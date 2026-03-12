US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Iran Near Point Of Defeat As Countries Tap Oil Reserves
Published : March 12, 2026 at 7:05 AM IST|
Updated : March 12, 2026 at 7:33 AM IST
Sirens wailed, and loud explosions were heard shortly after midnight in Jerusalem and other parts of Israel early Thursday as the US-Israel war on Iran entered its thirteenth day. Iran targeted the world's busiest international airport on Wednesday and attacked commercial ships as U.S. and Israeli strikes rocked Tehran and the U.N.'s most powerful body demanded a halt to Iran's strikes on its Gulf neighbours that threaten the world's oil supply.
The latest attacks marked an escalation in the Islamic Republic's campaign aimed at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the United States and Israel to end the war that started 12 days ago. But there were no signs that the conflict was letting up.
The first week of war with Iran cost $11.3 billion, according to the Pentagon, which provided the estimate to Congress in a briefing earlier this week, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting. The military reported spending $5 billion on munitions alone in the war's first weekend.
Both sides have dug in, hoping to outlast the other as the conflict upends trade routes, chokes supplies of fuel and fertiliser coming out of the Gulf and threatens air traffic through one of the world's most-travelled regions. Iran has targeted oil fields and refineries in Gulf Arab nations and effectively stopped cargo traffic through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of all traded oil passes.
In response, the International Energy Agency agreed to release 400 million barrels of oil, the largest volume of emergency oil reserves in its history, in a bid to counter the war's effects on energy markets. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the U.S. will release 172 million barrels of oil next week from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to combat steep oil prices. The U.N. Security Council voted Wednesday to approve a resolution demanding a halt to Iran's "egregious attacks" on its Gulf neighbours.
At least 634 people have been killed in Lebanon since the latest fighting began, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Wednesday. The U.N. refugee agency said at least 759,000 people have been internally displaced in Lebanon. Iranian authorities say more than 1,300 people have been killed there, and Israel has reported 12 people dead. The U.S. has lost seven soldiers, while another eight have suffered severe injuries.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Gulf Nations Call For UNSC Condemnation Of Iran; Say They Intercepted 954 Missiles, 2,500 Drones, 17 Planes
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have collectively intercepted over 954 Iranian missiles, 2,500 drones, and 17 aircraft, Bahrain's Permanent Representative Jamal Fares Alrowaiei said, announcing a move to seek a Security Council condemnation of Tehran.
He said that the attacks on the six-member GCC are "disturbing trade and maritime routes, having an impact on regional and international economy, affecting everyone. "The Iranian attacks were targeting 'residential buildings and areas, food distribution facilities, airport, ports, energy installation and critical civilian infrastructure'", he said, speaking to reporters alongside other GCC diplomats outside the Council chambers.
Bahrain is currently an elected member of the Council. The resolution, proposed by the GCC countries and Jordan, is scheduled to be taken up by the Council later on Monday.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | United States To Release 172 Million Barrels of Oil From the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, in a statement posted on X, said, "Earlier today, 32 member nations of the International Energy Agency unanimously agreed to President Donald Trump's request to lower energy prices with a coordinated release of 400 million barrels of oil and refined products from their respective reserves."
"As part of this effort, President Trump authorised the Department of Energy to release 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, beginning next week. This will take approximately 120 days to deliver based on planned discharge rates. President Trump promised to protect America’s energy security by managing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve responsibly, and this action demonstrates his commitment to that promise," Wright said.
"Unlike the previous administration, which left America’s oil reserves drained and damaged, the United States has arranged to more than replace these strategic reserves with approximately 200 million barrels within the next year—20% more barrels than will be drawn down—and at no cost to the taxpayer. For 47 years, Iran and its terrorist proxies have been intent on killing Americans. They have manipulated and threatened the energy security of America and its allies. Under President Trump, those days are coming to an end. Rest assured, America's energy security is as strong as ever," added Wright.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Iran Near Point Of Defeat
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran was on the verge of defeat, but warned that US forces could escalate strikes such that the country would be "almost impossible" to rebuild.
"They are pretty much at the end of the line," Trump told reporters in Washington. He added: "We can hit sections of Tehran and other places that if you do it, it'll be almost impossible for them to rebuild their country, and we don't want that." (AFP).