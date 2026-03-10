US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 'Will Determine End Of War,' Says Iran Guards As Trump Vows Conflict Will End 'Very Soon'

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Australia Grants Asylum To 5 Members Of The Iranian Women's Soccer Team

Australia has granted asylum to five members of the Iranian women’s soccer team who were visiting the country for a tournament when the Iran war began, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Tuesday.

The announcement followed days of urging by Iranian groups in Australia and by U.S. President Donald Trump for the Australian government to offer help to the women, who had not spoken publicly about a wish to claim asylum. The team drew widespread speculation and news coverage in Australia when players didn't sing the Iranian anthem before their first match.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning local time, Australian federal police officers transported five of the women from their hotel in Gold Coast, Australia, to a safe location” after they made asylum requests. There, they met with Burke and the processing of their humanitarian visas was finalized, the minister told reporters in Brisbane hours later. Read more...