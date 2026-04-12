US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Leaving Islamabad After Giving Iran 'Final And Best Offer': Vance Says Talks Ended Without Agreement
Published : April 12, 2026 at 7:07 AM IST|
Updated : April 12, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST
US Vice President JD Vance said negotiations ended early Sunday between the US and Iran without a peace deal after the Iranians refused to accept American terms not to develop a nuclear weapon. The high-stakes talks ended after 21 hours, Vance said, with the vice president in constant communication with U.S. President Donald Trump and others in the administration.
The United States and Iran concluded a third round of historic, face-to-face negotiations before dawn Sunday in Pakistan, days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was announced, as the war that has killed thousands of people and shaken global markets entered its seventh week. The US delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance and the Iranian one, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, discussed with Pakistan how to advance the ceasefire already threatened by deep disagreements and Israel's continued attacks against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, whose health ministry said the death toll has surpassed 2,000.
Iran's state-run news agency said the three-party talks began after Iranian preconditions, including a reduction in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, were met. Iran's delegation told state television it had presented "red lines" in meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, including compensation for damage caused by U.S.-Israeli strikes that launched the war on Feb. 28 and releasing Iran's frozen assets. Reflecting the high stakes, officials from the region said Chinese, Egyptian, Saudi and Qatari officials were in Islamabad to indirectly facilitate talks.
Meanwhile, the US military said two destroyers transited the Iran-gripped Strait of Hormuz ahead of mine-clearing work, a first since the war began. Iran's state media, however, said the joint military command denied that. "We're sweeping the strait. Whether we make a deal or not makes no difference to me," Trump told journalists as talks continued and the time approached 2 a.m. in Islamabad. He called negotiations "very deep." Iranian state TV noted what it called "big" differences.
The war has killed at least 3,000 people in Iran, 2,020 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and more than a dozen in Gulf Arab states, and caused lasting damage to infrastructure in half a dozen Middle Eastern countries. Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz has largely cut off the Persian Gulf and its oil and gas exports from the global economy, sending energy prices soaring.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran-US Talks Ended After 21 Hours Without Reaching Agreement
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said negotiations ended early Sunday between the United States and Iran without a peace deal after the Iranians refused to accept American terms to not develop a nuclear weapon.
The high-stakes talks ended after 21 hours, Vance said, with the vice president in constant communication with U.S. President Donald Trump and others in the administration. “But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” Vance told reporters. “That is the core goal of the president of the United States. And that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations.” Read more..
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Downplays Iran Negotiations, Says Deal ‘makes No Difference’
Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Saturday, Trump claimed military victory against Iran and downplayed the importance of ongoing ceasefire negotiations involving Vice President JD Vance because “regardless of what happens, we win.”
“Let’s see what happens – maybe they make a deal, maybe they don’t,” the president said. “It doesn’t matter. From the standpoint of America, we win.”
Trump acknowledged “very deep negotiations” with Iran. But he also said the U.S. military was searching for mines in the Strait of Hormuz, which still remained effectively closed to most freighters carrying oil and natural gas out of the Persian Gulf. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Vance Says Talks Failed To Reach Agreement With Iran
US Vice President JD Vance said Sunday that talks with Iran failed to reach an agreement, saying he was leaving after putting forward a "final and best offer".
"We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it," Vance told reporters after 21 hours of talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad.
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.@VP in Islamabad, Pakistan: "We’ve had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That’s the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement — and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/RLIQ30btO5— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 12, 2026
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US-Iran Talks Hinge on Refraining From 'Excessive Demands': Iran Foreign Ministry
The success of peace talks between the United States and Iran depends on Washington avoiding "excessive demands" and "unlawful requests," the Iranian foreign ministry's spokesman said early Sunday after marathon talks in Islamabad.
"The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran's legitimate rights and interests," Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X.
He added that the two sides had discussed a range of issues, including the strategic "Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, the lifting of sanctions, and the complete end of the war against Iran."
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دیپلماسی برای ما ادامه جهاد مقدس مدافعان ایران زمین است. تجربه بدعهدیها و بدسگالیهای آمریکا را فراموش نکرده و نمیکنیم. همانطور که جنایات شنیع ارتکابی آنها و رژیم صهیونیستی در جریان جنگهای تحمیلی دوم و سوم را نخواهیم بخشید.— Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) April 12, 2026
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