US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Qassim Soleimani's Niece And Grand Niece Arrested In US After Marco Rubio Cancels Their Green Card
Published : April 4, 2026 at 7:14 AM IST|
Updated : April 5, 2026 at 3:21 AM IST
Day 36 of the US-Israel-Iran War: The U.S. State Department says the niece and grand niece of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who had lead the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, are now in ICE custody.
Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were arrested after the State Department terminated their green cards.
On the other side, the search is on for one missing U.S. service member while another was rescued after two U.S. warplanes went down in separate incidents including the first shoot-down since the Iran war began nearly five weeks ago.
The incidents occurred just two days after President Donald Trump said in a national address that the U.S. has “beaten and completely decimated Iran.”
Neither the White House nor the Pentagon released public information about the downed planes. Separately, Iranian state media said a US A-10 attack aircraft crashed in the Persian Gulf after being struck by Iranian defence forces.
News about the downed planes came after Iran attacked Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery. The state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp. said firefighters were working to control several blazes. Kuwait also said an Iranian attack caused "material damage" to a desalination plant. Also, sirens sounded in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia said it destroyed several Iranian drones, and Israel reported incoming missiles.
Authorities in the United Arab Emirates shut down a gas field after a missile interception reportedly rained debris on it and started a fire. In Lebanon, where Israel has launched a ground invasion in its fight with the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militant group, an Israeli drone strike on worshippers leaving Friday prayers near Beirut killed two people, according to the state‑run National News Agency.
More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran since the war began. More than two dozen people have died in the Gulf states, and the occupied West Bank, and 19 have been reported dead in Israel, and 13 US service members have been killed. More than 1,300 people have been killed and more than 1 million displaced in Lebanon. Ten Israeli soldiers have also died there.
LIVE FEED
Trump Says Iran Military Leaders Killed In Tehran Strike
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that "many" of Iran's military leaders were killed in a huge strike on the Islamic republic's capital.
"Many of Iran's Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. The post included a video showing explosions lighting up a city's skyline at night but did not specify when the military action took place.
Iran Official Says Five Killed In Strikes On Petrochemical Hub
An Iranian official said five people were killed after US-Israeli strikes on Saturday that targeted a petrochemical hub in the southwest of the country, according to ISNA news agency. "Five people were martyred following the American-Zionist enemy attack on some companies located in the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone," ISNA said, citing the deputy governor of Khuzestan province, Valiollah Hayati.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Says Another Soldier Killed In Lebanon
The death brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon in the current war to 11.
A military official said the soldier was killed by friendly fire. He spoke anonymously in line with military regulations.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Says Iraq Shipping Free To Cross Strait Of Hormuz
Iran will allow Iraqi shipping to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, despite its broader blockade of the key sea lane at the mouth of the Gulf, its military command said Saturday.
"We announce that our brotherly country of Iraq is exempt from any restrictions we have imposed on the Strait of Hormuz, and these restrictions only apply to enemy countries," spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari told state television. (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Revokes Green Cards And Visas Of Several Iranian Nationals Connected To Tehran Government
The Trump administration has revoked the green cards or U.S. visas of at least four Iranian nationals connected to the current or former Iranian government, including two who’ve been detained by immigration authorities and are to be deported.
The latest actions were taken just this week when U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio determined they were no longer eligible for either lawful permanent resident status, or to enter the United States. The steps follow a move late last year in which the visas of several diplomats and staffers at Iran’s mission to the United Nations were also revoked.
In a statement Saturday, the State Department said the niece and grand-niece of former Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps chief Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike near the Baghdad airport in 2020, had been arrested late Friday by immigration agents after Rubio revoked their green cards. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pakistan Says US-Iran Talks Effort On Track As Tehran Denies Refusing Islamabad Visit
Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said Saturday there was no truth to speculation in local media that the mediation effort had stalled due to Iran’s refusal to send a delegation.
