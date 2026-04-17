US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Lebanon Army Reports Israeli 'Acts of Aggression' In 'Violation of Ceasefire'
Published : April 17, 2026 at 7:10 AM IST|
Updated : April 17, 2026 at 7:16 AM IST
Lebanon's army reported "acts of aggression" by Israel that it said violated a 10-day ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump and agreed on by the two countries, which went into effect as Friday began. Lebanon's army in an X post early on Friday called on residents in the south to exercise caution "in light of a number of violations" of the ceasefire agreement by "several Israeli acts of aggression."
The ceasefire agreement could boost attempts to extend the ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel after weeks of devastating war. Israel has not been fighting with Lebanon itself, but rather with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group inside Lebanon. Hezbollah said in a statement that "any ceasefire must be comprehensive across all Lebanese territory and must not allow the Israeli enemy any freedom of movement."
Nearly 2,200 people in Lebanon have been killed by Israeli air strikes. Meanwhile, Pakistan's army chief met with Iranian officials in Tehran on Thursday in a bid to ease tensions in the Middle East and arrange a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran after almost seven weeks of war.
The US naval blockade of Iranian ports continued as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the Trump administration would ramp up economic pain on Iran with new economic sanctions on countries doing business with it, calling the move the "financial equivalent" of a bombing campaign.
The White House said any further talks with Iran would likely take place in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, though no decision had been made on whether to resume negotiations. Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator after it hosted direct talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad.
LIVE FEED
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says Hopes Hezbollah 'Acts Nicely' During Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire
US President Donald Trump said Thursday he hopes militant group Hezbollah "acts nicely and well" during the 10-day ceasefire reached just hours earlier between Lebanon and Israel.
"I hope Hezbollah acts nicely and well during this important period of time," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform as he arrived for a speech in Las Vegas. "It will be (a) GREAT moment for them if they do. No more killing. Must finally have PEACE!"
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Lebanon Army Reports Israeli 'Acts of Aggression' In 'Violation of Ceasefire'
Lebanon's army reported "acts of aggression" by Israel that it said violated a ceasefire which took effect at midnight Friday local time.
Lebanon's army in an X post early on Friday called on residents in the south to exercise caution "in light of a number of violations" of the ceasefire agreement by "several Israeli acts of aggression."