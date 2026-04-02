US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Tells Iran To Make A Deal Before It Is Too Late; Iran Vows 'Crushing' Attacks on US And Israel
Published : April 2, 2026 at 9:15 AM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 4:11 AM IST
Day 34 of the US-Israel-Iran War: A barrage of missiles from Iran hit Israel minutes after US President Donald Trump announced decimating Iran's military capabilities as the war triggered by the joint US-Israeli attack on Tehran entered its 34th day on Thursday.
Trump, in his first address to the nation since the war started, said the US forces will "finish the job" in Iran soon as "core strategic objectives are nearing completion," offering a full-throated defence of the war. Meanwhile, Israel's military said air defences were responding to an Iranian missile attack, shortly after Trump delivered his address to the American public. On the other hand, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared that recent military actions by the United States targeting non-military targets will fail to alter the Islamic Republic's strategic stance.
Here is a summary of the key developments of the day:
- China identified US and Israeli military strikes as the "root cause" of the Strait of Hormuz blockage and called for an immediate ceasefire.
- Iranian officials dismissed President Trump’s recent address as "insane" and warned the US and Israel of "more crushing and destructive" retaliation.
- The IDF reported that 50 rockets were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel since overnight, with some strikes resulting in light injuries in Kiryat Shmona.
- Air defence systems in Abu Dhabi intercepted a missile near the Khalifa Economic Zones, resulting in minor damage and no reported injuries.
- Global financial markets reacted sharply to the escalation, with Indian equity indices dropping 2 per cent and major Asian stocks facing significant declines.
- The US Embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens to leave Iraq immediately, citing potential imminent attacks by Iran-aligned militia groups.
- To combat the fuel crisis and conserve energy, Malaysia implemented a work-from-home policy for civil servants, while Thailand saw fuel prices soar by 12 per cent.
- Contrary to US claims of degraded Iranian capabilities, data indicate Tehran has maintained a steady pace of attacks, launching over 6,700 missiles and drones since late February.
- The US military reportedly briefed President Trump on a complex plan to seize nearly 1,000 pounds of enriched uranium from deep inside Iran.
- International oil prices surged, with Brent crude jumping 8.2 per cent to USD 109.40 per barrel following Trump's vow to "finish the job" in Iran.
- USA attacked the Pasteur Institute of Iran, one of the oldest research and public health centres in the Middle East, and Iran attacked US fighter jet bases in Jordan.
- UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the Middle East conflict risked spiralling into a wider war, as he called for an immediate halt to US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iranian attacks on its neighbours.
- Iran and Oman to draft a joint protocol for the Strait of Hormuz.
- After Trump shared visuals of Iran's B1 bridge collapsing after an attack, Tehran vowed to bomb several bridges in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan in retaliation.
LIVE FEED
US Rejects Iran's Claim Of Downing Fighter Jet Near Strait Of Hormuz
The US CENTCOM rejected Iran’s claim of downing a fighter jet near the Strait of Hormuz, saying ‘All US fighter aircraft are accounted for,’ adding that Iran’s IRGC has made ‘the same false claim at least half a dozen times.’”. In a post on X, CENTCOM stated, CLAIM: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it downed an "enemy" fighter jet over Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. FACT: All U.S. fighter aircraft are accounted for. Iran's IRGC has made the same false claim at least half a dozen times.
US Strikes On Non-Military Targets Will Fail To Alter Iran's Strategic Stance: Araghchi
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has declared that recent military actions by the United States targeting non-military targets will fail to alter the Islamic Republic's strategic stance. In a statement released on social media, the Foreign Minister asserted that the targeting of essential public works would not achieve its intended diplomatic or military pressure.
"Striking civilian structures, including unfinished bridges, will not compel Iranians to surrender," Araghchi said in a post on X, which featured an image of a destroyed bridge. He further argued that the nature of these strikes reflects the internal state of the opposing forces rather than their strength, stating that such actions instead "convey the defeat and moral collapse of an enemy in disarray."
