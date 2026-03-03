US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Vows To Retaliate 'Soon' As Drone Strike Hits Embassy In Riyadh; US Advises Citizens To Depart 12+ West Asian Nations

Netanyahu Claims Iran Nuclear Program Would Have Been Beyond Attack In Months

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Iran had been building new nuclear weapon sites that would have been impossible to attack within months, creating urgency for strikes on the country.

"They started building new sites, new places, underground bunkers, that would make their ballistic missile programs and their atomic bomb programs immune within months," Netanyahu told Fox News. "If no action was taken now, no action could be taken in the future." (AFP)