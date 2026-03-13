US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pentagon Says Rescue Efforts Underway After Refuelling Plane Crashes In Iraq

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Military Refueling Plane Crashes In Iraq And Rescue Is Underway

An American military refueling plane taking part in the operation against Iran crashed in Iraq and rescue efforts were underway, U.S. Central Command said Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. A U.S. official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the developing situation, said the KC-135 aircraft that crashed had at least five crew members aboard.

The crash was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire, the military said in a statement, which described the plane as “a loss.” U.S. Central Command, which oversees the Middle East, said that two aircraft were involved and that one landed safely and the other went down in western Iraq.

A second U.S. official, who similarly spoke on condition of anonymity, said the other plane involved also was a KC-135 tanker. "More information will be made available as the situation develops," Central Command said. "We ask for continued patience to gather additional details and provide clarity for the families of service members."