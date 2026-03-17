US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | UAE Reopens Airspace After Brief Closure Amid Iranian Drone Threats
Published : March 17, 2026 at 7:25 AM IST|
Updated : March 17, 2026 at 8:00 AM IST
The United Arab Emirates lifted a brief airspace closure Tuesday morning after the country faced incoming Iranian attacks as the war triggered by the joint US-Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic entered its eighteenth day. The state-run WAM news agency quoted the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority as saying the closure had ended. Israel's military said Iran has launched a new salvo of missiles toward Israel. Sirens sounded just south of the Sea of Galilee. No injuries were reported in the first missile launch of the day from Iran.
US President Donald Trump said Monday he has demanded that about seven countries send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as fears of a global energy crisis persist. Iranian strikes on commercial ships in and around the strait, and even just the threat of attacks, have slowed shipping there to a trickle.
The US and Israel have kept pummeling what they describe as military targets in Iran's capital, and Israel stepped up its campaign against Iran-backed militants in Lebanon. More than 1 million people have been displaced in Lebanon — roughly 20% of the nation's population — as UN peacekeepers say Israel is massing ground troops along the border.
Iran has retaliated with persistent drone and missile attacks on neighbouring countries, including oil fields in Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, where a drone strike temporarily closed Dubai's airport, a crucial travel hub. The war has killed at least 1,300 people in Iran, at least 880 in Lebanon and 12 in Israel, according to officials in those countries. The US military said 13 US service members have been killed and about 200 wounded.
A drop in oil prices on Monday helped send the US stock market to its best day since the war in Iran began. And for all its dramatic swings over the last couple of weeks, including several that struck hour to hour, the S&P 500 is only 4% below its all-time high. The S&P 500 climbed 1% on Monday for its biggest gain in five weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 387 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.2%.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Drone Attack Sparks Fire In UAE’s Fujairah
The state-run WAM news agency said a drone attack again sparked a fire in an oil tank farm in Fujairah, a UAE emirate that repeatedly has been targeted on the country’s east coast with the Gulf of Oman. It said no one had been injured in the blast. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Says No Impacts From Latest Iranian Attack
Israel’s emergency services said no casualties or missile impacts were known to have occurred in the latest launch of missiles from Iran early on Tuesday. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Missile Warning in Dubai
Shortly after reopening the UAE’s airspace, authorities sent a missile warning alert to people in Dubai. The sound of explosions could be heard in Dubai as the military worked to intercept the incoming fire. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Sirens Sound in Israel
Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and to its north as Israel’s military said early Tuesday morning its air defences were working to intercept a second launch of missiles from Iran.
Israel’s emergency services said no casualties or missile impacts were known to have occurred in the latest launch of missiles from Iran early on Tuesday. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Baghdad House Strike Kills Four: Security Official
A strike on a house in Baghdad killed four people early Tuesday, two Iraqi security officials said, with initial reports suggesting that two of those killed are Iranian advisors. Another source from an Iran-backed faction confirmed that four people were killed in the strike on a house hosting Iranian advisors in the al-Jadiriyah neighbourhood.
The sources were revising an earlier death toll of two. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Netanyahu's 'Good Over Evil' Message To Iranians Amid Death Rumours
Amid rumours related to his status, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of Iran on the holiday season, expressing hope for the triumph of good over evil amid ongoing regional tensions. In a video message shared on X, Netanyahu said, "To the brave people of Iran, I wish you, as I do every year, a happy holiday season, beginning with the Festival of Lights. It signifies the age-old belief of the Iranian people that light will triumph over darkness, that good will triumph over evil."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Stocks Climb To Their Best Day Since The Iran War Began After Oil Prices Ease
A drop in oil prices on Monday helped send the U.S. stock market to its best day since the war in Iran began. The S&P 500 climbed 1% for its biggest gain in five weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 387 points, or 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 1.2%.
The driver for markets once again was the price of oil. A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude fell 5.3% to settle at $93.50, easing some pressure off the economy after topping $102 earlier in the morning. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 2.8% to $100.21 per barrel after earlier getting as high as $106.50.
It’s a reprieve, for now at least, after oil prices spiked from roughly $70 before the United States and Israel began their attacks on Iran. In response, Iran has nearly halted traffic through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of the world’s oil typically sails from the Persian Gulf to customers worldwide. That has oil producers cutting production because their crude has nowhere to go. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israeli Military Says Missiles From Iran Heading Towards Israel
Israel's military said on Tuesday that missiles launched from Iran were heading towards its territory, calling on people in affected areas to head to shelters. "A short while ago, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military posted on Telegram. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israeli Army Says Begun Strikes On Tehran, Beirut
Israel's army said Tuesday it had launched a "wide-scale wave of strikes" in the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as strikes against Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital Beirut.
"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has begun a wide-scale wave of strikes against the Iranian terror regime infrastructure across Tehran," the military posted on Telegram.
"Additionally, the IDF has begun an additional wave of strikes on Hezbollah terror infrastructure in Beirut." (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Drone, Rocket Attack Targets US Embassy in Baghdad: Security Source
A fresh drone and rocket attack targeted the US embassy in Baghdad early Tuesday, a security official said. An AFP journalist reported seeing black smoke rising after an explosion in the embassy complex, as well as air defences intercepting another drone.
The security official said that "three drones and four rockets attacked the embassy, with at least one drone crashing inside it." Hours earlier, air defences thwarted a rocket attack at the embassy. (AFP).