'Stop Playing With Fire', Warns Russia's Ambassador To UN
Russia’s ambassador and permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia on Thursday called for an end to violence in the Middle East and called on the US and Israel to “stop playing with fire”. “The unprecedented escalation of violence in the Middle East is unfortunately affecting countries friendly to the Russian Federation,” he said at a UN Security Council meeting, according to Iranian state media. “It is clear that the current situation is a direct result of an unjustified act of aggression by the United States and Israel against the sovereign territory of Iran.
Company Backed By Trump Sons Looks To Sell Drone Interceptors To Gulf States Being Attacked By Iran
A drone maker backed by President Donald Trump's two oldest sons is trying to sell to Gulf countries while they are under attack by Iran and dependent on the U.S. military led by their father.
The sales drive by Florida-based Powerus – which announced a deal last month to bring aboard Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. – positions the company to potentially benefit from a war that their father began.
“These countries are under enormous pressure to buy from the sons of the president so he will do what they want,” said Richard Painter, a former chief White House ethics lawyer under President George W. Bush. “This is going to be the first family of a president to make a lot of money off war — a war he didn’t get the consent of Congress for.”
Powerus co-founder Brett Velicovich told The Associated Press that the company is making sales pitches that include drone demonstrations in several Gulf countries to show how its defensive drone interceptors could help them ward off Iranian attacks.
“Our team is doing many demos across the Middle East right now for our interceptors," Velicovich said in an text exchange. “We have very incredible tech that can save lives.” He declined to name the countries or give more details. The Trump brothers' deal with Powerus could give them sizable equity stakes. Their father, as commander in chief, launched the strikes with Israel against Iran over a month ago that began the war, the impetus for why these Gulf countries now need protection.
Powerus denied there were any conflicts when the Trump brothers' stake was first announced. Velicovich emphasized its determination to help the U.S. catch up with Chinese and Russian drone makers and beat them.
Leading Iranian Human Rights Lawyer Detained In Tehran, Daughter Says
Leading Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh was detained by Iranian intelligence agents at her house in Tehran overnight, her daughter said Thursday.
Prize-winning Nasrin Sotoudeh, 64, is renowned for defending activists, opposition politicians and women prosecuted for removing their headscarves. She has been imprisoned multiple times and is currently out on bail for health reasons.
Her husband, Reza Khandan, also a well-known activist, is currently imprisoned in Tehran's infamous Evin prison.
Mehraveh Khandan, speaking to The Associated Press from Amsterdam, said she received messages from her family in Iran through an intermediary, confirming her mother’s arrest. Restrictions on communications and the internet imposed since January make contact with the outside world almost impossible.
News of Sotoudeh's detention comes as Iranian authorities have intensified their crackdown on dissent and political activists even as the war with the U.S and Israel rages. Since the war began in Feb. 28, authorities have reportedly arrested hundreds, often for communicating with foreign media. Authorities have also stepped up executions of detained protesters, who were facing the death sentence. Rights groups have said the crackdown is meant to instill fear and deter new protests.
Bahrain Condemns Iranian Missile, Drone Attacks On Neighbours
Bahrain’s foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani told the UN Security Council that Iranian missile and drone attacks have been meticulously pre-planned and serve as proof of what he called Tehran’s aggressive intentions towards its neighbours. Al Zayani said he hopes for a UN Security Council vote on Friday on a resolution to protect commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
Military Op To Liberate Strait Of Hormuz 'Unrealistic', Says Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said a military operation to liberate the Strait of Hormuz is "unrealistic," while lamenting Donald Trump's differing daily statements on the Iran war and NATO.
