US-Israel-Iran War | IRGC Claims It Shot Down American F-35 Fighter Jet; US Media Says It Is An F-15 And One Crew Member Rescued
Published : April 3, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST|
Updated : April 4, 2026 at 2:41 AM IST
Day 35 of the US-Israel-Iran War: Gen. Randy George, the Army's top uniformed officer, was asked to step down by US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth as the war triggered by the joint US-Israeli attack on Tehran entered its 35th day on Friday. Pentagon officials have not given a reason for the departure, which comes amid the Iran war and is the latest of more than a dozen firings of top generals and admirals.
There was little sign Friday of the war in the Mideast winding down as Israel said it faced incoming fire from Iran, Kuwait and Bahrain reported being under attack, and Iran said eight people were killed while celebrating the close of the Persian New Year near a major bridge hit by a US strike. Tehran continued to demonstrate its ability to strike its neighbours even as US President Donald Trump claimed the threat from the country was nearly eliminated and cheered the collapse of the bridge on Thursday, reportedly the tallest in the Middle East.
Iran decried the strike on the bridge, which also injured 95 people celebrating Nature Day, when Iranians gather for picnics and other celebrations outdoors on the last day of Nowruz, the Persian New Year. In Lebanon — where Israel has launched a ground invasion against Iran-backed Hezbollah militants — Israeli strikes killed 27 people over 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.
More than 1,900 people have been killed in Iran during the war, while 19 have been reported dead in Israel. More than two dozen people have died in Gulf states and the occupied West Bank, while 13 US service members have been killed. More than 1,300 people have been killed and more than 1 million displaced in Lebanon. Ten Israeli soldiers have also died there.
Oil prices rise again, even as Trump suggests the war could end soon. The conflict is driving up prices for oil and natural gas, roiling stock markets, pushing up the cost of gasoline and threatening to make a range of goods, including food, more expensive. Oil prices remained elevated, however, at USD111.54 for a barrel of US crude, having soared following Trump's address. That's up about 50 per cent from Feb. 28.
Here are key developments of the day:
- Iran warned the UN Security Council against any "provocative action", ahead of a scheduled vote on a draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz that ended up being postponed.
- According to the US media, the Pentagon under-reported casualties, as The Intercept reported that at least 15 US troops have been killed.
- An India-bound ship, carrying over 600,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil, changed its destination to China.
- French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung agreed Friday to work together to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
- Tehran issued a warning that if the US-Israel coalition touches Iranian infrastructure, it will destroy all of the US-Israel assets and infrastructure in the region.
- IRGC claimed that it shot down an American F-35 fighter jet, sharing visuals of the debris. The state media also claimed that the pilot ejected over Southwestern Iran, potentially captured.
- Iran hit US amphibious ship base in Kuwait and a radar warning station in Bahrain.
- A total of 220 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz during March across the dry bulk, liquids, LPG and LNG segments, according to Marine Traffic data.
- Donald Trump stated that with a little more time, USA can easily open the Strait of Hormuz.
LIVE FEED
US A-10 Aircraft Hit, Claims Iranian State Media
A US A-10 aircraft has been hit by Iranian air defenses, Iranian state media reported, citing Iran’s Army public relations office. The Associated Press reported earlier that a second US Air Force combat aircraft had gone down in the Middle East on Friday. No other information was immediately known including the whereabouts of the pilot. The Pentagon and White House did not immediately comment. The A-10, also known by the nickname Warthog, is a single-seat aircraft.
Rejected US Proposal For 48-Hour Ceasefire: Iran
The Iranian media said it has rejected a US proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire. In a post on X, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting said, Iran's response to the US 48-hour ceasefire request: Launching missiles into Israel. Don't forget that in the middle of the negotiations, you assassinated our highest political and religious leader, when he was at home with his granddaughter".
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🚨 Iran's response to the US 48-hour ceasefire request:— IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) April 3, 2026
Launching missiles into Israel.
Don't forget that in the middle of the negotiations, you assassinated our highest political and religious leader, when he was at home with his granddaughter.
