US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Qassim Soleimani's Niece And Grand Niece Arrested In US After Marco Rubio Cancels Their Green Card

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pakistan Says US-Iran Talks Effort On Track As Tehran Denies Refusing Islamabad Visit

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Saturday there was no truth to speculation in local media that the mediation effort had stalled due to Iran’s refusal to send a delegation.

He dismissed reports suggesting an impasse in the regionally backed initiative, saying the peace efforts are right on track.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X also said Tehran had “never refused to go to Islamabad” but was seeking a “conclusive and lasting” end to the conflict. “We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad,” Araghchi wrote.

He said “What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting end to the illegal war that is imposed on us.”

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed Araghchi’s remarks, saying he appreciated the clarification.

Pakistan, with backing from regional partners, is still working to bring Washington and Tehran to the negotiations table. However, no dates have been set for the proposed talks and it remains unclear whether any such engagement would be direct or indirect. (AP)