"There are those who advocate for the liberation of the Strait of Hormuz by force through a military operation, a position sometimes expressed by the United States," Macron said during a visit to South Korea. "I say sometimes because it has varied, it is never the option we have chosen and we consider it unrealistic," he said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Tehran Vows Retaliation For B1 Bridge; Lists Bridges In Several Countries
According to Iran's Fars News Agency, Tehran prepared a list of several bridges in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan as potential targets of Iranian military operations in retaliation for the US-Israeli attack on B1 Bridge in Karaj.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | UN Chief Tells Iran And USA to Stop The War
Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the UN, told USA and Israel that it is "high time to stop the war that is inflicting immense human suffering & triggering devastating economic consequences" and asked Iran to stop attacking its neighbours.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Finland President Speaks To Iranian Counterpart, Stresses Diplomatic Solution
Finnish President Alexander Stubb spoke on the phone to Pezeshkian, the President of Iran. "We discussed the situation in Iran and the Middle East. A ceasefire and a diplomatic solution are urgently needed. I emphasized the need to end the strikes on neighbouring countries and restore freedom of navigation in the Strait Hormuz. Despite the disagreements, it is important to maintain dialogue," Stubb stated on X.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Shares Visuals Of The Iran's 'Biggest Bridge' Collapsing; Says More To Follow
"The biggest bridge in Iran comes tumbling down, never to be used again — Much more to follow! IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY! President DONALD J. TRUMP, (sic)" he stated on Truth Social, talking about the B1 Bridge in Karaj, Iran, a crucial part of infrastructure linking Tehran to western and northern provinces.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Drafting Joint Protocol With Oman To Monitor Traffic In Strait Of Hormuz
Iran is drafting a protocol with Oman to monitor traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, the official IRNA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Kezem Gharibabadi as saying. Other Iranian media outlets reported that under this, ships that meet the specified conditions are permitted to pass.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Katz Threatens Hezbollah Leader After Heavy Rocket Fire On Israel
The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group fired some 80 rockets at Israel on Thursday, including one barrage that damaged an empty kindergarten in the northern town of Nahariya, causing no injuries, Israel’s military said. Images released by Israeli police and rescue services showed blown-out windows, mangled metal and a large teddy bear strewn across the yard.
The escalated fire began as many Israelis prepared to celebrate the first night of Passover, and amid simultaneous fire from Iran.
Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, warned Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem on Thursday that he and the militant group will “pay a very heavy price for the intensified firing toward Israeli citizens as they sit to celebrate the Passover Seder.”
“You will not get to see it, because you will be deep at the bottom of hell,” Katz said. His video statement was released by his office following an assessment with military officials. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Russia To Ask US, Israel To ‘Ceasefire’ While It Evacuates Staff From Iranian Nuclear Plant
Russia will ask the United States and Israel to ensure a ceasefire while it evacuates more Russian staff from the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, RIA news agency reported.
“The travel routes will be communicated to the relevant authorities in Israel and the United States, and we will use all channels to request strict adherence to the ceasefire during the convoy’s movement,” the head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, was quoted by RIA as saying.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Over 600 Schools, Education Centres Hit In Iran; Overall Death Toll Crosses 2076
More than 600 schools and education centres have been hit by the US-Israeli attacks since February 28, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said, according to Al Jazeera. At least 2,076 people have been killed and 26,500 wounded by US-Israeli attacks across Iran since February 28, its Health Ministry says.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | IDF Attacks IRGC Military Headquarters
An Israeli military spokesperson stated that the Israeli Air Force attacked the central military headquarters of the IRGC in Tehran. "These headquarters were used to manage the budgets of the security apparatus and to finance terrorist activities worldwide. For years, the IRGC has exploited the budgets and substantial funds allocated by these headquarters for funding Iranian armed forces and its proxies," stated the spokesperson on X.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran To Issue Two Protocols For Military And Commercial Vessels To Transit Hormuz
Iran's state media IRIB stated that "Iran will issue two separate protocols for the passage of commercial ships and military vessels through the Strait of #Hormuz in the coming weeks. The draft plan is being considered by the Iranian parliament and government."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump's Threat Is Evidence Of Intent To Commit War Crimes: Iran's Mission To UN
Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that the country's mission to the United Nations stated that Trump's threat to bomb Iran to the Stone Age reflects 'ignorance beyond measure' and is evidence of 'intent to commit war crimes under international humanitarian law and the Rome Statute'.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | IRGC Airforce Head Challenges Peter Hegseth; Shares Satellite Images Of Destroyed US Base In Saudi
On an X post, IRGC Airforce Commander Seyed Majid Moosavi asked Pentagon Chief Peter Hegseth, asking him, "Have you prepared your tombstones?", and shared satellite images of the destroyed assembly centre of the US army's air squadron at the Al Kharj base in Saudi Arabia.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Argentina Expels Iran's Diplomatic Envoy: Foreign Ministry
Argentina on Thursday expelled Iran's diplomatic envoy following "false, offensive and baseless accusations" by Tehran, the foreign ministry said.
