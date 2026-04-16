US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Supreme Leader's Advisor Threatens To Sink US Ships In Hormuz Strait

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Optimistic About Reaching Peace Deal With Iran

The United States is discussing a possible second round of peace talks with Iran in Pakistan and is optimistic about reaching a deal, US officials said Wednesday, as Tehran threatened to shut down Red Sea trade unless Washington lifted a naval blockade of its ports.

A Pakistani delegation arrived in Tehran, meanwhile bearing a new message from Washington after US President Donald Trump indicated negotiations could resume this week following last weekend's abortive talks in Islamabad.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters further talks "would very likely" be in the Pakistani capital. "Those discussions are being had," Leavitt said, and "we feel good about the prospects of a deal."

US Vice President JD Vance, who led the first round of talks, has said Iran is being offered a "grand bargain" to end the six-week war with Israel and the United States and address the decades-old dispute over Tehran's nuclear program.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the United States have "identical" goals -- enriched material removed from Iran, elimination of enrichment capability and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait, through which one-fifth of the world's crude oil normally flows, has been choked by Iranian forces since the US-Israeli offensive began and is now the focus of the US blockade.(AFP)