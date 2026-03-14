US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Kharg Island Bombed, Trump Says US To Escort Ships Through Hormuz Soon

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says US ‘Obliterated’ Military Targets On Iran’s Kharg Island, Warns Oil Infrastructure There Could Be Next

President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that the US had obliterated military targets in Iran's Kharg Island. The president announced the action in a social media post as he prepared to fly to Florida for the weekend.

“Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island,” Trump said. He added: “For reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.”

Trump answered questions from reporters travelling with him before he boarded Air Force One, but did not mention the latest U.S. military operation. The small island in the Persian Gulf is the primary terminal through which all of Iran’s oil exports pass.