US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Strikes US, Israeli Targets As US Claims Destroying Mine-Laying Vessels In Hormuz
Published : March 11, 2026 at 7:22 AM IST|
Updated : March 11, 2026 at 8:39 AM IST
The joint military campaign by Israel and the United States against Iran entered its 12th day on Wednesday, with no end in sight. The US military said it took out multiple Iranian vessels on Tuesday(local time) as the Islamic Republic vowed to block the region's oil exports, and concerns grew about the country's threats to stop tankers from using a waterway through which 20 per cent of the world's oil is shipped.
The US destroyed 16 mine-laying Iranian vessels, though President Donald Trump said in social media posts that there were no reports of Iran planting explosives in the Strait of Hormuz. The American military released the figure, along with unclassified footage of some of the vessels, after Trump earlier warned Iran against laying mines in the strait. Trump is threatening to hit Iran at "a level never seen before" if the country fails to immediately remove any mines it might have deployed in the channel.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth promised the most intense strikes yet, while the Pentagon detailed the broader toll of injuries sustained by US troops. The conflict's effects rippled across the Middle East and beyond. Iranian leaders ruled out talks, threatened Trump and launched new attacks against Israel and Gulf Arab countries.
In Iran, residents of Tehran said they experienced some of the war's heaviest strikes. A woman said she saw a residential building get hit. She and others reached by The Associated Press spoke on condition of anonymity to prevent reprisals. Tens of thousands of Iranians have sought shelter in the countryside. Multiple Israeli strikes killed seven people across southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Health Ministry said early Wednesday.
Also killed was a Red Cross member who died early Wednesday after an Israeli strike targeted his team Monday while they were rescuing people following an earlier attack, the health ministry said. On Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes killed four people, including a paramedic who worked for the Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Authority, who was treating the wounded. Israel said it was working to intercept missiles from Iran and Hezbollah, which began firing on Israel after the start of the war.
In Iraq, drones targeted military bases inside Baghdad International Airport late Tuesday, two security officials told AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the press. Some drones fell near Iraqi security positions, while others landed near logistical support sites used by U.S.-led coalition forces, one official said.
Iranian attacks in the United Arab Emirates — home to the business and travel hub of Dubai — have killed six people and wounded 122 others. In Bahrain, the Ministry of Interior said early Wednesday that sirens were sounded, urging people to seek safety. The warnings came a day after an Iranian attack hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, and killed a 29-year-old woman and wounded eight people.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Putin Calls For Swift De-Escalation In Call With Pezeshkian
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for a swift de-escalation in West Asia in a call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said. The call came as the US and Israel, and Iran maintain a cycle of retaliatory strikes, including on neighbouring Gulf nations.
“The Russian President reaffirmed his principled position in favour of a swift de-escalation of the conflict and its resolution through political means. Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its support, particularly for providing humanitarian aid to Iran,” the Kremlin said without giving further details.
This was the second phone conversation this week between Putin and Pezeshkian. Moscow, which has vital interests in the Gulf States, has been actively interacting with all parties to seek de-escalation of the crisis amid the conflict in West Asia. Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also discussed the situation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Posting Fake News To Manipulate Markets: Iranian FM Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday accused US officials of posting fake news to manipulate markets amid the ongoing conflict. In a post on X, he said, "US officials are posting fake news to manipulate markets. It won't protect them from the inflationary tsunami they've imposed on Americans. Markets are facing biggest shortfall in HISTORY: bigger than Arab Oil Embargo, Iran's Islamic Revolution and the Kuwait invasion COMBINED".
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 2 More Members of the Iranian Women’s Soccer Team Granted Asylum in Australia
Two more members of the Iranian women’s soccer team were granted asylum in Australia before their teammates departed the country, Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Wednesday.
It brings to seven the number of women granted humanitarian visas in Australia after five Iranian players sought asylum earlier, Burke told reporters in Canberra. One of those in the later group was a player and the other a team staffer, and both sought asylum before their teammates were transported to the airport.