One dead after fire at UAE gas site from intercepted attack
One person was killed and four others wounded after a fire at a gas complex in Abu Dhabi, caused by falling debris from an intercepted attack on Friday, the government media office said. "One Egyptian national tragically lost his life during the evacuation of the site. In addition, four individuals sustained minor injuries: two Pakistani nationals and two Egyptian nationals," it said on X. It also reported "significant damage" at the facilities, the latest fallout of the war in the Middle East.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Accuses The UN Nuclear Watchdog Of Siding With Its Enemies
The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran denounced on Friday what it describes as the U.N. nuclear agency’s “silence” as the US and Israel attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.
The Iranian agency accused the International Atomic Energy Agency of “not merely inaction but complicity with perpetrators,” according to a statement posted on X. It said it has sent a protest letter to the IAEA’s director. “This historic negligence erodes the IAEA’s little remaining credibility,” read the statement.
The Iranian government has constantly said that it needs to expand its nuclear plants to meet its electricity needs rather than to build weapons. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | IRGC Claims To Have Struck ‘Combat Support Centres’ In Israel
IRGC says it has struck Israeli “combat support centres” in western Galilee, Haifa and Kafr Kanna, as reported by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency.
“This wave has taken place in the form of a joint operation with the Islamic Resistance and a combination of solid and liquid fuel missiles, long-range and guided missiles, and destructive drones,” the IRGC said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Media Reports US Helicopter Struck Down
According to Iran's Mehr News Agency, an Iranian projectile struck a US Helicopter which was reportedly on the search for the downed pilot.
From the image shared online by Iran, it appears to be a Black Hawk Helicopter.
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Mehr News Agency reports: an Iranian projectile struck a U.S. #helicopter during an operation to search for a downed pilot.#BreakingNews #Iran #US #War pic.twitter.com/IHspdc64RZ— Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 3, 2026
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Warplane Downed Over Iran, One Crew Rescued: US Media
A US warplane has gone down over Iran, and US forces have rescued one of the crew, major US media outlets reported Friday after Iranian media aired footage of aircraft wreckage. Axios and CBS News, citing unidentified sources, reported that one of the two crew on the plane had already been rescued by US special forces but that the search was ongoing for the second crew member.
According to The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, the plane was an F-15E fighter, which is crewed by a pilot and a weapons-systems officer in the back seat.
CNN also said that analysis of what Iranian media said were photos of the wreckage showed an F-15, rather than an F-35 stealth fighter, as claimed in some Iranian reports.
US media reported that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the situation. (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | An American F-16 Makes Emergency Exit Over Iraqi Airspace
A US fighter jet exited Iraqi airspace after issuing a general emergency alert (Squawk 7700). It is still unclear whether the emergency landing request was due to air-defence interception or a technical malfunction. But according to OSINT Flight data, the aircraft is confirmed to be an American F-16 Falcon with the registration number 16-0361. At 14:46:40 (UTC), it suddenly appeared exiting Iraqi airspace and entering Saudi Arabia. It did not appear before 14:46.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Foreign Ministry Reports Barrage Of Hezbollah Rockets
"On Passover night - the celebration of freedom - Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy, launched a barrage of rockets at civilians in northern Israel, forcing families to run from the Seder table to shelters. A sacred night turned into fear. Hezbollah’s terror against Israelis must be stopped," stated Israel Foreign Ministry on X.
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On Passover night - the celebration of freedom - Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy, launched a barrage of rockets at civilians in northern Israel, forcing families to run from the Seder table to shelters.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) April 3, 2026
A sacred night turned into fear.
Hezbollah’s terror against Israelis must be… pic.twitter.com/6MaTmqpNDY
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Military Announces 'Wide-Scale Wave' Of Strikes In Tehran
The Israeli military said it had launched a wave of strikes in Tehran on Friday, alongside parallel attacks in Beirut.
"In addition to the strikes in Beirut, the IDF has begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting the infrastructure of the Iranian regime in Tehran," the military said. (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Parliament Speaker Mocks USA
Amidst reports of an American jet being shot down with the pilot being captured in Iran, MB Ghalibaf, the Iranian parliament speaker mocked America's claims and said, "After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from “regime change” to “Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?” Wow. What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses (sic)".
