US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Supreme Leader's Advisor Threatens To Sink US Ships In Hormuz Strait
Iran and Pakistan will hold detailed discussions in Tehran on Thursday on messages exchanged between Tehran and Washington since Sunday, IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency reported.
The talks are expected to focus on communications relayed through Pakistani mediators following the latest round of negotiations between Iran and the United States.
Amid tensions and a ticking ceasefire deadline, the White House has put forward a cautiously hopeful message on Iran, describing talks as "productive and ongoing".
The developments came just before the fragile ceasefire set to expire on April 22. There has been some progress behind the scenes, but the lack of any formal deal and ongoing military pressure on the ground show that the situation is still far from resolved.
Speaking at a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt indicated that diplomatic engagement with Tehran is continuing. "These conversations are productive and ongoing, and that's where we are right now. I've also seen some reporting about the potential in-person discussions. Again, those discussions are being had, but nothing is official until you hear it from us here at the White House. We feel good about the prospects of a deal," Leavitt said.
She, however, rejected reports that the United States had requested a ceasefire in the Iran war, calling it inaccurate. She added that the US has not formally sought an extension of the current truce.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Optimistic About Reaching Peace Deal With Iran
The United States is discussing a possible second round of peace talks with Iran in Pakistan and is optimistic about reaching a deal, US officials said Wednesday, as Tehran threatened to shut down Red Sea trade unless Washington lifted a naval blockade of its ports.
A Pakistani delegation arrived in Tehran, meanwhile bearing a new message from Washington after US President Donald Trump indicated negotiations could resume this week following last weekend's abortive talks in Islamabad.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters further talks "would very likely" be in the Pakistani capital. "Those discussions are being had," Leavitt said, and "we feel good about the prospects of a deal."
US Vice President JD Vance, who led the first round of talks, has said Iran is being offered a "grand bargain" to end the six-week war with Israel and the United States and address the decades-old dispute over Tehran's nuclear program.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the United States have "identical" goals -- enriched material removed from Iran, elimination of enrichment capability and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The strait, through which one-fifth of the world's crude oil normally flows, has been choked by Iranian forces since the US-Israeli offensive began and is now the focus of the US blockade.(AFP)
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (local time) said Israeli forces are continuing targeted operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, while simultaneously engaging in negotiations aimed at achieving long-term peace.
In a video message posted on X, Netanyahu expressed support for residents in northern Israel and underscored the ongoing military campaign. "I support the residents of the north who continue to stand firm. At the same time, our forces continue to strike Hezbollah. Focused fighting in Bint Jbeil," he said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Supreme Leader's Advisor Threatens To Sink US Ships In Hormuz Strait
The military adviser to Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Wednesday warned that Iran would sink American ships in the Strait of Hormuz if the United States decided to "police" the key shipping bottleneck, according to AFP.
The US is imposing a military blockade of the Strait of Hormuz after Iran blocked shipping during over six weeks of war in a conflict which is on hold as a fragile two-week ceasefire remains in place.
"Mr Trump wants to become the police of the Strait of Hormuz. Is this really your job? Is this the job of a powerful army like the US?" Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander-in-chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards who was named as a military adviser by Khamenei last month, told state TV.
"These ships of yours will be sunk by our first missiles and have created a great danger for the US military. They can definitely be exposed to our missiles and we can destroy them," Rezaei, wearing his military uniform, told the state broadcaster.
Long regarded as a hardliner even within the Revolutionary Guards, Iran's ideological army, Rezaei said it would be "great" if the United States launched a ground invasion of Iran as "we would take thousands of hostages and then for each hostage we would get a billion dollars."
He also added, without giving further details: "I am not in favour of extending the ceasefire at all and this is a personal view." A veteran and high-profile figure in Iran, Rezaei headed the Revolutionary Guards from 1981 to 1997.