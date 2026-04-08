US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran, Oman To Be Allowed To Charge For Hormuz Passage; White House Claims Victory

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | White House Says Discussing in-Person Talks With Iran

The White House is considering in-person talks with Iran but they have not been finalized, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday, after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire.

"There are discussions about in-person talks, but nothing is final until announced by the President or the White House," Leavitt said after Iran said it agreed to talks with the United States to begin Friday in Pakistan. (AFP).