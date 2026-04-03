US-Israel-Iran War | IRGC Claims It Shot Down American F-35 Fighter Jet; US Media Says It Is An F-15 And One Crew Member Rescued

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Accuses The UN Nuclear Watchdog Of Siding With Its Enemies

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran denounced on Friday what it describes as the U.N. nuclear agency’s “silence” as the US and Israel attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.

The Iranian agency accused the International Atomic Energy Agency of “not merely inaction but complicity with perpetrators,” according to a statement posted on X. It said it has sent a protest letter to the IAEA’s director. “This historic negligence erodes the IAEA’s little remaining credibility,” read the statement.

The Iranian government has constantly said that it needs to expand its nuclear plants to meet its electricity needs rather than to build weapons. (AP)