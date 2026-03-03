US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Vows To Retaliate 'Soon' As Drone Strike Hits Embassy In Riyadh; US Advises Citizens To Depart 12+ West Asian Nations
Published : March 3, 2026 at 7:25 AM IST|
Updated : March 3, 2026 at 8:07 AM IST
Israeli and U.S. airstrikes pounded Iran in an escalating campaign that U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday would likely take several weeks. Tehran and its allies retaliated across the region, striking Israel and a variety of targets inside Gulf states, including energy facilities in Qatar and the American embassy in Saudi Arabia.
The intensity of the attacks, the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the lack of any apparent exit plan set the stage for a prolonged conflict with far-reaching consequences. Places deemed safe havens in the Mideast, like Dubai, have seen incoming fire; energy prices shot up; and U.S. allies pledged to help stop Iranian missiles and drones.
Trump said operations are likely to last four to five weeks but that he was prepared "to go far longer than that." As the conflict spiralled, the State Department urged U.S. citizens to leave more than a dozen Middle Eastern countries due to safety risks. "The hardest hits are yet to come from the U.S. military," Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters before briefing members of Congress about the Iran operation.
Trump said the military campaign's objectives are to destroy Iran's missile capabilities, wipe out its navy, prevent it from obtaining a nuclear weapon and ensure that it cannot continue to support allied groups like Lebanon's Hezbollah, which fired missiles at Israel on Monday. As several airstrikes hit Iran's capital, Tehran, the top security official Ali Larijani vowed on X: "We will not negotiate with the United States."
LIVE FEED
World Heritage Site In Tehran Damaged After Strike: UNESCO
UNESCO has voiced concerns about the Golestan Palace, a world heritage site in the Iranian capital, which was reportedly damaged due to an airstrike in its vicinity. Monday’s strike hit Tehran’s Arag Square in the buffer zone of the palace, the U.N. agency reported. The palace was damaged by debris and shock waves from the strike, it said. "UNESCO recalls that cultural property is protected under international law, notably the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, including its enhanced protection mechanism, as well as the 1972 Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage," the UN agency said in a statement.
Netanyahu Claims Iran Nuclear Program Would Have Been Beyond Attack In Months
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Iran had been building new nuclear weapon sites that would have been impossible to attack within months, creating urgency for strikes on the country.
"They started building new sites, new places, underground bunkers, that would make their ballistic missile programs and their atomic bomb programs immune within months," Netanyahu told Fox News. "If no action was taken now, no action could be taken in the future." (AFP)
Trump Suggests US To Retaliate 'Soon' Over Embassy Strike In Riyadh
President Donald Trump suggested Monday that the United States would retaliate "soon" after its embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh was struck by two suspected Iranian drones.
Speaking to the NewsNation network, Trump said "you'll find out soon" how the United States would respond, without providing further detail, after the US embassy confirmed a drone attack that caused "a limited fire and minor material damage." After the attack, the embassy issued a shelter-in-place notification for US citizens in Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran.
From Gaza To Minab, Innocents Murdered In Cold Blood: Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi
Sharing the images of the graves dug for girls killed in the US strike in Iranian town Minab, Foreign Minister Abbas Aragch said, "These are graves being dug for more than 160 innocent young girls who were killed in the US-Israeli bombing of a primary school. Their bodies were torn to shreds. This is how "rescue" promised by Mr. Trump looks in reality. From Gaza to Minab, innocents murdered in cold blood".
US Urges Americans to Leave Over 12 West Asian Countries
The United States has issued an urgent advisory asking American citizens to "depart now" from over a dozen Middle Eastern countries due to "serious safety risks," as tensions escalated following coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran and Tehran's retaliatory strikes against the US allies in the Gulf. Sharing a video message in a post on X, Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged its citizens to immediately depart from several Middle Eastern countries, citing "serious safety risks." "To all American citizens in the Middle East: your safety and security is our number one priority. Sign up to receive STEP alerts at http://step.state.gov. Get information at @TravelGov and you can call the department 24/7 at +1-202-501-4444," Rubio wrote in its post.
US Embassy in Riyadh Hit by Drone Attack
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence has confirmed that the US embassy in Riyadh was attacked by two drones, according to initial estimates.
In a statement shared to X, the ministry said this resulted "in a limited fire and minor material damage to the building". The US Mission to Saudi Arabia has issued a shelter-in-place notification for Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran, and says it will limit non-essential travel to any military installations in the region.