He dismissed reports suggesting an impasse in the regionally backed initiative, saying the peace efforts are right on track.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X also said Tehran had “never refused to go to Islamabad” but was seeking a “conclusive and lasting” end to the conflict. “We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad,” Araghchi wrote.
He said “What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting end to the illegal war that is imposed on us.”
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed Araghchi’s remarks, saying he appreciated the clarification.
Pakistan, with backing from regional partners, is still working to bring Washington and Tehran to the negotiations table. However, no dates have been set for the proposed talks and it remains unclear whether any such engagement would be direct or indirect. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Says It Identified Another Launch Of Missiles From Iran, The 8th On Saturday
Israel says it identified another launch of missiles from Iran, the 8th on Saturday. It comes shortly after an attack that damaged buildings in East Jerusalem. Sirens were activated across northern Israel.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Secretary Marco Rubio Says He Cancelled Legal Status Of Qassim Soleimani's Niece And Grand Niece
Secretary Marco Rubio, in a post on X said, "Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States. Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on Americans and referred to our country as the "Great Satan."
He said that he terminated both Afshar and her daughter's legal status and they are now in ICE custody, pending removal from the United States. "The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes," he wrote.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Blasts Over Jerusalem After Iran Missiles Detected
Several loud explosions were heard over Jerusalem on Saturday after the Israeli military warned it had detected missiles inbound from Iran.
Earlier in the day five Israelis were wounded in missile attacks on Tel Aviv and parts of central Israel, according to the rescue services. (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Kuwait Continues To Intercept Iranian Aerial Attacks
In its daily briefing posted on X, the Kuwaiti army said Saturday that it had intercepted eight ballistic missiles and 19 drones over the last 24 hours.
Since the war began, Kuwaiti air forces have engaged with a total of 709 Iranian drones, 327 ballistic missiles and nine cruise missiles, according to the briefing
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Relatives Of The Late Gen. Soleimani Have Been Arrested
The U.S. State Department says the niece and grand niece of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who had lead the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, are now in ICE custody.
Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were arrested after the State Department terminated their green cards.
The State Department said “as identified by both press reporting and her own social media commentary, Soleimani Afshar is an outspoken supporter of the totalitarian, terrorist regime in Iran.”
Afshar’s husband is also banned from entering the U.S. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Russia’s Nuclear Chief Says 198 Workers Are Being Evacuated From Iran’s Nuclear Power Plant
The head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom says 198 workers are being evacuated from Iran’s Russian-built nuclear power plant.
Alexei Likhachev told reporters this is “the main” and “the biggest evacuation wave.” He said it was planned and began Saturday morning, shortly after a strike hit the Bushehr plant, killing a security guard, who was an Iranian citizen.
Buses with the evacuated workers are on their way to the neighboring Armenia, Likhachev said, adding that Israel and the U.S. will be informed about the routes of their journey.
Russian news agency Interfax said Rosatom has already evacuated more than 400 workers from Bushehr.
Likhachev said the strike Saturday was “carried out effectively on the plant’s physical security perimeter” and that “the likelihood of damage, of a possible nuclear incident, is unfortunately only increasing by the day.” (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israeli Strikes Kill 1,422 Since Israel-Hezbollah War Began
Over the past 24 hours, Israeli strikes killed 54 people and wounded 156, the Lebanese health ministry said Saturday.
The ministry said the overall death toll includes 126 children and 93 women, since Israel launched intense airstrikes across Lebanon after the Hezbollah militant group fired rockets toward northern Israel in solidarity with Iran on March 2. The strikes have also wounded 4,294 others.
Among those killed are 54 health workers, while Israeli strikes have targeted 87 emergency medical service facilities, the health ministry said.
On Saturday, a wave of Israeli strikes hit multiple areas across southern Lebanon, one of them killed two children and wounded 22 others, according to the health ministry. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | A Tehran Psychiatric Hospital Was Damaged By US-Israeli Strikes On An Adjacent Site
The Delaram Sina Hospital wasn’t directly hit, but a nearby explosion damaged parts of the building and blew out most of the windows. No casualties were reported at the 100-bed hospital that specializes in treating patients suffering from anxiety and post traumatic stress disorders.
