US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Senate Majority Leader Says US Has Been ‘Effective’ In Iran War But Needs Plan To End It

Returning from a two-week recess on Monday, Thune told reporters that he believes the steps that the Trump administration has taken in the Iran war have been “effective and successful.” But Thune said the U.S. needs a plan to end it.

“They do need a plan for how to wind this down, how to get an outcome that actually leads to a safer, more secure Middle East and, by extension, a stronger national security position for the United States,” the South Dakota Republican said.

On Trump’s blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, Thune said that “penalizing those who do business with the Iranians may get people’s attention,” including China, which depends on energy in the region.

“That, probably more than anything else right now, is going to be the key issue to resolving the situation, getting the Iranians to the table,” Thune said of talks that have so far been unsuccessful.(AP)