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After defeating Iran 37 times in a row, this brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from “regime change” to “Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?🥺”— محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 3, 2026
Wow. What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Media Reports That US Pilot May Have Been Captured
After the IRGC claimed that it shot down an F-35, Iran's Tasnim News Agency stated that there were reports that the pilot was captured after ejecting and landing inside Iran. This also comes after the IRGC claimed that the US aircraft that searched for the pilot were turned back.
Iran's IRIB media earlier shared an image of what appeared to be an ejected seat with a parachute, and this image, which did the rounds on social media, increased speculation about the discovery of the pilot.
IRIB also had asked Iranian civilians not to shoot any pilot who was found, after reports stated civilians were searching.
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🚨Some media outlets claim that this is the pilot's seat of a fighter jet that was destroyed by Iran.— IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) April 3, 2026
The publication of this image in media outlets affiliated with the Iranian Armed Forces has increased speculation about the #discovery of the fighter pilot. pic.twitter.com/FdiecVs0R2
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran's President Calls Trump's Statement A War Crime
A day after Trump threatened to 'bomb Iran into the Stone Age', Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated, "Does threatening to send an entire nation back to the Stone Age mean anything other than a massive war crime? This was the question I asked my Finnish counterpart, who is a jurist. History is full of those who paid a heavy price for their silence in the face of criminals."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Budget Seeks $1.5T In Defense Spending
President Donald Trump has proposed boosting defence spending to $1.5 trillion in his 2027 budget, released Friday, the largest such request in decades, reflecting his emphasis on U.S. military investments over domestic programs.
The sizable increase for the Pentagon had been telegraphed by the Republican president even before the U.S.-led war against Iran. The president's plan would also reduce spending on non-defence programs by 10% by shifting some responsibilities to state and local governments.
“President Trump is committed to rebuilding our military to secure peace through strength,” the budget said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Forces Shoot Down A Drone, FM Spox Says It is From One Of The Two Countries
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei shared visuals of what appears to be the downed fuselage and a wing of a drone. He said, "Our valiant armed forces shot down this drone over the beloved city of Shiraz, the city of Hafez and Saadi. This may be further conclusive proof of the involvement and actual complicity of some countries in the region in the aggression and war crimes committed by the United States and Israel against Iran. We need an explanation from one of the two countries operating this drone in the region!"
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أسقطت قواتنا المسلحة الباسلة هذه الطائرة المسيّرة فوق مدينة شيراز الحبيبة، مدينة حافظ وسعدي.— Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) April 3, 2026
قد يكون هذا دليلاً قاطعاً آخر على مشاركة بعض دول المنطقة وتواطؤها الفعلي في جريمة العدوان وجرائم الحرب التي ارتكبتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل ضد إيران.
نحتاج إلى توضيح من إحدى الدولتين… pic.twitter.com/KfRqJlRBNb
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israeli Airforce Destroyed 70% Of Iran's Steel Production: Netanyahu
In a video statement on X, Netanyahu stated that with America, they are continuing to 'crush the terrorist regime in Iran' and eliminating commanders, bombing bridges and infrastructure. He also stated that the Israeli Air Force has destroyed 70% of Iran's steel manufacturing capabilities.
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יחד עם ידידינו האמריקנים, אנחנו ממשיכים לכתוש את משטר הטרור באיראן. אנחנו מחסלים מפקדים, מפציצים גשרים, מפציצים תשתיות.— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 3, 2026
בימים האחרונים חיל האוויר השמיד 70% מיכולת ייצור הפלדה של איראן. זה הישג אדיר ששולל ממשמרות המהפכה גם מקורות כספיים וגם את היכולת לייצר הרבה כלי נשק.
בתיאום… pic.twitter.com/3NlD9HVWtm
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | First Japanese LNG Tanker Transits Strait Of Hormuz
A Japanese liquefied natural gas tanker has sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, its co-owner Mitsui OSK Lines said on Friday.
