US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Hormuz Closed Only For Enemies And Thier Allies, Says Iranian FM

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | UAE Has 'Right To Defend Itself' But Chooses 'Restraint': Senior Official

The United Arab Emirates has the right to defend itself against Iran's ongoing strikes but chooses restraint, a senior UAE official has said, as Tehran continues its retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.

"The UAE has the right to defend itself against this imposed terrorist aggression, but it is still prioritising reason and logic, continuing to exercise restraint and seeking a way out for Iran and the region," presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said late Saturday on X.

The UAE "made sincere efforts until the very last moment to mediate between Washington and Tehran to avoid this war", he wrote.