“Electricity to the hospital was cut off,” hospital chief Mohammad Asgari told reporters Saturday. “All the glass, windows and doors were shattered, many walls collapsed, and the hospital was hit by multiple pieces of shrapnel.”
Asgari said that fortunately the ward close to the explosion site housed no patients at the time.
The explosion left the facility with shattered glass, damaged beds and broken equipment covered with dust, AP video showed. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Warns Iran On The Strait Of Hormuz
The U.S. president on Saturday re-upped a previous April 6 deadline for Iran to open up the shipping channel or face devastating consequences.
“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” Trump wrote on his social media account Saturday. “Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them. Glory be to GOD!”
The president made his comment as he remained at the White House on Saturday morning. The Trump administration hasn’t made an official comment on the U.S. fighter jet shot down in Iran.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Turkish President Speaks With NATO Chief On Iran And The Future Of The Alliance
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte over the phone Saturday where they discussed regional and global issues as well as alliance matters.
According to state-run Anadolu Agency, Erdogan told Rutte the situation in Iran was “heading toward a geostrategic deadlock” and urged the international community to step up efforts to end the war.
Erdogan added that he hoped the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8 will adopt decisions to make the alliance more resilient and effective against future changes. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Indian Seafarers Stranded At Iranian Port Plead For Urgent Repatriation Amid Daily Missile Attacks
About 50 Indian seafarers stranded at the Port of Khorramshahr, a port city in southwestern Iran, are appealing to the Indian government for urgent repatriation, saying they live in constant fear amid daily missile attacks.
In the videos shared with ETV Bharat, the stranded Indians are seen running for their lives, seeking shelter from the missiles being around them and bombs being dropped. Read More...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | IAEA DG Says Nuclear Power Plants Or Nearby Areas Must Never Be Attacked
Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressed deep concern about the attack near Bushehr Nuclear Plant and said NPP sites or nearby areas must never be attacked, noting that auxiliary site buildings may contain vital safety equipment.
Reiterating call for maximum military restraint to avoid risk of a nuclear accident, DG Grossi again stresses the paramount importance of adhering to the 7 pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during a conflict.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US-Israeli Strikes Hit 30 Universities In Iran Since War Began: Science Minister
US-Israeli strikes have hit more than 30 universities across Iran since the war broke out in late February, Iran's science minister said on Saturday.
"To date, more than 30 universities have been directly targeted," Hossein Simai Sarraf told reporters during a visit to the Shahid Beheshti University in northern Tehran, which was struck on Friday.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Mocks Trump, Says 'We Are Bored'
Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe mocked Trump on X, saying, "Trump, please talk. We are bored."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Austrian FM Speaks To Iranian FM, Stresses Diplomatic Solutions
"I had a call with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the situation in Iran and the spiralling escalation in the Middle East. Diplomatic solutions and de-escalation are urgently needed," stated Beate Meinl-Reisinger, the Foreign Minister of Austria, adding, "I emphasized the need to end the strikes on neighbouring countries and restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz". Meinl-Reisinger also stated that Austria 'supports any diplomatic way forward that leads to a new agreement and full cooperation with the IAEA'.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Guards Say Targeted Israel-linked Ship In Strait Of Hormuz
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday they targeted an Israel-linked ship in the Strait of Hormuz in a drone attack, setting it on fire.
"A drone struck the vessel ... linked to the Zionist regime in the Strait of Hormuz; the ship caught fire," the Guards naval forces posted on X, adding that the ship was called the MSC Ishyka. (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Army Issues Evacuation Warning To Residents Of South Lebanon's Tyre City
The Israeli military issued an urgent evacuation warning Saturday to residents of the coastal city of Tyre in southern Lebanon, ahead of planned strikes on Hezbollah targets.
"Urgent warning to the residents of the city of Tyre... Hezbollah's terrorist activity compels the IDF to operate against it with determination," the military's Arabic-language spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee said on X.