It is the first Japanese vessel to do so since the war began, reported Al Jazeera.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian Media Claims US Pilot Ejected Over Southwestern Iran
U.S. Central Command, the Pentagon and White House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
The television channel in Iran’s Kohkilouyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province initially urged viewers who see Americans to “shoot them as soon as you see them.”
It then changed the instructions, based on a police statement, asking for the public to hand over any downed American pilots alive to security agencies to “receive a precious prize.” The anchor asked the public to cooperate with local authorities in the hunt.
This province is about 500 kilometres (310 miles) southwest of Iran’s capital, Tehran. Its provincial capital is Yasuj. It is an intensely rural, mountainous area of Iran, home to around 600,000 people. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israeli-US Drone Strike Hits Humanitarian Aid Warehouse In Iran
A drone strike in southern Iran has hit a warehouse storing aid supplies and emergency vehicles, a spokesperson for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Friday.
The attack in Bushehr province destroyed two containers, two buses and several emergency vehicles, reported Al Jazeera.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 3 Oman Ships Transit Strait Of Hormuz
A day after it was reported that Iran and Oman were making a joint plan for the Strait of Hormuz, Al Jazeera reported that three Omani ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz. These ships crossed the strait near the coast of Oman, unlike all the other ships so far that took a route from near Iran.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | American Mission To Rescue Downed Pilot 'Unsuccessful': Iran
Iran's Tasnim News Agency, which shared visuals of what it claimed was the debris of an American F-35, stated that the US is attempting to free the downed fighter pilot and has been unsuccessful.
“The Americans have been conducting a search operation using Black Hawk helicopters and a Hercules 130 since an hour ago to free their fighter pilot who was shot down by the Iranian armed forces; however, their efforts have failed,” Tasnim has said, also adding that the Black Hawk helicopter was forced to withdraw owing to Iran's aerial defences.
There has not been any further verification on this.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | USA Can Easily Open Strait Of Hormuz: Trump
US President Trump stated on Truth Social that with a little more time, USA "can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A “GUSHER” FOR THE WORLD???"
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran’s Civilian Casualties Are Mostly From Strikes On State-Linked Sites, Monitor Says
Civilian casualties in Iran were clustered around strikes on government-linked sites “rather than indiscriminate bombardment” of urban areas, according to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, the U.S-based group known as ACLED.
Iran reported that at least 1,973 people were killed since the start of the war. The deadliest attack was on Feb. 28 on a school near a Revolutionary Guard base in southern Iran, killing over 160 civilians, most of them children.
ACLED said most of the recorded incidents resulting in civilian casualties happened after strikes on security or military sites in densely populated areas. It documented under 100 such attacks. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel To Strike Sohmor And Mashghara Bridges In Lebanon
Israel’s military is planning to strike two bridges in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon and is ordering residents to evacuate the area.
An Israeli army spokesman warned that the Sohmor and Mashghara bridges were going to be targeted. He said the planned strikes were intended to prevent the transfer of reinforcements and military equipment into the region, reported Al Jazeera.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Chinese FM Speaks To EU Foreign Affairs Chief
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas. "Wang elaborated on China's principled position on the Middle East situation. He noted that UN Security Council actions should focus on easing the tension, must not provide legal cover for unauthorized military operations, nor should they heighten tensions or escalate conflict. China stands ready to maintain communication and cooperation with the European side to promote an early end to hostilities and restore regional peace," stated the Chinese Foreign Ministry on X.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | UAE Intercepts 22 Missiles And 47 Drones
The UAE air defences engaged 18 ballistic missiles, 4 cruise missiles, and 47 drones originating from Iran on Friday, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.
Since the start of the conflict, the UAE air defences have engaged 475 ballistic missiles, 23 cruise missiles, and 2,085 drones.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Tehran Calls Bridge Destruction A 'ISIS-Style Terrorist War Crime'
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated on X that the destruction of the B1 Bridge in Iran by the USA is a "DAESH/ISIS-style terrorist war crime'
He further stated that this, along with similar attacks on Iran’s critical infrastructure, "reveals one undeniable truth: their ultimate goal is the destruction of Iran — a goal they have pursued relentlessly for nearly five decades through political pressure, smear campaigns, economic sanctions, and the assassination of Iran’s brightest scientists and experts."
