US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Defiant As Deadline Looms For Trump Threat To Infrastructure
Day 39 Of US-Israel-Iran War: A deadline loomed on Tuesday for Iran to accept a deal or face what US President Donald Trump said would be the “complete demolition” of the country’s critical civilian infrastructure as the war triggered by the US-Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic entered its 39th day.
The Iranian army reacted defiantly, saying Trump’s “arrogant rhetoric and baseless threats” would not hinder operations against US and Israeli forces. Five weeks into the US-Israeli war on Iran, the US leader has demanded that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz oil conduit to international shipping by midnight GMT on Tuesday or face a newly devastating round of bombing.
Meanwhile, Israel on Monday said it had killed Iran's Revolutionary Guard Intelligence Chief Maj. Gen. Majid Khademi, in its continued military campaign against Tehran and Hezbollah. The death toll in the US-Israeli strikes crossed 1900 in Iran, according to the country's health ministry. Apart from this, at least 1400 people have been killed in Lebanon, 23 have died in Israel, and 13 US members have been killed.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Special Forces Were on the Ground in Iran as Part of Rescue Mission
The special operators were part of the teams sent in to retrieve the pilot and weapon systems officer of a downed fighter jet, according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive military operation.
During a briefing on Monday, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said, “Our special operators, pilots and support crews performed with near perfection under fire,” but he stopped short of confirming that U.S. troops set foot on Iranian soil.
Hegseth and Trump have said they haven’t ruled out boots on the ground but also repeatedly argued that the conflict was limited in scope.
Hegseth has lambasted previous presidents who oversaw the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, insisting that the Iran war “is different. It’s laser-focused.” (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Military Says Air Defences Responding to Iranian Missiles
Israel's military said Tuesday that its air defences were activated in response to missiles fired by Iran, shortly after it announced that it had launched a "wave" of air strikes on Iran.
"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israeli military said on its official Telegram channel.