Mohsen Soltani Tehrani, Iran's charge d'affaires and counsellor, was ordered to leave the country within 48 hours, the ministry said in a statement.
The order came two days after Argentina designated Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a "terrorist organization." (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Lebanon PM Says Country Is Victim Of A ‘War Of Others’
“We will spare no effort to mobilise Arab and international support,” Nawaf Salam said Thursday, calling for intensified diplomatic efforts to stop the war.
Beirut has sought to implement provisions of the U.S.‑brokered ceasefire of November 2024, requiring the Lebanese state to have a monopoly on arms and prevent Hezbollah and other non-state armed groups from conducting military operations. Lebanon’s cabinet in March 2026 banned Hezbollah’s military activities and demanded it hand over its weapons, and Lebanese authorities and the army said they completed a first phase of disarming Hezbollah south of the Litani River.
But that hasn’t stopped Hezbollah from repeatedly firing into Israel from southern Lebanon in the month since Israel began its latest attacks on Iran.
“Nothing reinforces linking the conflict on our land to the wars of others” more than reports of “joint and simultaneous operations,” he said, referring to the cross-border fire, supported by Iran, that provoked Israel’s overwhelming response. Salam said Lebanon is “the victim of a war whose outcomes or end date no one can predict.” (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iranian State Television Airs Guard Putting Anti-Trump Messages On Missiles
Iranian state television aired a video on Thursday showing members of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard putting messages denouncing Trump on missiles they prepared to launch.
One of the messages read, in part: “Thank you to all those who, even in America itself, condemn the war waged by the CRIMINAL GANG IN THE WHITE HOUSE.”
Another referenced Jeffrey Epstein. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Military Targets US Fighter Jet Base In Jordan
"We targeted the location where advanced US military fighter jets are stationed at the Azraq base in Jordan. The Azraq airbase in Jordan is one of the most important strategic and command centres for the US forces in West Asia," Iran's Tasnim News Agency quoted the Iranian Military.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | UK Says Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz Is Holding Global Economy Hostage
As diplomats from more than 40 countries met to discuss ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, U.K. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the talks show “the strength of our international determination” to reopen the vital oil route.
She told officials attending the virtual meeting that “we have seen Iran hijack an international shipping route to hold the global economy hostage.”
Thursday’s talks are focusing on political and diplomatic measures, but Cooper said military planners from an unspecified number of countries will also meet to plot ways to ensure security once the fighting ends, including potential mine-clearing work and “reassurance” for commercial shipping.
The U.S. is not attending the meeting, which comes after Trump made clear that he thinks securing the waterway is not America’s job. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | UN Chief Warns World On 'Edge Of A Wider War'
UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the Middle East conflict risked spiraling into a wider war, as he called for an immediate halt to US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Iranian attacks on its neighbors.
"We are on the edge of a wider war that would engulf the Middle East with dramatic impacts around the globe," the secretary-general told reporters in New York.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iraq's Oil Revenues Down More Than 70% From February: Official
Iraq's oil export revenues in March dropped more than 70 percent from February, an Iraqi official said Thursday, after the Middle East war disrupted the oil industry.
The director of Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organisation (SOMO), Ali Nizar, said that in March the country "generated revenues of nearly 28 percent compared to the previous month of February".
A founding member of the OPEC oil cartel, Iraq is hugely dependent on its oil exports and pre-war exported the majority of its crude through the strategic Strait of Hormuz -- now all but shut by Iranian attacks and threats. (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Oil Prices Extend Climb After Trump's Iran Speech
Oil prices extended gains on Thursday in the wake of US President Donald Trump threatening further heavy strikes on Iran, dampening hopes of de-escalation.
The main US oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, jumped 10.3 percent to $110.47 per barrel.
International benchmark Brent North Sea crude rose 8.2 percent to $109.40 per barrel. (AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Austria Says It Rejected US Request To Use Its Airspace For Iran-related Operations
Austria says it rejected a US request to use its airspace for Iran-related operations
Austria has denied the US permission to use its airspace for military operations against Iran, citing the country’s neutrality law, according to its defence ministry.
