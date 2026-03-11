US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Strikes US, Israeli Targets As US Claims Destroying Mine-Laying Vessels In Hormuz

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Putin Calls For Swift De-Escalation In Call With Pezeshkian

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called for a swift de-escalation in West Asia in a call with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian, the Kremlin said. The call came as the US and Israel, and Iran maintain a cycle of retaliatory strikes, including on neighbouring Gulf nations.

“The Russian President reaffirmed his principled position in favour of a swift de-escalation of the conflict and its resolution through political means. Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its support, particularly for providing humanitarian aid to Iran,” the Kremlin said without giving further details.

This was the second phone conversation this week between Putin and Pezeshkian. Moscow, which has vital interests in the Gulf States, has been actively interacting with all parties to seek de-escalation of the crisis amid the conflict in West Asia. Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also discussed the situation with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

