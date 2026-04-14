US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Senate Majority Leader Says US Has Been ‘Effective’ In Iran War But Needs Plan To End It
Wall Street stocks shrugged off early weakness and pushed higher Monday as oil price gains moderated amid optimism that the United States and Iran would strike a peace agreement.
Some analysts cited President Donald Trump's claim that Iranian representatives phoned him and expressed a keen desire for a deal after weekend talks in Pakistan failed to yield an agreement.
Oil prices, which had surged back above $100 a barrel as the United States imposed a blockade on Iran's imports, later eased. Both major contracts ended higher but below $100 a barrel.
"The market is betting that Trump will get some sort of a deal," said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities.
Trump warned Monday that any Iranian attack boats that approach the American naval blockade around Iran's ports would be destroyed, despite international calls for a ceasefire to be respected.
But markets also took in the US president's White House comments that Iranian representatives had called to make a deal since the Islamabad talks failed.
"I can tell you that we've been called by the other side. They'd like to make a deal. Very badly, very badly," he told reporters outside the Oval Office, without identifying which officials had called.
IEA chief warns of tougher month for energy markets due to Iran war
April could shape up to be a tougher month than March for energy markets and the economy due to the West Asia war, the head of the International Energy Agency said Monday (April 13, 2026).
While the month of March saw the delivery of cargo from the region “loaded well before the crisis started,” Fatih Birol said, “during the month of April, nothing has been loaded.”
“The longer the disruption is, the more severe the problem becomes,” he told reporters after a meeting at the International Monetary Fund.
Hezbollah official says the group won't abide by any agreements from Lebanon-Israel talks in U.S . The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah will not abide by any agreements that may result from the direct Lebanon-Israel talks in the United States, negotiations it firmly opposes, a senior Hezbollah official said Monday (April 13, 2026).
Wafiq Safa, a high-ranking member of Hezbollah’s political council, spoke on the eve of the talks expected in Washington between Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the U.S. It will be the first time in decades that envoys from Lebanon and Israel, which do not have diplomatic relations, meet face-to-face in direct talks.
Trump says 34 ships crossed Hormuz
U.S. President Donald Trump said 34 ships had passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, adding that it was the highest number since Iran choked off the waterway during the West Asia war.
“34 Ships went through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday, which is by far the highest number since this foolish closure began,” Trump said on Truth Social on Monday (April 13, 2026). The figure could not be immediately corroborated.
UK reiterates demand to include Lebanon in ceasefire
Britain has reiterated its demand that Lebanon be included in any ceasefire agreement, with Minister of State for Middle East Affairs Hamish Falconer saying on X that “The UK is clear that Lebanon must be included in the ceasefire”.
Israel and the United States have maintained that a pause in hostilities in Lebanon was not part of the deal negotiated with Iran last week.
Falconer also condemned the killing of a Lebanese Red Cross volunteer in a recent Israeli strike, though he did not directly name Israel.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Official Says Iran Is Seeking Compensation From 5 Middle East Countries
Iran’s representative to the United Nations has demanded compensation from countries it says participated in the U.S. and Israeli war effort against Iran.
Iran’s state media reports the nations include Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. Iran’s official news agency, IRNA, said that the U.N. representative, Amir-Saeid Iravani, claimed the countries had violated international law and had to “make full compensation for the damages caused to the Islamic Republic of Iran, including payment of compensation for all material and moral damages resulting from their international violations.”(AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Senate Majority Leader Says US Has Been ‘Effective’ In Iran War But Needs Plan To End It
Returning from a two-week recess on Monday, Thune told reporters that he believes the steps that the Trump administration has taken in the Iran war have been “effective and successful.” But Thune said the U.S. needs a plan to end it.
“They do need a plan for how to wind this down, how to get an outcome that actually leads to a safer, more secure Middle East and, by extension, a stronger national security position for the United States,” the South Dakota Republican said.
On Trump’s blockade of ships entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz, Thune said that “penalizing those who do business with the Iranians may get people’s attention,” including China, which depends on energy in the region.
“That, probably more than anything else right now, is going to be the key issue to resolving the situation, getting the Iranians to the table,” Thune said of talks that have so far been unsuccessful.(AP)