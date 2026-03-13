US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pentagon Says Rescue Efforts Underway After Refuelling Plane Crashes In Iraq
Published : March 13, 2026 at 7:32 AM IST|
Updated : March 13, 2026 at 8:22 AM IST
Oil prices spiralled up again to USD100 per barrel, and stocks sank worldwide over fears that the conflict could drag on longer than hoped as the joint US-Israeli military campaign on Iran and the Islamic Republic's retaliation enterd fourteenth day. Iran's new Supreme Leader issued his first public statements Thursday, resolving to keep fighting, promising more pain for Gulf Arab states and threatening to open "other fronts" in a war that has already disrupted world energy supplies, the global economy and international travel.
The hard-line stance revealed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's attacks were creating conditions for the Iranian population to topple the government. Khamenei is close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and is widely seen as even less compromising than his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Khamenei said in a statement read by a state TV news anchor that he was keeping a "file of revenge." He did not appear on camera and has not been seen since his father and wife were killed in the war's opening salvo, which also wounded him, according to an Iranian ambassador.
"It is in your hands," Netanyahu said at a news conference, addressing the Iranian people. "We are creating the optimal conditions for the fall of the regime."
Since the start of the war, U.S. and Israeli strikes have targeted security checkpoints in Iran to undermine the government's ability to suppress dissent, according to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, the U.S-based independent monitoring group known as ACLED.
Iran has made clear it plans to keep up attacks on energy infrastructure across the region and use the effective closure of the strategic strait as leverage against the United States and Israel. A fifth of the world's traded oil flows through the waterway leading from the Persian Gulf toward the Indian Ocean. At a news conference Thursday, Iran's ambassador to Tunisia, Mir Masoud Hosseinian, said Iranian naval forces "have established full control" over the strait and "carried out precise strikes in
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Media Reports Several Explosions in Tehran
US and Israeli strikes hit parts of Tehran on Friday, Iranian media reported, adding that homes shook from the blasts.
"The intensity of the explosions was such that residents of these areas reported their houses shaking. No further details have been provided about the extent of damage or possible casualties," Iran's Fars news agency reported. (AFP).
Moscow Says Global Energy Market 'Cannot Remain Stable' Without Russian Oil
Russia's economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev said Friday that the global energy market "cannot remain stable" without his country's oil.
His comments came after the United States said it would temporarily allow the sale of Russian oil that is at sea, as energy prices soared after US-Israeli strikes on Iran plunged the oil-rich Middle East into war.
"The United States is effectively acknowledging the obvious: without Russian oil, the global energy market cannot remain stable," Dmitriev posted on Telegram. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israeli Strikes in Southern Lebanon Kill 15
One attack on the village of Erkay, in the Sidon district, killed nine people, including five children, Lebanon’s health ministry said, adding that seven others were wounded. An AP photographer who visited the scene found several buildings flattened and widespread destruction. Rescue workers searched through the rubble.
Two other Israeli strikes on separate towns in southern Lebanon killed six more, the ministry said. Israel’s renewed offensive in Lebanon began on March 2 after Hezbollah launched rockets toward northern Israel during the early days of the war triggered by the U.S. and Israel’s attack on Iran. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Temporarily Eases Sanctions on More Russian Oil
The U.S. Treasury Department announced Thursday that it was taking steps to further ease sanctions on Russian oil as crude prices surge during the Iran war. The agency said it was granting a license that authorizes the delivery and sale of some sanctioned Russia crude oil and petroleum products for the next month.
Trump signaled this week that he would take further action to ease restrictions on sanctioned oil to help make for the loss of oil flowing to the market because of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. “So we have sanctions on some countries,” Trump told reporters Monday. “We’re going to take those sanctions off until the strait is up.”
The move follows the administration granting temporary permission for India to buy Russian oil. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Missile Attack on Israel Injures 30
Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said some 30 people were hurt in a missile attack on Zarzir, a city around 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Jerusalem near the border with Lebanon. It described most of the wounds as coming from glass broken in the attack. Hezbollah said early Friday it had fired several rocket salvos toward Israel. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Saudi Arabia Says Its Air Defenses Downed 38 Drones in Just a Few Hours
The defense ministry said early Friday that they were headed toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province. It was a larger than usual number of aerial threats for the country.
Sites in Saudi Arabia including the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, oil infrastructure and a military base hosting U.S. troops have been targeted as the Iran war rages on.
