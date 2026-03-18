US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Launches Barrage Of Missiles After Israel Kills 2 Of Its Top Officials
Published : March 18, 2026 at 8:32 AM IST|
Updated : March 18, 2026 at 8:43 AM IST
Israel killed two senior Iranian security officials in a major blow to the Islamic Republic's leadership as it faces its greatest test in decades, and Iran responded Wednesday with renewed missile and drone attacks on its Gulf Arab neighbours and Israel. Iran acknowledged launching multiple-warhead missiles at Israel early Wednesday, the latest use of a weapon designed to spread maximum damage and evade Israel's multiple layers of air defences.
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was considered one of the most powerful figures in the country since Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the first day of the war. Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani was the head of the Revolutionary Guard's all-volunteer Basij.
Iran confirmed the killings of the men, who were key to Iran's violent crackdown on protests in January that challenged the theocracy's 47-year rule. In response, Iran launched a barrage of what it said were multiple-warhead missiles on Wednesday at central Israel to avenge Larijani's death. Israel's medical service said two people were killed in Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other Arab states also faced barrages of Iranian-fired missiles and drones on Wednesday that were intercepted by air defence systems. With concerns growing about a global energy crisis, an Iranian official said Tehran had no intention of relinquishing its tight grip on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for oil.
U.S. Central Command said the U.S. military fired multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator bombs on Tuesday on Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. It announced the bombings hours after President Donald Trump said that NATO and most other allies had rejected Trump's calls to help secure the strait.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Embassy In Baghdad Hit Again
The U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad was targeted early Wednesday, two Iraqi security officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment. The officials said the C-RAM defence system was unable to intercept the attack, which struck inside the embassy.
The C-RAM, or counter rocket, artillery, and mortar system, sprays 20 mm rounds on incoming fire targeting the facility. No further details were immediately available. There was no immediate statement from the State Department. US facilities in Iraq have frequently been targeted by Iran or Iran-backed Iraqi militias since U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered the ongoing war. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian President’s Son Decries Killing of Top Officials
Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, wrote on the messaging app Telegram that Israel’s constant killing of top officials couldn’t be allowed to go on. “We should not have allowed the enemy to be able to carry out another successful assassination,” he wrote. “If we cannot stop the Zionists’ assassination machine, we will suffer a defeat.” (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel's Military Warns Of Imminent Strike In Central Beirut Area
The Israeli military called on residents of a central Beirut neighbourhood to evacuate early Wednesday, warning of an imminent attack on the Lebanese capital targeting Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
In a statement on social media, the military's Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee issued "an urgent warning to residents of... Bashoura neighbourhood", saying Israeli forces would operate against a Hezbollah facility there. A map posted alongside the statement showed a building in Bashoura, telling residents to stay at least 300 metres (985 feet) from it "for your safety". (AFP).