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Destroying great bridges, which stand tall as a proud testament to the ingenuity, dedication, and tireless effort of Iranian engineers and workers, does not make the destroyers great.— Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) April 3, 2026
This DAESH/ISIS-style terrorist war crime, along with similar attacks on #Iran’s critical… pic.twitter.com/v1iLRufI4h
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Bahrain Intercepts 445 Drones And 188 Missiles
The Bahrain Defence Force stated on X that it intercepted 445 drones and 188 ballistic missiles since the conflict started.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | UK Sending Rapid Sentry Air Defence System To Kuwait
Britain is sending an air defence system to Kuwait, reported Al Jazeera.
The announcement of the deployment of the Rapid Sentry system followed a call between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Kuwait’s emir, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad Al Sabah, after strikes on the oil refinery port of Mina al-Ahmadi.
“The Prime Minister began by condemning the reckless overnight drone attack on a Kuwaiti oil refinery,” his spokesperson said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Ukraine Says It’s Willing To Support Efforts To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine could contribute to protecting maritime routes if invited, citing experience gained from keeping Black Sea shipping lanes open under sustained Russian attack.
“If we are invited, we will help,” Zelenskyy said, without elaborating. “The strait must be unblocked.”
Kyiv’s offer comes as it deepens cooperation with Gulf countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, shifting toward a long-term role as a security partner. Ukrainian teams have already been deployed to the region to advise on air defence, infrastructure protection and maritime security. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Chinese FM Speaks To German Counterpart
Chinese FM Spokesperson stated on X that "Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with German FM Johann Wadephul. The military strikes launched by the US and Israel against Iran were not authorized by the UN Security Council and clearly violated international law. The sovereignty and security of the Gulf states should be respected. Civilians and non‑military targets must be protected. The safety of shipping lanes, energy and critical infrastructure should be ensured. As responsible major countries, #China and #Germany should uphold an objective and impartial stance, play a constructive role, and promote the swift de‑escalation of the conflict and the restoration of regional peace and stability."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian And Russian FMs Spoke On Phone
Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on X that FM Sergey Lavrov spoke to his Iranian counterpart Araghchi, having a detailed discussion on 'developments surrounding the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran & on efforts by a number of states to de-escalate tensions.'
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📞 On April 2, FMs Sergey #Lavrov & @araghchi spoke over the phone.— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 3, 2026
The Ministers held a detailed discussion on developments surrounding the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against Iran & on efforts by a number of states to de-escalate tensions.https://t.co/mgQzSi33tM pic.twitter.com/i2pPKXo2a5
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Massive US Aircraft Movement From Europe To Middle East: OSINT Platform
"The US Air Force has continued its massive airlift operation to the Middle East early this morning. A large number of aerial refuelling tankers made the jump across Europe," stated War Monitoring, an OSINT platform, after analysing Flight Radar data.
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US airforce has continued its massive airlift operation to the Middle East early this morning large amount of aerial refuelling tankers made the jump across Europe. pic.twitter.com/LH8XIoUB0b— WarMonitor🇺🇦🇬🇧 (@WarMonitor3) April 3, 2026
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | IRGC Launches Two Ballistic Missiles At Israeli Air Base Hosting F-16 Jets
IRGC Air Force stated that it "successfully launched two ballistic missiles at the Ramat David Airbase, which hosts squadrons of Israeli F-16 fighter jets."
"We targeted more than 50 points in the heart of Tel Aviv and the occupied Palestinian territories using Khorramshahr multi-warhead missiles," IRGC was quoted by Tasnim Media.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Hits US Bases In Kuwait And Bahrain
According to Iran's Tasnim Media, Tehran launched wave 92 of the Operation True Promise and destroyed "the gathering site of the US amphibious ships in Shuwaikh Port (Kuwait)" apart from striking the US long-range radar warning station at the Jabal al-Dukhan in Bahrain.