المتحدث الرسمي لـ #وزارة_الدفاع: اعتراض وتدمير 3 مسيّرات بالمنطقة الشرقية. pic.twitter.com/ijWehc6LFR— وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) March 13, 2026
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Military Refueling Plane Crashes In Iraq And Rescue Is Underway
An American military refueling plane taking part in the operation against Iran crashed in Iraq and rescue efforts were underway, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.
It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. A U.S. official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the developing situation, said the KC-135 aircraft that crashed had at least five crew members aboard.
The crash was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire, the military said in a statement, which described the plane as “a loss.” U.S. Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said that two aircraft were involved and that one landed safely and the other went down in western Iraq.
A second U.S. official, who similarly spoke on condition of anonymity, said the other plane involved also was a KC-135 tanker. “More information will be made available as the situation develops,” Central Command said. “We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members.” Read more...
U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the…— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 12, 2026
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran-Linked Hackers Take Aim At US And Other Targets, Raising Risk Of Cyberattacks During War
Pro-Iranian hackers are targeting sites in the Middle East and starting to stretch into the United States during the war, raising the risk of American defense contractors, power stations and water plants being swept into a wave of digital chaos that could expand if Tehran's allies join the fray.
Hackers supporting Iran claimed responsibility for a significant cyberattack Wednesday against U.S. medical device company Stryker. Since the war began Feb. 28, they also have tried to penetrate cameras in Middle Eastern countries to improve Iran's missile targeting. They have targeted data centers in the region, as well as industrial facilities in Israel, a school in Saudi Arabia and an airport in Kuwait.
Iran has invested heavily in its offensive cyber capabilities while cultivating ties to hacking groups. In recent years, groups working for Tehran have infiltrated the email system of President Donald Trump's campaign, targeted U.S. water plants and tried to breach the networks used by the military and defense contractors. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Brent Crude Prices Close Above $100 a Barrel, a First Since 2022
Oil prices jumped Thursday with Brent crude settling above $100 per barrel for the first time since August 2022, as Iran vowed to make the United States regret launching its war against the Islamic Republic. The price of Brent crude surged 9.2 per cent to $100.46 per barrel, while its US equivalent, the West Texas Intermediate, climbed 9.7 per cent to $95.73 a barrel. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pentagon Concedes It’s Reworking How It Wants to Handle Efforts to Minimize Civilian Casualties
The Defense Department said in a statement that its efforts to reduce civilian harm are “currently undergoing a strategic reassessment to inform its future reorganization.”
AP has reported that outdated intelligence likely led to the United States carrying out a missile strike on an elementary school in Iran that killed over 165 people, many of them children.
The Pentagon did not address media reports and critics who said that the military slashed the size of its mission central to civilian protection and that the emphasis on updating intelligence had come to a near halt.
The statement did acknowledge, however, that a “reorganization” was being conducted and that functions to reduce civilian casualties have been “streamlined” directly into the operations of combatant commands. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says He Believes Iran’s Supreme Leader Is ‘Damaged’ but Alive
The president weighed in on the status of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei after the supreme leader issued his first statement since being appointed. Asked if he thinks Khamenei is alive, Trump said, “I think he probably is.”
“I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form, you know,” Trump said, speaking to the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio. The interview was taped Thursday to air Friday morning. Khamenei has not appeared in public since the start of the war. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | French President Says a French Soldier Has Been Killed in Attack in Iraq
The attack targeted Irbil in Iraq’s northern Kurdish region, President Emmanuel Macron said Friday on the social platform X. Macron identified the soldier as Chief Warrant Officer Arnaud Frion of the 7th Battalion of Chasseurs Alpins from Varces.
“To his family, to his brothers in arms, I want to express all the affection and solidarity of the nation,” Macron said. “Several of our soldiers have been wounded. France stands by their side and with their loved ones.” France said earlier that six soldiers were hurt in a drone attack in Irbil. French troops are in Iraq as part of a multinational counterterrorism mission supporting local forces in their fight against Islamic State militants.
-
L’adjudant-chef Arnaud Frion du 7ème bataillon de chasseurs alpins de Varces est mort pour la France lors d’une attaque dans la région d’Erbil en Irak.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 13, 2026
À sa famille, à ses frères d’armes, je veux dire toute l’affection et la solidarité de la Nation.
Plusieurs de nos militaires…