US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US To Begin Blockade Of Iranian Ports From Monday: Military
Published : April 13, 2026 at 4:12 AM IST|
Updated : April 13, 2026 at 4:48 AM IST
The US military said it would begin a blockade of all Iranian ports within hours, after peace talks in Pakistan collapsed with Washington blaming the Islamic republic's refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions.
The announcement came despite a ceasefire agreed on Wednesday aimed at pausing the six-week war until April 22, with tensions centered on whether the United States can force Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, another of its key demands in the stalled negotiations.
"The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman," US Central Command said in a statement, adding that it would begin at 1400 GMT on Monday.
The statement said US forces would not impede vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports, and that further instructions for mariners would be forthcoming.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards had earlier warned they had full control of traffic through Hormuz and would trap any challenger "in a deadly vortex."
In a lengthy social media post, US President Donald Trump said his goal was to clear the strait of mines and reopen it to all shipping, but that Iran must not be allowed to profit from controlling the waterway.
"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said. "Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!"
Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who led Tehran's delegation in Pakistan, said on returning home that the country would "not bow to any threats" from Washington, while navy chief Shahram Irani called Trump's blockade threat "ridiculous."
Tehran has already been restricting traffic through the strait -- a key route for global oil and gas shipments -- while allowing some vessels serving friendly countries such as China to pass. There have been unconfirmed reports it plans to charge tolls.
"THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION," Trump said. "I have also instructed our Navy to seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran. No one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas. We will also begin destroying the mines the Iranians laid in the Straits."
The US military said Saturday that two Navy warships had transited through the strait to begin clearing it of mines and ensure it was a "safe pathway" for tankers, a claim Tehran denied.
Iran's Fars news agency reported Sunday that two Pakistani-flagged oil tankers bound for the strait had turned back. The collapse of the talks rattled an already tense region and raised fears of renewed fighting.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that Tehran had been just "inches away" from a deal with Washington during weekend talks with the United States in Islamabad.
"Iran engaged with US in good faith to end war," he said in a post on X. But when "just inches away" from an agreement in Islamabad, "we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade," he added.
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Writing on X, Abbas Araghchi said Iran had negotiated with the U.S. in “good faith” for an end to the war. “But when just inches away from “Islamabad MoU”, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade,” he wrote, using an acronym for “memorandum of understanding.”
He then echoed earlier threats from Iranian officials. “Good will begets good will. Enmity begets enmity.”(AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | The War Continues, Says Netanyahu During Southern Lebanon Visit
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time)visited southern Lebanon alongside senior military and defence leadership, asserting that the war is far from over and stating that Israel's enemies are now "fighting for survival."
According to the Prime Minister's Office, Netanyahu was accompanied by Defence Minister Israel Katz, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and Head of Northern Command Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo during the visit.
Following the visit, the Prime Minister went to an IDF outpost near the border, where Galilee Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Yuval Gez briefed him on the division's operations.
The release stated that during the visit, Netanyahu said, "The war continues. Our enemies are now fighting for survival."
"I am here with the Defense Minister, the Chief-of-Staff, the Head of Northern Command, the Division Commander, and our reserve soldiers. There is a magnificent spirit here and a readiness to fight, and they are fighting well. The war continues, including inside the security zone in Lebanon, where I was just a short while ago," Netanyahu added
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Oil Prices Rise In Early Trading After US Says It Will Block Iranian Ports
Oil prices rose in early market trading on Sunday after the U.S. said it would blockade Iranian ports beginning Monday.
The price of U.S. crude oil rose 8% to $104.24 a barrel and Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 7% to $102.29.
Brent crude has swung dramatically during the Iran war, rising from roughly $70 per barrel before the war in late February to more than $119 at times. On Friday, ahead of the peace talks, Brent for June delivery fell 0.8% to $95.20 per barrel.(AP)