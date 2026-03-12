US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Iran Near Point Of Defeat As Countries Tap Oil Reserves

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Gulf Nations Call For UNSC Condemnation Of Iran; Say They Intercepted 954 Missiles, 2,500 Drones, 17 Planes

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have collectively intercepted over 954 Iranian missiles, 2,500 drones, and 17 aircraft, Bahrain's Permanent Representative Jamal Fares Alrowaiei said, announcing a move to seek a Security Council condemnation of Tehran.

He said that the attacks on the six-member GCC are "disturbing trade and maritime routes, having an impact on regional and international economy, affecting everyone. "The Iranian attacks were targeting 'residential buildings and areas, food distribution facilities, airport, ports, energy installation and critical civilian infrastructure'", he said, speaking to reporters alongside other GCC diplomats outside the Council chambers.

Bahrain is currently an elected member of the Council. The resolution, proposed by the GCC countries and Jordan, is scheduled to be taken up by the Council later on Monday.