A ministry spokesperson confirmed that there had been “several” requests from Washington but did not specify the number, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported.
The spokesperson added that each case would be assessed individually in coordination with the Austrian Foreign Ministry, reported Al Jazeera.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | India Evacuates Around 1,200 Nationals From Iran Via Armenia, Azerbaijan
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that more than 1,200 Indian nationals have been safely evacuated from Iran amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the evacuation is being carried out through Armenia and Azerbaijan with the Centre closely coordinating efforts on the ground. According to Jaiswal, "Some 1200 Indian nationals have been evacuated, of which 845 are students."
He added, "996 moved to Armenia and 204 to Azerbaijan, from where they are being helped by the MEA."
The spokesperson said the Ministry has been working closely with Indian missions and local authorities in both Armenia and Azerbaijan to ensure the safe return of citizens. He noted that arrangements are in place to assist evacuees in transit before they are brought back to India.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Escalation Of War Will Accelerate Regional Expulsion Of America: IRGC Navy
IRGC Navy Command stated on X that the escalation of war will "broaden our goals and accelerate the regional expulsion of America", after attacking American Steel Industries in Abu Dhabi, Al Had Industrial City in Bahrain, remaining infrastructure of Bahrain Aluminum, and stated a fourth attack 'coming soon'.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | G7 And GCC To Discuss Strait Of Hormuz
France’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux has said that the Group of Seven will convene a meeting next week with the Gulf Cooperation Council to discuss the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, reported Al Jazeera.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Senate Majority Leader Casts Doubt On Trump Threats To Exit NATO
Trump has repeatedly criticized NATO and again raised the idea of leaving the alliance during a private lunch on Wednesday. But any withdrawal would require congressional approval — a prospect Senate Majority Leader John Thune said Thursday would be difficult.
“We got an awful lot of people who think that NATO is a very critical, incredibly successful post-World War II alliance,” Thune said of past conversations among Republicans about the move.
“I think in the world today, you need allies,” he added. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | French President Says The US Can’t Fault Allies After Acting Alone In Iran War
Emmanuel Macron said the United States cannot complain about a lack of support from allies after deciding to launch the Iran war without consultation.
“They can hardly complain afterward that they are not being supported in an operation they chose to undertake alone. This is not our operation,” Macron told reporters Thursday in Seoul, South Korea. “What we want is for peace to be restored as quickly as possible.”
Macron also addressed criticism of NATO by Trump, who has said he’s considering pulling the United States out of the alliance.
“When you have committed to an alliance, you live up to those commitments. You do not comment on them every morning. And the day there is a problem, you are there,” Macron said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Maintains Its Chokehold On The Strait Of Hormuz
Ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains a trickle compared to before the Iran war, with remaining tanker traffic dominated by sanctions-evading tankers carrying Iranian oil, according to the Lloyd’s List Intelligence shipping data firm.
Traffic through the Strait is down 94% compared to a year ago.
Iran is enforcing its so-called “toll booth” screening system in which vessels must deviate from the usual shipping channel in the middle of the strait and detour north around Iran’s Larak Island.
Vessel operators are being asked to contact approved intermediaries of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and provide information on ownership, cargo and crew before being allowed to pass.
Despite the nickname, only two of the at least 63 ships that have taken the Larak Island route are confirmed to have paid, while others appear to have passed based on diplomatic intervention from home governments. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | German FM Speaks To Chinese FM, Shares Concerns About Middle East
German Foreign Office stated that the country's Foreign Minister Wadephul spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, sharing concerns about the situation in the Middle East. "For decades, #Iran has acted hostilely towards its neighbours and endangered peace and security with its #missile and #nuclear programmes. #China can use its influence on Iran constructively for a negotiated solution and a cessation of hostilities against the Gulf states," the Foreign Office stated on X, adding, "Germany and China both want to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. We agree that individual countries may not control shipping lanes or impose tolls for passage."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | OSINT Platform Shows Satellite Image Of Tankers Loading On Red Sea Coast of Saudi
A satellite image dated to March 29 shows three large tankers loading simultaneously at the Al Muajjiz Terminal on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Coast. The image was shared by 'Conflict Mapping' on Soar Atlas, an OSINT platform. This may indicate that alternative routes to Hormuz are being adopted.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Restoring Freedom Of Navigation In Hormuz Is Urgent Priority: EU Commission VP To Chinese FM
The EU Commission's Vice President, Kaja Kallas, spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the global economy and energy security in the context of the ongoing war.