"For your safety, we call on you to evacuate your homes immediately, according to the area shown on the map, and move north of the Zahrani River," he said, adding that the area extended to the Burj al-Shamali refugee camp. (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 4 EU Countries Urge Bloc To Impose Profit Cap On Energy Companies
The finance ministers of Spain, Germany, Italy, and Portugal say that a European Union-wide tax on energy companies’ profits would distribute the burden more fairly.
The call, made public Saturday, comes amid concerns that surging oil and gas prices driven by the Iran war will fuel inflation and strain households.
Europe is largely dependent on imported oil and gas, leaving it vulnerable to external shocks.
In 2022, turmoil in energy markets following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine pushed inflation into double digits in many European countries. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Authorises Humanitarian Transit Through Strait Of Hormuz
Iranian authorities have issued permits for vessels carrying basic goods and humanitarian aid to transit the Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim news agency reported.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran FM Warns Of Radioactive Fallout In GCC Capitals
Talking about the US-Israeli attack on the Iranian Bushehr nuclear plant, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said, "Remember the Western outrage about hostilities near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine? Israel-U.S. have bombed our Bushehr plant four times now. Radioactive fallout will end life in GCC capitals, not Tehran. (SIC)"
He also stated that the attacks on Iranian petrochemicals 'convey the real objectives.'
He further stated, "What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iraq-Iran Border Crossing Temporarily Closed After Deadly Attack
Omar al-Waeli, head of Iraq’s Border Ports Authority, said on Saturday that the strike on the Shalamcheh border crossing killed one person and wounded five others.
Authorities did not offer further details on the strike. But trade and passenger traffic are suspended at the crossing, which is crucial for Iranian imports and Iranian pilgrims headed to Iraq’s Shiite shrines.
The Iraqi government said it was directing traders and travellers to alternative crossings. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | UN Nuclear Watchdog Says No Spike In Radiation After Attack Near Iran's Nuclear Plant
The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday that it has been informed by Iran about the strike near the premises of the Bushehr nuclear facility that killed a security guard and damaged a building in the complex.
“No increase in radiation levels was reported” following the strike, the IAEA said in a social media post. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US-Israeli Strike Hits Cement Plant In Southern Iran: Media
A US-Israeli strike on Saturday hit a cement plant in southern Iran, media reported, adding that operations were not interrupted.
"The American-Zionist attack against the cement plant of Bandar Khamir did not leave any casualties," said Tasnim news agency, quoting Ahmad Nafisi, the deputy governor of the southern Hormozgan province.
He added that operations at the plant have "continued as normal". (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Three Cargo Ships And One Tanker Transit Strait Of Hormuz; One Appears To Be Transiting
According to Marine Traffic Data, three cargo ships and one oil tanker transited the Strait of Hormuz, and one tanker seems to be transiting currently. The two tankers are headed to China, while one cargo ship is headed to Brazil, and the two others are headed towards ports in Iran.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Indian Fishermen Evacuated From Iran Via Armenia
EAM S Jaishankar thanked the Government of Armenia for facilitating the evacuation of Indian fishermen from Iran, through Armenia to India, on Saturday.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Fishermen Recover US Drone Wreckage: Media Reports
According to Tehran Times, "Fishermen from Iran's Dayyer port recovered the wreckage of a US MQ-9 drone from the Persian Gulf after it was struck by Iran air defence systems in Bushehr province and crashed into the sea." Tehran Times also shared images of the debris.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | India Refutes Reports Of Ship's Diversion To China Owing To 'Payment Issues'
After reports surfaced of an India-bound ship diverting to China owing to 'payment issues', the Indian Ministry of Petroleum said that 'there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports, contrary to the rumours being circulated.'
