US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran, Oman To Be Allowed To Charge For Hormuz Passage; White House Claims Victory
Published : April 8, 2026 at 7:47 AM IST|
Updated : April 8, 2026 at 8:07 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning pulled back on his threats to launch devastating strikes on Iran, swerving to de-escalate the war less than two hours before the deadline he set for Tehran to capitulate to a deal. Trump said he was holding off on his threatened attacks on Iranian bridges and power plants, as the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire that includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said it has accepted the ceasefire and will negotiate with the United States in Islamabad beginning Friday. Neither Iran nor the United States said when the ceasefire would begin, and attacks took place in Israel, Iran and across the Gulf region early Wednesday. Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire, according to a White House official. The ceasefire calls for Israel and Hezbollah to halt fighting in Lebanon, according to the prime minister of Pakistan, who has been mediating talks.
In the version of its 10-point ceasefire plan released in Farsi, Iran included the phrase “acceptance of enrichment” for its nuclear program. But for reasons that remain unclear, that phrase was missing from the English versions shared by Iranian diplomats with journalists. Trump initially had said Iran proposed a “workable” 10-point plan that could help end the war launched by the US and Israel in February. But he later called it fraudulent, without elaborating. Trump has said ending Iran’s nuclear program entirely was a key point of the war.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran-affiliated Resistance Group In Iraq Announces Halt In Attack
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Wednesday that it will suspend its military operations against occupying forces for two weeks, Press TV reported.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | White House Says Discussing in-Person Talks With Iran
The White House is considering in-person talks with Iran but they have not been finalized, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire.
"There are discussions about in-person talks, but nothing is final until announced by the President or the White House," Leavitt said after Iran said it agreed to talks with the United States to begin Friday in Pakistan. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israeli Strike Kills At Least Eight People In Lebanon
Israeli strikes have continued across southern Lebanon, despite the ceasefire, with a new attack in Saida killing at least 8 people and wounding 22, according to Al Jazeera. A separate strike hit a medical centre in Chaqra, killing multiple paramedics. There has been no confirmation of a ceasefire from either Israel or Hezbollah regarding Israel’s invasion of Lebanon.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Vance Was Involved in Talks as Deadline Drew Closer
As the clock inched closer to Trump’s proposed 8 p.m. deadline with no resolution in sight, U.S. Vice President JD Vance got roped into the conversation late Tuesday, according to an official from one of the mediating countries who was briefed on the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity to share sensitive diplomatic discussions.
Vance’s office did not immediately have a comment. Vance is currently travelling in Hungary. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Is Still Attacking Iran, Military Official Says
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said early Wednesday that Israel was still attacking Iran. Moments earlier, the White House said Israel had agreed to the terms of the two-week US-Iran ceasefire agreement. Iran also kept up the fire on Israel. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Also Agreed to Iran Ceasefire: White House
Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran after more than six weeks of conflict in the Middle East, a White House official said Tuesday.
Israel did not immediately react to the ceasefire announcement. Its assault on Lebanon in response to rocket fire by Iranian-backed Hezbollah has led to more than 1,500 deaths, according to Lebanese authorities. Pakistan said that the United States, Iran and their allies had agreed to a ceasefire "everywhere," including Lebanon, following mediation by Islamabad. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Ceasefire Deal A 'Victory' for the US: White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday praised the two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, calling it a "victory" for the United States.
"This is a victory for the United States that President Trump and our incredible military made happen," Leavitt wrote on X.
"The success of our military created maximum leverage, allowing President Trump and the team to engage in tough negotiations that have now created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace."