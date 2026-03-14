US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Kharg Island Bombed, Trump Says US To Escort Ships Through Hormuz Soon
Published : March 14, 2026 at 7:24 AM IST|
Updated : March 14, 2026 at 7:37 AM IST
About 2,500 US Marines are being deployed to the Middle East as American and Israeli strikes keep pounding Iran, and the Islamic Republic keeps attacking Persian Gulf shipping and energy infrastructure as the joint Israeli-US war on Iran entered its fifteenth day on Saturday. As Iranian threats choke global oil shipments, the US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said: “We have been dealing with it and don’t need to worry about it.”
A large explosion rocked a square in Tehran on Friday that was filled with people for annual Quds Day demonstrations in support of the Palestinians, Iranian state television reported. Thousands chanted “death to Israel” and “death to America.”
More than 100 children are among the 773 people killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Friday. Iranian authorities say more than 1,300 people have been killed in Iran, and Israel has reported 12 deaths. All six crew members aboard a KC-135 refuelling aircraft that crashed in western Iraq are dead, raising the U.S. military death toll in Operation Epic Fury to at least 13.
Israel said Friday its strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon are “ continuing and intensifying.” Hezbollah’s leader said his gunmen “will fight until the end.” U.S. President Donald Trump said the war would end “when I feel it in my bones.”
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Qatar’s Defense Ministry Says It Intercepted Missile Attack, Evacuations Carried Out
Qatar's defence ministry on Saturday said it intercepted a missile attack. It announced the interception early Saturday. AP journalists in Doha heard explosions consistent with possible interceptions. The ministry said earlier that authorities were evacuating “a number” of areas as a temporary precaution, without identifying the locations. Emergency alerts were sent to people’s phones.
Evacuations have been rare in Qatar since Iran started targeting it with drones and missiles. In early March, authorities evacuated residents near the U.S. Embassy in Doha.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says US ‘Obliterated’ Military Targets On Iran’s Kharg Island, Warns Oil Infrastructure There Could Be Next
President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the US had obliterated military targets in Iran's Kharg Island. The president announced the action in a social media post as he prepared to fly to Florida for the weekend.
“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump said. He added: “For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”
Trump answered questions from reporters travelling with him before he boarded Air Force One, but did not mention the latest U.S. military operation. The small island in the Persian Gulf is the primary terminal through which all of Iran’s oil exports pass.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Orders 2,500 Marines And An Amphibious Assault Ship To Mideast After Almost 2 Weeks Of War
The American military has ordered 2,500 Marines and an amphibious assault ship to the Middle East, a U.S. official said Friday, in a major addition of forces in the region after nearly two weeks of war with Iran.
Hours later, President Donald Trump said U.S. forces had “obliterated” military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island — the primary terminal that handles Iran’s oil exports — and warned that the island's oil infrastructure there could be next. A day earlier, the speaker of the Iranian parliament warned that such a strike would provoke a new level of retaliation.
Meanwhile, in the Iranian capital, a large explosion rocked a central square where thousands were gathered for an annual state-organized rally to support the Palestinians and call for Israel’s demise. Israel had warned that it would target the area in central Tehran. Read more...