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Azerbaijan Sends Aid To Iran
Azerbaijan send truckloads of humanitarian aid to Iran. The Azerbaijani ambassador to Iran took to X to show trucks of aid material.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Remain Committed To Strengthening Ties With India And Gujarat: Iran Consulate General In Mumbai
Responding to Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi's post on the India-bound LPG carrier Green Sanvi crossing the Strait of Hormuz, Iran Consulate General in Mumbai stated, "India, & Gujarat in particular, hold a cherished place in our shared history; having graciously welcomed those from our land centuries ago. Building on this enduring civilizational bond, we remain committed to further strengthening the ties of friendship & cooperation."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Airstrike Hits Iran’s Petrochemical Facility
U.S. and Israeli warplanes continued to pound Iran Saturday, hitting several targets, including a petrochemical facility, Iranian media reported.
Iran's official English-language newspaper, Tehran Times, reported that an airstrike hit a facility belonging to Iran’s Agriculture Ministry in the western city of Mehran.
The newspaper said another air raid struck the Mahshahr Special Petrochemical Zone in the southwestern Khuzestan province.
The semiofficial Fars news agency reported several explosions heard late Saturday morning in the facility.
Mehr, another semiofficial news agency, reported that the strikes hit four companies within the zone.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | American Drone Takes Off From Sicily Days After Italy Denies USA From Using The Base
OSINT data on Flightradar24 showed an American drone, with the call sign VVPE804, in the Persian Gulf near the Kuwait-Saudi border. The flight tracker listed the aircraft as a Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton (surveillance drone), with the registration number 169804. The flight path shows it to have taken off from Sigonella air base in Italy, days after Italy denied the USA permission to use its air bases. Flight tracker data shows it abruptly vanishing over the Persian Gulf at around 7:18 (UTC). After 7:18:50, its call sign is listed as XXXXXX on the tracker.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Projectile Hits Near Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Facility
Iran’s Tasnim news agency is reporting that a projectile has struck near the Bushehr nuclear plant, in southwest Iran, killing one person.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Internet Blackout in Iran Stretches to 36 Days
Iran’s internet has now been down for 36 days, a total of 840 hours, according to Connectivity watchdog NetBlocks.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US-Israeli Strikes Hit Petrochemicals Hub In Southwestern Iran: Media
US-Israeli strikes on Saturday targeted a petrochemicals hub in southwestern Iran, hitting several companies in the area, Iranian media reported.
"Explosions occurred in the Special Petrochemical Zone of Mahshahr," said Fars news agency, citing the deputy governor for Khuzestan province. Fars said the "US-Israeli attack on Mahshahr" hit three companies in the area, while Tasnim news agency said "the extent of the damage remains unknown". (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Shifts All University Courses to Virtual Learning
The university courses in Iran will resume across the country – but be held virtually, Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. The Ministry of Science and Technology said the new rule would be in place until further notice.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israeli Military Says It Struck Key Infrastructure in Iranian Capital
Israel’s rescue services said Saturday the man sustained glass shrapnel wounds after an Iranian missile hit the central city of Bnei Brak. It wasn't clear if the glass shrapnel was caused by a direct strike or falling debris from an intercepted missile.
Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said it was taking the man to the hospital. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israeli Military Says It Struck Key Infrastructure in Iranian Capital
The Israeli military said on Saturday that its air force struck ballistic and and anti-aircraft missile storage sites in Tehran. It said the strikes a day earlier included weapons manufacture sites as well as military research and development facilities in the Iranian capital.
It said the strikes are part of an ongoing phase to increase damage to Iran's “core systems and foundations.” (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Turkey Says Second Turkish-Owned Ship Has Crossed Hormuz Strait
A second Turkish-flagged ship has crossed the war-torn Strait of Hormuz, Turkey's Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Saturday.
Uraloglu said that when the war broke out on February 28 there were 15 ships belonging to Turkish shipowners waiting to go through the strategic strait. "Two of these 15 made the crossing," he said in an interview on the private CNN Turk channel. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | War With Iran Is Pure US Aggression, UN Veto Power A Tool To Evade Law: Janina Dill
Janina Dill, an expert in international law, has asserted that the war with Iran constitutes an act of pure aggression by the United States. She stated that while verdicts issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) may not always be enforced, the institution nonetheless bears immense responsibility.