The rest of the team’s departure from Sydney to return to Iran happened during fraught and outraged protests at the delegation's hotel and at the airport. Iranian Australians sought to prevent the women from leaving the country, citing fears for their safety in Iran. Their flight departed late Tuesday. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Sen. Lindsey Graham on School Strike in Iran: ‘These Things Happen in War’
The South Carolina Republican told reporters that he does not support an independent investigation into whether the U.S. military struck a school in Iran. “I’m not worried about that right now,” said Graham, a staunch supporter of the war. “I’m sorry anybody died. I’m not taking the Iranian bait and listening to them.”
Graham added that if the U.S. were responsible for the deadly strike, it would be “a mistake.” “These things happen in war.” (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Energy Department Blames Staffer For Inaccurate Social Media Post On Oil Tanker Escort
A spokesperson said the video clip posted by the US Energy Secretary Chris Wright was deleted from his official X account after it was determined that it was incorrectly captioned by department staff. The post, which claimed that the U.S. Navy had helped an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz, was quickly taken down.
Spokesperson Ben Dietderich said the secretary and other officials are “closely monitoring the situation” in the strait, a key access point for oil and natural gas shipments in the Middle East. The military is considering additional options to keep it open, “including the potential for our Navy to escort tankers,” Dietderich said.
The prospect of military escorts could help reduce price pressures created by the war. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Saudi Defence Ministry Says Intercepts Two Drones Heading to Oil Field
Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said Wednesday that it intercepted two drones heading towards an oil field in the southeast of the country. "Two drones heading towards the Shaybah oil field were intercepted and destroyed," the ministry said in a post on X.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Military Says Iran Fires New Wave of Missiles at Country
Israel's military said on Wednesday that Iran fired a new wave of missiles toward Israel, calling on those in affected areas to head to shelters.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israeli military said on its official Telegram account. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Russian Consulate In Iran's Isfahan Damaged In Sunday Attack
Russia said on Tuesday that its consulate general in the Iranian city of Isfahan was damaged in an attack over the weekend, Anadolu news agency reported. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary that the diplomatic mission was damaged “in an attack on the nearby provincial governor's office” on Sunday.
“Windows in the office building and residential apartments were shattered, and several employees felt the impact of the blast wave, but there were no casualties, Zakharova said. Russia, she added, considers attacks on diplomatic and consular missions to be a “flagrant violation” of international law.
“We demand that all parties strictly respect the inviolability of diplomatic facilities and refrain from attacks on the safety, life, and health of their personnel,” she added, calling on parties to the conflict to “immediately end the military confrontation and return to the negotiating table.”
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | UAE Says Air Defences Responding To Iran Missile, Drone Attack
The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday that its air defence systems were trying to intercept missiles and drones launched from Iran, after Tehran said it had fired a new salvo against US targets in the region.
"UAE air defences are currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran," the UAE defence ministry said in a post on X, adding sounds of explosions were a result of the systems "intercepting missiles and drones".
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Says Carries Out Strikes On US, Israeli Targets: State Media
Iran has launched new strikes on Israeli and American targets in the Middle East, state broadcaster IRIB said on Wednesday. The barrage was "the most intense and heaviest since the start of the war", lasting three hours and targeting Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, the broadcaster said, citing a statement from Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.
The broadcaster said the missile salvo targeted "numerous US targets in Erbil" in Iraqi Kurdistan and the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Bahrain. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Military Says Destroyed 16 Iranian Mine-Laying Boats
The US military said Tuesday it has destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels "near the Strait of Hormuz," following reports Tehran is mining the key waterway that has been virtually closed due to the Middle East war.
"US forces eliminated multiple Iranian naval vessels, March 10, including 16 minelayers near the Strait of Hormuz," the United States Central Command said in a post on X that included video footage of various boats being struck by projectiles and exploding.