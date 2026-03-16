US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Flights Ops At Dubai Airport Temporarily Suspended Following Drone Attack

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Summit With China's Xi Could Be Delayed, Pending Help On Hormuz

Donald Trump said an upcoming summit in Beijing with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could be delayed, as the US president seeks help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war.

"We'd like to know before (the summit)," Trump said in an interview published Sunday with the Financial Times, adding that "we may delay," without specifying how long. (AFP)