to countries it considers "hostile," Iranian state TV reported Thursday ahead of Tractor FC's scheduled soccer game in Saudi Arabia. The ban announced by Iran's Ministry of Sports in Tehran didn't mention the World Cup which starts June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The ministry's statement singled out the Tractor game against Shabab Al Ahli of Dubai that was set to be played in Saudi Arabia. It's a playoff game in the Asian Champions League Elite. "The presence of national and club teams in countries that are considered hostile and are unable to ensure the security of Iranian athletes and team members is prohibited until further notice," it said.
The Iran war has impacted the region, with nearly every country in the Middle East sustaining damage from missile hits, drone strikes or shrapnel. Tractor's playoff game in Saudi Arabia was the result of the Asian Football Confederation's draw on Wednesday to determine the quarterfinal pairings, a day after announcing that the western zone playoffs that were postponed because of the war in the Middle East have been rescheduled for April 13-14 in Jeddah.
The Saudi city is also slated to host the tournament quarterfinals, semifinals and final from April 16-25, with organizers setting the dates and hoping for peace in the region. The Iranian ministry added that the soccer federation and clubs "will be responsible for notifying the Asian Football Confederation of this matter in order to relocate the games." (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Inflation Projected to Reach 4.2% This Year
The Iran war’s disruption of oil exports from the Middle East will substantially boost consumer prices while also slowing growth in the United States and many other developed countries, the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Thursday.
The OECD expects U.S. inflation to jump to an annual average of 4.2% this year, from about 2.6% in 2025. The increase will manly be driven by spiking gas costs, but fertilizer exports have also been interrupted and could raise food prices in coming months, the OECD said.
“In the United States, the impact of higher energy prices on inflation will more than offset the effect from the decline in effective tariff rates on imports,” the OECD’s interim outlook report said.
Growth is expected to slip to 2% this year from 2.1% in 2025, then decline further next year to 1.7%. In 20 of the largest countries, referred to as the Group of 20, which includes Japan, Europe, and large emerging economies such as Brazil, inflation is forecast to rise to 4% from 3.4%. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Hezbollah Claims 84 Merkava Tanks Targeted Across South Lebanon
A map circulated by Al Mayadeen shows what it says are locations of Israeli Merkava tanks targeted by Hezbollah across southern Lebanon, with dozens of strikes concentrated along the border area. The map marks clusters of attacks in areas including Kfarkela, Khiam, Maroun al-Ras, and Aita al-Shaab, alongside additional strikes deeper inside Lebanese territory. Rocket fire from Lebanon has also hit several Israeli communities from the north to central areas throughout Thursday.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Considers Deploying Up To 10,000 Additional Troops
The Pentagon is weighing a plan to send as many as 10,000 more ground troops to the region, according to The Wall Street Journal, with Fox News reporting similar details citing a senior defense official. The potential deployment would expand a growing U.S. buildup that already includes roughly 5,000 Marines and thousands of troops from the 82nd Airborne Division. The U.S. also maintains a massive force of approximately 50,000 service members stationed at nearly 20 sites and on warships in the countries and waters immediately surrounding Iran.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Spain Cuts Fuel Tax To Soften Energy Blow Caused By Iran War
Even though Spain generated over half its electricity last year from renewable sources, its government is still concerned that a global scarcity of oil and natural gas coming from the Middle East will impact consumers with higher prices at the pump.
So parliament has approved a package of emergency economic measures, including slashing the sales tax on gas and electricity bills from 21% to 10%. The government estimates that car owners will save 30 cents on the euro for every liter of gas, or around 20 euros per tank.
Truck drivers, farmers, herders and fishermen will be able to claim refunds of 20 cents per each liter for diesel from the government. The same refund will apply to fertilizers. Spain is also freezing the price of butane and propane.
The government says the measures total 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) and will help 20 million of Spain’s 49 million residents. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | After Markets Rattle, Trump Once Again Punts on Following Through With Threat on Iran Power Plants
Facing a convulsing stock market, the president moved Thursday to buy himself more time and hold off, once again, on carrying out a threat to obliterate Iran's energy plants over its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump said he was delaying taking potential action because talks aimed at ending the conflict are going "very well," despite the fact that Iran continues to publicly insist it is not negotiating with the White House on a 15-point proposal — delivered by Pakistani intermediaries — to end the war. He said Iran asked for the grace period.
"They asked for seven (days)," Trump said in an appearance on Fox News Channel's "The Five," shortly after he announced on social media that he would give Iran until April 6 to reopen the strait. "And I said, 'I'm going to give you 10.'"
This was not the first time Trump has appeared to have been jostled into adjusting policy in the face of market volatility. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Military Says Carried out 'Wide-Scale' Strike on Tehran
Israel's military said its forces carried out strikes on "infrastructure" targets in Tehran early Friday, nearly a month into the Middle East war.
A brief military statement said Israeli forces "completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in the heart of Tehran". (AFP).