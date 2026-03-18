US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Launches Barrage Of Missiles After Israel Kills 2 Of Its Top Officials

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Embassy In Baghdad Hit Again

The U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad was targeted early Wednesday, two Iraqi security officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment. The officials said the C-RAM defence system was unable to intercept the attack, which struck inside the embassy.

The C-RAM, or counter rocket, artillery, and mortar system, sprays 20 mm rounds on incoming fire targeting the facility. No further details were immediately available. There was no immediate statement from the State Department. US facilities in Iraq have frequently been targeted by Iran or Iran-backed Iraqi militias since U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered the ongoing war. (AP).