She remarked that current developments cannot be compared to the Cold War era, noting that the world today finds itself in an even more perilous situation. She added that the international legal system is currently under severe strain. Furthermore, she criticised major global powers for using their ‘veto power’ to serve their own self-interests.
"The purpose of the veto power is to ensure major powers remain engaged stakeholders, prevent conflicts," international law expert tells Eenadu-ETV Bharat. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | India-Flagged LPG Tanker Green Sanvi Crosses Strait Of Hormuz
Another India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker, Green Sanvi, transited east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to ship tracking data, making it the seventh Indian vessel to clear the maritime chokepoint safely amid the West Asia conflict. The vessel used a designated corridor through Iran’s territorial waters to navigate the strategically sensitive waterway. The tanker is estimated to be carrying around 44,000 tonnes of LPG, roughly equivalent to half a day’s LPG consumption in India before the ongoing West Asia conflict. Industry experts say that two more India-flagged LPG tankers --Green Asha and Jag Vikram -- are expected to cross the Strait and head to India in the coming days. Green Sanvi is the seventh India-flagged merchant vessel to transit the Strait of Hormuz since the onset of the West Asia war, and all seven vessels have been LPG tankers.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | IRGC Says MQ1 Drone Shot Down: Iran Media
The public relations of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday announced that an MQ1 drone of the American-Zionist terrorist forces was shot down by the modern advanced defence system of the Revolutionary Guard under the control of the country's integrated air defence network in the skies of Isfahan province, Tasnim News Agency reported.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | No Sirens As Rocket Explodes In Northern Israel's Kiryat Shmona
A rocket from Lebanon exploded between houses in Kiryat Shmona, Israeli emergency services reported, with authorities having failed to sound sirens before the attack. Israel's Channel 12 reported the hit occurred without sirens being activated, destroying a building.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Strike On US Embassy Caused More Damage Than Disclosed: US Media
An Iranian drone attack last month on the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia did more extensive damage than previously disclosed, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting current and former American officials, showing Iran’s ability to hit Washington’s assets in the kingdom.
Two drones exploded in a secure part of the embassy, damaging three floors and the CIA station, former and current officials told the paper. A fire raged for 12 hours. The Saudi government had said there was limited damage.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Executes Two Men Linked To Opposition Group
Iranian authorities have executed two men convicted of planning to carry out attacks inside the country, Tasnim news agency reported. The men are linked to the opposition’s Mojahedin-e-Khalq group in Tehran, according to the report. According to the news agency, the members of this armed team of the group of hypocrites had carried out numerous terrorist acts and explosions under the direction of the enemy's commander in the city of Tehran.
"Abolhasan Montazer and Vahid Bani Amariyan, two other terrorists of the terrorist group of the hypocrites in Tehran, who were carrying out missions in line with the assigned mission of the aggressor enemy, were hanged after the trial and confirmation of the verdict in the Supreme Court of the country," the report added.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Death Toll In Israeli Strikes On Lebanon Rises To 1368
The death toll in the Israeli strikes on Lebanon has risen to 1368, according to the latest data provided by the country's Ministry of Public Health. The report stated that the total number of "martyrs" from March 2nd to April 3rd has risen to 1,368, and the number of wounded has increased to 4138.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 2 US Fighter Jets, As Many Black Hawk Helicopters Hit By Iran
Iran shot down a US fighter jet, an A-10 Warthog, the second US aircraft to go down in the Middle East in separate attacks on Friday, with one US pilot rescued and at least one missing, in a dramatic escalation since the war began nearly five weeks ago. Tehran also claimed it had managed to hit two US Black Hawk helicopters, part of the search and rescue operation for the missing pilot.
