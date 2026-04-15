US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Lebanon Praises First Talks With Israel In Decades As 'Constructive,' Calls For Ceasefire
Lebanon and Israel held their first direct talks in decades on Tuesday, with Lebanon's Ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad, saying that details regarding the next round of negotiations would be announced "in due course," following what she described as a "constructive" preliminary meeting.
In a statement issued after the historic engagement, Moawad underscored the need for de-escalation and urgent humanitarian relief amid the ongoing conflict. "I called for a ceasefire and the return of displaced persons to their homes," CNN quoted her as saying.
"I also called for the adoption of practical measures to alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis that Lebanon continues to endure as a result of the ongoing conflict," she added. The envoy reiterated calls for a ceasefire, return of displaced persons, and urgent humanitarian measures, while reaffirming Lebanon's sovereignty and thanking the US for hosting the discussions.
The ambassador stated that she "reaffirmed the urgent need for the full implementation of the cessation of hostilities announcement of November 2024" and "I underscored the need to preserve our territorial integrity and state sovereignty."
Moawad further stated that she used the meeting in Washington with her Israeli counterpart, Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter, to reaffirm Beirut's demand for a ceasefire between the Israel Defence Forces and Hezbollah, The Times of Israel reported.
Speaking to reporters after the talks, she described the discussions as constructive and expressed gratitude to the United States for facilitating the meeting. "I reiterated the urgent need for the full implementation of the November 2024 cessation of hostilities agreement," the Lebanese envoy said as quoted by CNN, further referring to the earlier truce between Israel and Hezbollah that aimed at the Iran-backed group's disarmament and withdrawal from southern Lebanon.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Lebanon Praises First Talks With Israel In Decades As 'Constructive,' Calls For Ceasefire
Lebanon’s top envoy to the U.S. says the first high-level diplomatic engagement between her country and Israel was “constructive,” but urged an end to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants that has displaced thousands of Lebanese.
After participating in Tuesday’s talks with Rubio and Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., Nada Hamadeh Moawad said she had “underscored the need to preserve our territorial integrity and state sovereignty” during the two-hour discussion.
“I called for a ceasefire and the return of displaced persons to their homes,” she said in brief comments released by the Lebanese embassy in Washington.(AP)