US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Hormuz Closed Only For Enemies And Thier Allies, Says Iranian FM
Published : March 15, 2026 at 7:26 AM IST|
Updated : March 15, 2026 at 8:02 AM IST
Israel’s military said early Sunday that Iran launched another round of missiles toward Israel as the war triggered by the joint US-Israeli strike on the Islamic Republic on February 28 entered its sixteenth day. Tehran urged people on Saturday to evacuate the Middle East's busiest port and two others in the United Arab Emirates, openly threatening a neighbouring country's non-U.S. assets for the first time as its war with the United States and Israel entered a third week.
Iran said the US had used "ports, docks and hideouts" in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island, home to the main terminal handling Iran's oil exports, without providing evidence. It urged people to leave areas where it said U.S. forces were sheltering. Hours later, there was no sign of an attack on Dubai's Jebel Ali port — the Mideast's busiest — or the Khalifa port in Abu Dhabi. But debris from an intercepted Iranian drone hitting an oil facility sparked a fire at the third port, in Fujairah.
Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, told MS NOW that the US attacked Kharg Island and Abu Musa Island from two locations in the UAE, Ras Al-Khaimah and a place "very close to Dubai," calling that dangerous and saying Iran "will try to be careful not to attack any populated area" there.
US Central Command said it had no response to Iran's claim. A diplomatic adviser to the UAE's president, Anwar Gargash, said on social media the country has the right to defend itself but "still prioritises reason and logic, and continues exercising restraint." On Friday (local time), US President Donald Trump said the country "obliterated" military sites on Kharg Island and that oil infrastructure could be next if Tehran continues to interfere with ships' passage through the Strait of Hormuz, where one-fifth of global oil supplies usually transit.
Iran's parliamentary speaker has said strikes against the country's oil infrastructure would provoke a new level of retaliation. Araghchi told MS NOW that the strait was closed only to "those who are attacking us and their allies."
As global anxiety soars over oil prices and supplies, Trump said Saturday that he hopes China, France, Japan, South Korea, the U.K. and others send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz "open and safe." Britain, in response, said it was discussing with allies a "range of options" to secure shipping. Araghchi, in a social media post, urged neighbours to "expel foreign aggressors" and described Trump's call as "begging."
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 'Several Drones' Strike Kuwait International Airport: Aviation Authority
Several drones struck Kuwait's international airport on Saturday and hit its radar system, but did not injure anyone, the country's civil aviation authority said.
"Kuwait International Airport was targeted by several drones this evening, which struck its radar system," the authority said. "Thankfully, no injuries were recorded." (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Loud Explosions Heard In Bahrain's Manama
Explosions rang out over Bahrain's capital of Manama early on Sunday, two AFP journalists said, as Iran continued its strikes across the Gulf. Bahrain said it has intercepted 125 missiles and 203 drones since the start of Iran's attacks, which have killed two people in the kingdom and 24 others in neighbouring Gulf nations. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | UAE Has 'Right To Defend Itself' But Chooses 'Restraint': Senior Official
The United Arab Emirates has the right to defend itself against Iran's ongoing strikes but chooses restraint, a senior UAE official has said, as Tehran continues its retaliatory attacks across the Gulf.
"The UAE has the right to defend itself against this imposed terrorist aggression, but it is still prioritising reason and logic, continuing to exercise restraint and seeking a way out for Iran and the region," presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said late Saturday on X.
The UAE "made sincere efforts until the very last moment to mediate between Washington and Tehran to avoid this war", he wrote.
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بعد ١٩٠٩ هجوم إيراني غاشم على دولة الإمارات، يخرج السيد عباس عرقجي ليتهم الإمارات بالاعتداء على إيران، ضمن سياسة مرتبكة أخطأت العنوان وأضاعت البوصلة وغابت عنها الحكمة.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) March 14, 2026
للإمارات حق الدفاع عن النفس في مواجهة هذا العدوان الإرهابي المفروض عليها، لكنها ما زالت تُغلّب العقل والمنطق…
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Formula 1 Calls Off April Races In Bahrain And Saudi Arabia Due To Iran War
Formula 1 and its governing body FIA said the Grand Prix races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not happen in April because of safety concerns related to the Iran war.
Both countries have been struck during Iran’s response after the United States and Israel launched a wave of attacks on Iran. The announcement was made early Sunday morning in Shanghai ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.
“Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April,” F1 said. “While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April.” F1 was due to race in Bahrain on April 12 and in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on April 19. Read more...
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Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April.#FIA #F1 pic.twitter.com/gwHHDHkOdy— FIA (@fia) March 14, 2026
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israeli Strikes Kill 5 in Southern Lebanon, Health Ministry Says
One strike in the Nabatiyeh district killed four people, including a child, and wounded five others, Lebanon’s health ministry said. Another strike in the Marjeyoun district killed one person and wounded another.
Israeli strikes have killed 826 people in Lebanon, including 106 children and 65 women, since the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel reignited on March 2 after Hezbollah fired a salvo of rockets toward northern Israel, the ministry said. It added that it also wounded 2009 people. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | At Least 15 People Killed in a Strike in Iranian City of Isfahan
The victims were killed in a strike at an industrial area in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Saturday, according to the semiofficial Iranian news outlets Fars and SNN. Israel’s military said it had not targeted the area, and the U.S. military declined to comment. (AP).