Iranian state media reported, citing Iran’s Army public relations office, that Iranian air defences had hit a US A-10 aircraft. The A-10 is a single-seat aircraft. Earlier, Iranian state media had reported that the Iranian military shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle, a $31.1 million aircraft (about Rs 289 crore). The aircraft is a variation of the Air Force fighter jet that carries a pilot and a weapons system officer. It was unclear which of the two was rescued. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | NYT Says Misstated NATO's Full Form After Erroneous Print Headline Goes Viral
The New York Times on Saturday (Friday local time) said that it had misstated the full form of NATO after an erroneous print headline on an article on Trump's threat to exit the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. In an article related to the Iran war, The New York Times published a headline that incorrectly expanded NATO as North American Treaty Organisation. The error quickly led to reactions from readers, many of whom questioned how such a mistake could appear in a major publication. In its clarification, the NYT said that the rectified version will be published in Saturday’s edition. The newspaper’s X handle said the reportage “misstated the full name of the body."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Divisions Grow As US Senator Sets Conditions On War Funding
Republican Senator John Curtis said he “cannot support funding for further military operations” in the conflict with Iran unless Congress formally declares war. “While I support maintaining our readiness and replenishing stockpiles, I cannot support funding for further military operations without a formal declaration of war from Congress,” he said on X.
The Utah senator added that while he backs President Donald Trump’s military campaign, “We must be clear-eyed about history and the Constitution.”
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Several Blasts Heard Coming From Tehran's North
Several blasts shook northern Tehran on Saturday, an AFP journalist heard, as the Middle East war neared its sixth week. The blasts occurred at about 7:30 am (0400 GMT) and were accompanied by a loud sound from above as if coming from a drone, said AFP's correspondent in the Iranian capital. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Second Israeli Air Strike Hits Beirut Suburbs Within An Hour
Israeli warplanes carried out a second airstrike within an hour on the southern suburbs of Beirut, Al Jazeera reported, as strikes intensified in the Lebanese capital. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority said the army was attacking Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut, though further details on the targets and any casualties were not immediately available.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Drone Hits US Chinook Helicopter At Kuwait Base, Aircraft Damaged
An Iranian drone strike reportedly hit a US Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter at Camp Buehring in Kuwait, causing severe damage to the aircraft, Iran's Press TV reported. The Chinook, a key heavy-lift helicopter used by the US military to transport troops, equipment, and supplies across the Gulf region, was stationed at the base during the attack.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Oracle Building in Dubai Damaged By Drone Debris
Authorities in Dubai said the facades of two buildings were damaged by debris from intercepted drones, including one belonging to U.S. tech firm Oracle. No injuries were reported. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has threatened to attack Oracle and 17 other U.S. companies after accusing them of being involved in “terrorist espionage” operations in Iran.
Previous Iranian drone strikes caused damage to three Amazon Web Services facilities in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Global Food Prices Rise 2.4% In March On Higher Energy Costs: UN Food Agency
World food prices rose 2.4 per cent in March from the previous month, driven by higher energy costs linked to escalating conflict in the Middle East, the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Friday. The increase marked the second consecutive monthly rise, with prices climbing across all major commodity groups, including cereals, meat, dairy, vegetable oils and sugar.
The FAO Food Price Index stood 1.2 points, or 1 per cent, higher than a year earlier. The Cereal Price Index rose 1.5 per cent to 110.4 every month and was up 0.6 per cent year on year. The Vegetable Oil Price Index averaged 183.1 points in March, up 5.1 per cent from February and marking a third straight monthly increase, with a 13.2 per cent annual rise.
“International palm oil prices reached their highest level since mid-2022 and moved to a premium over soy oil, largely reflecting spillover effects from the sharp increases in crude oil prices,” the FAO said
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | American Special Forces Enter Iran To Rescue Downed Air Force Crew: Report
American special forces have entered Iran to rescue a remaining US Air Force crew member after Iran shot down a US fighter jet over its airspace, The Telegraph reported, after the first soldier was rescued in a US operation earlier on Friday.
During the initial rescue operation, two US military helicopters and a low-flying refuelling aircraft were struck by Iran, but landed safely, officials said, according to the report. As the United States and Iran race to find the American Air Force member, Iranian broadcasts have offered a $60,000 bounty for the soldier's capture amid claims of victory for shooting down the American fighter jet, The Telegraph said, as Iranian media shares images of local militia expanding search operations.