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مشاهد من اطلاق الح..رس الث..وري الموجة 92 من الوعد الصادق 4 مستهدفا الأنظمة الرادارية والمعدات العائمة الأميركية في المنطقة والأراضي المح..تلة pic.twitter.com/Ncp6nVRugf— وكالة تسنيم للأنباء (@Tasnimarabic) April 3, 2026
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 220 Vessels Transit Strait of Hormuz In March: Marine Traffic Data
A total of 220 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz during March across the dry bulk, liquids, LPG and LNG segments. Liquid tankers accounted for 111 crossings, or 51% of the total, followed by 82 dry bulk vessels (37%) and 27 LPG carriers (12%). No LNG crossings were recorded in March.
According to Marine Traffic, the shipping traffic remained skewed, with 68% of the transit being a west-to-east movement.
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March crossings through Strait of Hormuz led by liquid tankers— MarineTraffic (@MarineTraffic) April 3, 2026
According to #MarineTraffic and @Kpler data, a total of 220 vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz during March across the dry bulk, liquids, LPG and LNG segments. Liquid tankers accounted for 111 crossings, or 51%… pic.twitter.com/bhYDaZDQVd
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | IRGC Shoots Down Cruise Missile: Iranian Media
According to the IRGC, it shot down a long-range cruise missile with a 1000-pound warhead over Zanjan in Iran. The country's integrated air defence network shot down the missile, though it is unclear whether it was an American or an Israeli missile.
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انهدام موشک کروز پیشرفته توسط سپاه— خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) April 3, 2026
روابط عمومی سپاه از انهدام یک موشک کروز پیشرفته و پنهانکار با برد بلند و سرجنگی ۱۰۰۰پوندی دشمن صهیونیستی در آسمان زنجان توسط سامانه نوین پدافند پیشرفته سپاه و تحت کنترل شبکه یکپارچه پدافند هوایی کشور خبر داد#ایران_قوی pic.twitter.com/gUdu8wDFyI
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Tasnim Media Reports Images Of A Downed Jet, Claims It Is A US Jet Downed By IRGC
Iran's Tasnim Media reported what it claimed was debris from an American fighter jet. According to Tasnim's military correspondent, the markings on the aircraft indicate that it belongs to the US Army's European Command, and it is based at the Lakenheath Air Base in England. The squadron was deployed to the CENTCOM mission area for operations against Iran. It has been claimed by the IRGC that it is an F-25 fighter jet.
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تصاویر اختصاصی تسنیم از جنگنده آمریکایی ساقط شده توسط پدافند هوایی سپاه— خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) April 3, 2026
طاهری، خبرنگار و کارشناس نظامی تسنیم: بر اساس علائم درج شده روی دم این هواپیما، این جنگنده متعلق به اسکادرانهای فرماندهی اروپای ارتش آمریکا است که در جنگ علیه ایران از آن استفاده شده است#ایران_قوی pic.twitter.com/yUBvNcMZln
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 'Touch Our Infra And We Will Destroy All Of Your Assets In The Region': Tehran
Iran’s military warned it will expand attacks across the region if the US follows through on threats to strike its infrastructure, escalating tensions in an already widening conflict. “Touch the infrastructure, we will destroy all your assets & infrastructure in the region,” said Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters spokesperson, reported Iranian Media.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | WHO Chief Warns About Attacks On Healthcare System In Iran
The World Health Organisation has verified more than 20 attacks on healthcare facilities in Iran since March 1, including the 100-year-old Pasteur Institute in Tehran.
At least nine people have been killed, including an Iranian Red Crescent Society member. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "The conflict in Iran, and the region, is impacting the delivery of health services and the safety of health workers, patients, and civilians present at health facilities. Peace is the best medicine."
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Multiple attacks on health have been reported in the Iranian capital, Tehran, in recent days amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East.— Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 2, 2026
The Pasteur Institute in Iran sustained significant damage and was rendered unable to continue delivering health services.
The Institute… pic.twitter.com/RHILHhy5Yv
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | French And South Korean Presidents Agree To Help Reopen Strait
French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung agreed Friday to work together to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease global economic uncertainties caused by the war in the Middle East.
