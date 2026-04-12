US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Leaving Islamabad After Giving Iran 'Final And Best Offer': Vance Says Talks Ended Without Agreement

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran-US Talks Ended After 21 Hours Without Reaching Agreement

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said negotiations ended early Sunday between the United States and Iran without a peace deal after the Iranians refused to accept American terms to not develop a nuclear weapon.

The high-stakes talks ended after 21 hours, Vance said, with the vice president in constant communication with U.S. President Donald Trump and others in the administration. “But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” Vance told reporters. “That is the core goal of the president of the United States. And that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations.” Read more..