Near the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. officials said a pilot was rescued following the reported crash of a U.S. A-10 Warthog, a close air support attack plane.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Debris Falls Onto Building In Dubai Marina
Authorities in Dubai said they have responded to an incident in which debris from an aerial interception fell onto the facade of a building in the Dubai Marina area. In a post on X, the Dubai Media Office said," Authorities confirm that they responded to an incident caused by debris from an aerial interception that fell onto the façade of a building in the Dubai Marina area. No fire or injuries were reported.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Sirens Blare In Bahrain
The Bahraini Ministry of Interior said that sirens were activated in the country urging citizens and residents to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Which Countries Account For Highest Transit Volumes?: Ghalibaf's Veiled Post On Bab el-Mandeb Closure
As Iran’s closure of the Hormuz Strait has already put intense pressure on the international economy, the Islamic Republic’s top legislator hinted at the prospect of additional, potentially momentous pressure with the potential closure of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another vital chokehold.
In a post on X early Saturday, Mohammad-Baqer Ghalibaf, speaker of Iran's Parliament, asked, "What share of global oil, LNG, wheat, rice, and fertiliser shipments transits the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait?. "Which countries and companies account for the highest transit volumes through the strait?" the post went on.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | "Force Americans to Withdraw": Iran Warns Of "Crushing" Strikes on US Assets, Regional Host Nations
The central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces has issued a stark warning to the United States and its regional partners following recent threats made by President Donald Trump, state broadcaster Press TV reported. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, released a statement early on Saturday threatening devastating strikes against American and Israeli assets. The warning specifically extended to the infrastructure of nations that continue to host US military bases, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions.
This military posturing is a direct response to President Trump's recent assertions that the US would continue targeting Iran's civilian infrastructure, including bridges, power plants, and energy facilities. According to Press TV, the Iranian military command has warned that any execution of these threats will be met with overwhelming force by the Islamic Republic's armed forces.
"In response to the US President's inflammatory rhetoric and his repeated threats regarding the destruction of bridges, power plants, and Iran's electricity and energy infrastructure, we warn once again," the spokesperson asserted. The Iranian military further cautioned that its retaliatory operations would go beyond military assets.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Bahrain Postpones Vote On UN Resolution On Hormuz
The Gulf nation of Bahrain, which holds the presidency of the U.N. Security Council this month, postponed the vote on a resolution aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz that had been watered down significantly because of opposition from Russia and China, two U.N. diplomats said.
The diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity because council consultations have been private, said the vote will now be held sometime next week.
The Bahrain-sponsored draft resolution that had been expected to be put to a vote on Saturday would authorise defensive measures — not offensive action that Gulf nations and the United States initially supported — to ensure vessels can safely transit the waterway where one-fifth of the world’s oil typically passes. Bahrain has sought support from all 15 council nations, and the postponement of the vote indicates that the watered-down draft is still not acceptable to Russia and China. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 365 US Service Members Have Been Wounded In Action in Iran War
As of Friday, 247 of the wounded were Army soldiers, 63 were Navy sailors, 19 were Marines and 36 were Air Force airmen, according to Pentagon data available online. It is unclear if the data includes any of the service members involved in the downing of two combat aircraft reported Friday.
Most of the wounded — 200 — were also mid to senior enlisted troops, 85 were officers and 80 were junior enlisted service members. The current death toll remains at 13 service members killed in combat. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Explosions Heard In Beirut As Strikes Reported in Southern Suburbs
Loud explosions were heard in Beirut on Saturday, an AFP journalist said, as the Israeli military said it had begun striking "Hezbollah infrastructure" in the Lebanese capital.
AFP's correspondent in Beirut heard at least two explosions within half an hour and reported smoke billowing from one of them.
The Israeli military said on Telegram it "has begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure sites in Beirut". Local media reported two strikes on the southern suburbs. (AFP).