In a televised briefing after their meeting in Seoul, Macron underscored the need for France and South Korea to cooperate to help reopen the strait and de-escalate Middle East animosities.
Lee said the two affirmed “their resolves to cooperate to secure the safe shipping route in the Strait of Hormuz.”
The two leaders did not elaborate on how they would help reopen the strait and took no questions.
Macron was making his first visit to South Korea since taking office in 2017.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Human Remains Found On Thai Ship
A team searching a Thai ship that was struck near the Strait of Hormuz on March 11 has found human remains onboard, the Thai Foreign Ministry said Friday.
The Mayuree Naree was hit by a projectile just north of Oman. Three of its crew members were declared missing.
The search team was hired by the ship’s owner, Precious Shipping Co. The company and the ministry did not say when the ship was searched or its current location. A previous search of the vessel was disclosed on March 30.
The ministry said the team has not been able to immediately verify the identity of the remains, which were found in a damaged area of the ship. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | India-Bound Crude Oil Tanker Reportedly Changes Destination To China
Ping Shun, a tanker that was originally bound to India from Iran, carrying over 600,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil, changed its course to China, according to Marine Traffic Data. This was the first time in seven years that India bought oil from Iran, but the ship changed its destination to China and is currently off India's West Coast. It is expected to reach Dongying, in China, on April 29.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Container Ship With Declared French Ownership Passes Through Hormuz Strait
A container ship declaring itself to have a French owner passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, according to Marine Traffic data analysed by AFP on Friday.
The Maltese-flagged Kribi, belonging to the French maritime transport group CMA CGM, crossed the strait -- which has been virtually blocked by Iran since early in the Middle East war -- to exit the Gulf on Thursday afternoon, the maritime tracking website showed.
The ship was off Muscat, Oman, on Friday morning, still broadcasting the message "owner France" on its transponder system in the field usually corresponding to the destination.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Abu Dhabi Gas Complex Shut As Fire Erupts After Intercepted Attack
A fire caused by falling debris from an intercepted attack forced the suspension of operations at a gas complex in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Friday, the government media office said.
"Abu Dhabi authorities are responding to an incident of falling debris at the Habshan gas facilities, following successful interception by air defence systems. Operations have been suspended while authorities respond to a fire. No injuries have been reported," the emirate's media office said on X.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran's Former Diplomat Suggests Low Enrichment, Regional Nuclear Facility For A Deal
Iran’s former top diplomat suggested Tehran could down-blend its highly enriched uranium in a deal to end the war.
Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested Iran could enrich uranium below 3.67%, the level set by the 2015 nuclear deal that U.S. President Donald Trump pulled America out of in 2018.
However, Trump has maintained that Iran must have no enrichment.
Zarif also suggested the inclusion of China and Russia in any deal to do a single uranium enrichment site for all of the region, where Iran “would transfer all its enriched material and equipment to that space.”
That is a proposal suggested in previous rounds of talks.
Zarif also suggests Washington and Tehran could “explore dispatching diplomats to serve in their respective interest sections, restoring consular services and removing travel restrictions on each other’s citizens.”
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Warns UN Security Council Against 'Provocative Action' On Hormuz
"Any provocative action by the aggressors and their supporters, including in the UN Security Council regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, will only complicate the situation," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
Araghchi was speaking ahead of a scheduled Security Council vote on a draft resolution mandating a force to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz Friday.
It was later announced that the vote was postponed, with no new date scheduled.
The Strait of Hormuz, a shipping lane vital to global energy flows, has been all but shut since the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Kuwait Says Attack Damaged A Desalination Plant
The attack came after an oil refinery was hit by drones on Friday morning.
Kuwait said without elaborating that the attack on the desalination plant caused “material damage to some of the plant’s components.”
Desalination provides the majority of the water for the Gulf Arab states and Iran, drawing the salty waters of the Persian Gulf into drinking water for the desert region. About 90% of drinking water in Kuwait comes from desalination.
