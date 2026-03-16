US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Flights Ops At Dubai Airport Temporarily Suspended Following Drone Attack
Published : March 16, 2026 at 7:30 AM IST|
Updated : March 16, 2026 at 8:08 AM IST
Flights have been temporarily suspended at Dubai's international airport for safety reasons, the city's aviation authority said on Monday, shortly after a drone incident sparked a fire nearby as the war triggered by the US-Israeli joint attack on Iran entered its seventeenth day.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday (local time) that he has demanded that about seven countries send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, but his appeals have brought no commitments as oil prices soar during the Iran war. The president declined to name the countries heavily reliant on Middle East crude that the administration is negotiating with to join a coalition to police the waterway where about one-fifth of the world's traded oil normally flows.
Gulf Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, reported new missile or drone attacks a day after Iran called for the evacuation of three major ports in the United Arab Emirates — the first time it has threatened a neighbouring country's non-U.S. assets. Tehran has accused the U.S. of launching Friday's strikes on Kharg Island, home to Iran's primary oil terminal, from the UAE, without providing evidence. It has threatened to attack U.S.-linked "oil, economic and energy infrastructures" if its oil infrastructure is hit.
U.S. Central Command said it had no response to Iran's claim, and Anwar Gargash, a diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, rejected it. Gulf countries that host U.S. bases have denied allowing their land or airspace to be used for military operations against Iran.
Iran has fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Arab Gulf neighbours during the war, causing significant damage and rattling economies even as most are intercepted. Tehran says it targets U.S. assets, even as Iranian strikes are reported at civilian sites such as airports and oil fields.
In Iran, the International Committee for the Red Cross said more than 1,300 people have been killed. Iran's Health Ministry said 223 women and 202 children are among the dead, according to Mizan, the judiciary's official news agency. Iranian strikes have killed at least a dozen civilians in Gulf countries, most of them migrant workers. In Israel, 12 people have been killed by Iranian missile fire, and more have been injured, including three on Sunday. At least 13 U.S. military members have been killed, six in a plane crash in Iraq last week.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Summit With China's Xi Could Be Delayed, Pending Help On Hormuz
Donald Trump said an upcoming summit in Beijing with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping could be delayed, as the US president seeks help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war.
"We'd like to know before (the summit)," Trump said in an interview published Sunday with the Financial Times, adding that "we may delay," without specifying how long. (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Crude Oil Surpasses USD 100 Per Barrel
The price of U.S. crude oil has gone above $100 per barrel as the Iran war continues to hinder shipping and production in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate, the light, sweet crude oil produced in the United States, was selling for about $101.02 a barrel shortly after trading resumed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or 2.3% more than its Friday close of $98.71.
The price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, was trading at $ 10 6 . 39 Sunday, up 2 . 4%. The price for both WTI and Brent has soared more than 40% since the start of the war. Attention is focused on the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of global oil exports normally pass. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Says Israeli Strikes on Tehran Fuel Depots Constitute 'Ecocide'
Iran's foreign minister said on Monday that Israeli strikes on Tehran's fuel depots constituted "ecocide" due to the long-term risks to residents' health. "Israel's bombings of fuel depots in Tehran violate international law and constitute ecocide," Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X.
"Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being. Contamination of soil and groundwater could have generational impacts," the post added.
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Israel's bombings of fuel depots in Tehran violate international law and constitute ecocide.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 16, 2026
Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being. Contamination of soil and groundwater could have generational impacts.
Israel must be punished for its war crimes. pic.twitter.com/K9bU57ZBTC
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Japan Says 'Not Considering' Maritime Security Ops After Trump Hormuz Call
Japan said Monday it was "not considering" maritime security operations after US President Donald Trump called for other countries to send warships to help protect the Strait of Hormuz.
"In the current Iran situation, we are not at the moment considering issuing a maritime security operation," Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told parliament. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Australia Says Won't Send Navy Ship to Strait of Hormuz After Trump Request
Australia's transport minister said Monday the country won't be sending a navy ship to the Strait of Hormuz, after US President Donald Trump called for other countries to send warships to help protect the strategic waterway.
"We won't be sending a ship to the Strait of Hormuz. We know how incredibly important that is but that's not something we've been asked or we're contributing to," Transport Minister Catherine King told national broadcaster ABC. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Air India, AI Express To Operate 48 Flights Connecting Middle East Cities Today
Air India and Air India Express will operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the Middle East on Monday. The two airlines will have their scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat, including a total of 10 flights between Indian cities and Jeddah, a release said. Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangalore.
Also, Air India Express will operate 12 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, with one service each from Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram and two services from Kochi, Air India said in the release. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Suggests Media Outlets Could Face “Treason” Charges Over Iran War Reporting
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that media outlets could face treason charges for what he called "the dissemination of false information" during reporting of the Iran war.
In a post on his Truth Social, he called Iran the master of media manipulation. "For instance, Iran, working in close coordination with the Fake News Media, shows our great USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier, one of the largest and most prestigious Ships in the World, burning uncontrollably in the Ocean. Not only was it not burning, it was not even shot at — Iran knows better than to do that! The story was knowingly FAKE and, in a certain way, you can say that those Media Outlets that generated it should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!" he said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Strategic Oil Stocks To Be Released 'Immediately' In Asia And Oceania: IEA
Strategic oil reserves will be released "immediately" in Asia and Oceania, and as early as the end of March in America and Europe, the International Energy Agency said Sunday. IEA members agreed on March 11 to tap oil stockpiles to cushion the surge in prices caused by the war in the Middle East, in by far the largest-ever response of its kind.
"Individual implementation plans have been submitted to the IEA by Member countries. These plans indicate that stocks will be made available by IEA Member countries in Asia Oceania immediately," said the IEA.
"Stocks from IEA Member countries in the Americas and Europe will be made available starting from the end of March," it added. The IEA said a total of 271.7 million barrels of government-managed stocks would be released worldwide. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says 'We're Talking' To Iran But It's Not 'Ready' For Deal To End War
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States was in discussions with Iran as the war entered its third week, but that Tehran was not ready for a deal to end it. "Yes, we're talking to them," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, without detailing the nature of such talks, when asked if there was any diplomacy underway to end a conflict that has spread across the Middle East and roiled global markets.
"But I don't think they're ready. But they are getting pretty close," Trump said. Iran's foreign minister had denied earlier that any talks with the United States were taking place. Trump said he was not sure he wanted to make a deal to end the war "because first of all nobody even knows who you're dealing with, because most of their leadership has been killed." Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Flights Temporarily Suspended at Dubai International Airport: Aviation Authority
Flights have been temporarily suspended at Dubai's international airport for safety reasons, the city's aviation authority said on Monday, shortly after a drone incident sparked a fire nearby.
"Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff," Dubai's media office posted on X.
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Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding…— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026