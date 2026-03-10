US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 'Will Determine End Of War,' Says Iran Guards As Trump Vows Conflict Will End 'Very Soon'
Published : March 10, 2026
Updated : March 10, 2026
US President Donald Trump said Monday that the war with Iran began because that country was starting work on a new site for developing material for nuclear weapons. Trump also told reporters at a news conference that Iran was "going to take over the Middle East" if he hadn't acted and that he was disappointed with the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as Iran's supreme leader. Ali Khamenei was killed in U.S. and Israeli strikes. Trump also had a call on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war and other issues. The Kremlin says the two leaders had a "frank and businesslike" conversation that lasted about an hour.
Heavy U.S. and Israeli bombardment of Iran has been going on for more than a week, while Iran has launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf countries. Israel is striking Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, while the militant group fires rockets into Israel. Iranian state TV announced early Monday that Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was named supreme leader, in defiance of threats by Trump. Khamenei is seen as even harder-line than his father, the supreme leader killed on the first day of the war. He will now be in charge of Iran's armed forces and any decision about Tehran's nuclear program.
US stocks closed higher following a remarkable reversal as oil prices fell from nearly $120 per barrel to below USD 90. A 26-year-old Army staff sergeant from Kentucky was identified as the seventh U.S. service member killed during the Iran war, after being wounded on a base in Saudi Arabia on March 1. The first six deaths were Army reservists killed the same day at a Kuwaiti port. New footage has raised the likelihood that the U.S. military struck an Iranian elementary school where a blast killed at least 165 people, mostly children.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Australia Grants Asylum To 5 Members Of The Iranian Women's Soccer Team
Australia has granted asylum to five members of the Iranian women’s soccer team who were visiting the country for a tournament when the Iran war began, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Tuesday.
The announcement followed days of urging by Iranian groups in Australia and by U.S. President Donald Trump for the Australian government to offer help to the women, who had not spoken publicly about a wish to claim asylum. The team drew widespread speculation and news coverage in Australia when players didn't sing the Iranian anthem before their first match.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning local time, Australian federal police officers transported five of the women from their hotel in Gold Coast, Australia, to a safe location” after they made asylum requests. There, they met with Burke and the processing of their humanitarian visas was finalized, the minister told reporters in Brisbane hours later. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Stocks Erase A Big Early Loss And Rise After Oil Prices Whip From Nearly $120 Back Below $90
The U.S. stock market careened through a manic Monday, going from a steep early loss to a solid gain as worries turned into hope that the war with Iran may not last that long. Oil prices whipped from nearly $120 per barrel, their highest since 2022, back below $90.
The S&P 500 dropped as much as 1.5% in the morning before flipping to a gain of 0.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average clawed back a plunge of nearly 900 points to rise 239 points, or 0.5%, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.4%.
They’re the latest hour-to-hour swings to pummel financial markets because of the uncertainty about just how high oil prices will go and how long they will stay there because of disruptions to the energy industry in the Middle East. Markets made their remarkable reversals during the last hour of Wall Street’s trading after President Donald Trump told CBS News that he thinks “the war is very complete, pretty much.” Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Will Remove Some Oil Sanctions Amid Iran War
US President Donald Trump said Monday that he will waive some sanctions on oil due to market turmoil over his attack with Israel on Iran. "We're also waiving certain oil-related sanctions to reduce prices," Trump told reporters after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and as he mentioned Chinese President Xi Jinping. "We're going to take those sanctions off till this straightens out." (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Strikes Cost USD 5.6 Billion In 2 Days : US Media
The first two days of US military strikes on Iran cost about USD 5.6 billion in munitions alone, according to a report by The Washington Post, underscoring the enormous financial cost of the conflict even as President Donald Trump suggests the war could end soon. The estimate, based on information shared with Congress, reflects the value of advanced weapons used in the campaign's opening phase and has intensified debate in Washington about how long the United States can sustain such a high-intensity military operation.
According to US officials cited by The Washington Post, the Pentagon burned through roughly $5.6 billion worth of munitions during the initial assault, raising concerns among lawmakers that American forces are rapidly consuming scarce stocks of advanced weaponry. The figure covers only the first two days of combat and does not include the broader operational costs of deploying forces, maintaining aircraft and naval assets, or sustaining troops in the region, the Daily said. Officials told the newspaper the estimate was shared with Congress as the administration prepares to seek additional funding to sustain the military campaign.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Attack Kills Woman In Bahrain
One person has been killed and multiple people injured in Bahrain after an Iranian attack, the Gulf country's ministry said. "A 29-year-old Bahraini woman died, and eight people were injured as a result of the blatant Iranian aggression against a residential building in Manama," the Ministry said in a statement.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Guards Say They 'Will Determine the End of the War'
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Tuesday they would "determine the end of the war" in the Middle East after US President Donald Trump said the conflict would end "soon".
"It is we who will determine the end of the war," the Guards said in a statement. "The equations and future status of the region are now in the hands of our armed forces; American forces will not end the war," the statement added. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Iran School Strike 'Being Investigated' By US
The United States is investigating a deadly strike on a school in the opening days of the US-Israeli war on Iran, President Donald Trump said on Monday. "That's being investigated right now," Trump said of the strike on an elementary school in the southern city of Minab, which Iran said killed more than 150 people. "Whatever the report shows, I'm willing to live with that report," Trump said, adding he did not "know enough about" the strike while also suggesting Iran may have used a Tomahawk missile -- a weapon it does not possess -- to hit the school itself. (AFP).