Desalination plants have become a major target in the war, with Iran initially accusing the U.S. and Israel of striking one before beginning to target them in the Gulf Arab states. Those states view attacks on desalination plants as a threat to their very livelihoods.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Amnesty Warns Iran Is Recruiting Children As Young As 12
Amnesty International is warning Iran that its recruitment of children as young as 12 for the Revolutionary Guard’s all-volunteer Basij force amounts to a war crime. The Guard has put out the call recently as the Basij finds its checkpoints under attack during the war with the United States and Israel.
Amnesty also said that eyewitnesses and its own analysis of video footage “show child soldiers having been deployed” to checkpoints and patrols, some armed with weapons including Kalashnikov-style assault rifles.
“As U.S. and Israeli strikes hit thousands of (Guard) sites, including Basij facilities, across the country, including through drone attacks targeting security patrols and checkpoints, the deployment of child soldiers alongside (Guard) personnel or in their facilities puts them at grave risk of death and injury,” Erika Guevara-Rosas of Amnesty International said. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | At Least 15 US Troops Killed And More Than 520 Wounded In Iran War: US Media
The Pentagon appears to be systematically undercounting US casualties in the Iran war, The Intercept reported, citing a defence official who called it a “casualty cover-up.” An Intercept analysis found at least 15 US troops killed and more than 520 wounded since Operation Epic Fury began — figures CENTCOM has repeatedly failed to update or clarify. The tally does not include more than 200 sailors injured in a fire aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford. Iranian strikes have also forced U.S. troops to abandon bases across the region for hotels and office buildings, according to two government officials. “Why didn’t Hegseth protect them?” the defense official said. “Anyone with a brain knew these attacks were coming.”
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Hundreds of U.S. personnel have been killed or injured in the region since the U.S. launched a war on Iran just over a month ago. CENTCOM has sent outdated statements on casualty numbers. https://t.co/wkgzJPqVg3 pic.twitter.com/QXJzo7Y8ul— The Intercept (@theintercept) April 2, 2026
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Russian State-Run Nuclear Power Company Prepares for More Evacuations From Iran’s Bushehr Plant
The state-run news agency Tass quoted Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev as saying Moscow was preparing for “the final wave of evacuations” from Bushehr, which would include more than 200 people. The company plans to leave a small number of “volunteers” behind to run the reactor.
Likhachev said Russia would request a ceasefire from the Americans and the Israelis to allow the evacuation. Russia and Iran say there have been multiple incidents of fire on the plant, but the International Atomic Energy Agency say there has been no damage to the reactor or radiological release from the site.
Bushehr took decades to build and finally open, with its power plant connecting to the Iranian grid in 2011 with Russian assistance. It runs a pressurized-water reactor that generates up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity. That can power hundreds of thousands of homes and other businesses and industries. But it contributes only 1% to 2% of Iran’s power.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | USS Gerald R. Ford Leaves Croatia
The largest American aircraft carrier in service sailed out of Split and “remains poised for full mission tasking in support of national objectives in any area of operation,” the Navy’s 6th Fleet announced.
It was unclear where it was going. It went to Croatia after a stop in Souda Bay, Greece, for repairs after a fire in its laundry room. It underwent further repairs in Croatia and saw its sailors take liberty while at port. The Ford left Norfolk, Virginia, on June 24, 2025, making its deployment one of the longest in Navy history.
If it heads to the Middle East, it would have to pass through the Suez Canal and the Red Sea. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have entered the war and begun firing on Israel, meaning the Ford could face fire from them. The USS Abraham Lincoln remains in the Arabian Sea. The U.S. military’s Central Command said Friday that it “continues to conduct flight operations, both day and night.”
The USS George H. W. Bush aircraft carrier departed Norfolk on Wednesday to head to the Mideast. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Kuwait Says Air Defences Responding to Missile, Drone Attacks
Kuwait's military said on Friday its air defences were working to intercept missiles and drones fired towards the Gulf nation's territory. "Kuwaiti Air Defenses are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats," the Kuwaiti army posted on X, saying any explosions heard were air defence interceptions.
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تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية.— KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) April 3, 2026
تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية.
يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن الجهات المختصة.… pic.twitter.com/tzJZrkViDA