“Iranian attacks on civilian ships, and the threat of more, have brought traffic in the Strait of Hormuz to a near halt,” wrote Kallas on X in a summary of the conversation. “This is why restoring safe, toll-free freedom of navigation in the Strait, consistent with the Law of the Sea, is an urgent priority.”
They also discussed EU-China relations, Kallas added.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Putin And Egypt FM Abdelatty Hold Talks In Moscow
Russian Foreign Ministry stated on X that President Putin and FM of Egypt, Badr Abdelatty, held talks in Moscow. "We hope that the conflict in the Middle East will be brought to an end as soon as possible. Russia is ready to do everything possible to help normalize the situation," stated Russian MFA.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | USA Attacks Pasteur Institute of Iran, The Country's Oldest Medical Research Centre: FM Spokesperson
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that "the American-Israeli aggressors have attacked the Pasteur Institute of Iran — the oldest and most prestigious research and public health center in Iran and the entire Middle East, founded in 1920 through an agreement between the Pasteur Institute of Paris and the Iranian government," and called it "heartbreaking, cruel, despicable, and utterly outrageous". He also said that it is a 'barbaric assault on basic human core values'.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | MEA Condemns Attack On UNIFIL
"India has been playing an important role in UN Peacekeeping Operations. Our troops under the aegis of UN-mandated peacekeeping missions have made a significant contribution to global peace and security. In UNIFIL, we have around 600 Indian troops," stated the MEA, adding, "We condemn the recent attacks on UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL, and pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmets. We urge all parties to ensure the inviolability of the UN mission and the safety and security of the Peacekeepers. As one of the largest and longest serving contributors to Peacekeeping, and in consonance with UNSC resolution 2589, we seek accountability for crimes against peacekeepers."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 'Bring It On': Says Iranian Parliament Speaker
Iran's parliament speaker issued a statement to the US and Israel saying that Iran is ready to pick up arms and "stand in defence of our nation" and added, "Iranians don't just talk about defending their country, we bleed for it. You came for our home... you're gonna meet the whole family. Locked, loaded, and standing tall. Bring it on".
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 'Trying To Do Everything To Bring Back Normalcy': Putin
"We would like to see this conflict over as soon as possible... We are ready to do everything to bring the situation back to normalcy," the Russian president said, reported SPutnik
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran’s IRGC Says Its Latest Attacks On Gulf Facilities ‘Are A Warning’
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claims to have targeted US-linked steel facilities in the Gulf region, in the 90th wave of Operation True Promise
In a statement circulated by Iranian media, the IRGC said it struck steel sites in the UAE’s Abu Dhabi and aluminium facilities in Bahrain, following previous attacks over the weekend.
“These attacks are a warning, and if the attack on Iranian industries is repeated, the next response will be much more painful by attacking the main infrastructure of the occupation regime and the American economic industries in the region,” the statement added.
The IRGC has threatened to hit US-linked or owned infrastructure in the Gulf several times since the start of the war.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pakistan Says It’s Ready To Host US-Iran Talks To Help End Regional Conflict, No Dates Finalized Yet
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that Islamabad is ready to host talks between the United States and Iran to help end the regional conflict, though no dates have been finalized and the two sides will decide the timing.
At a news conference, ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said it is up to Washington and Tehran to determine when they are ready to come to the negotiating table.
On its part, he said, Pakistan remains optimistic about a peaceful settlement of the conflict.
“Both Iran and the U.S. have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate these talks,” Andrabi said, adding that “we will be honoured to host and facilitate these talks between the two sides in the coming days for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict.”
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iraq Begins Overland Fuel Exports Via Syria As Strait Of Hormuz Shutdown Strangles Exports
Iraq has begun exporting fuel oil by land through Syria, with 178 tankers reaching the Banias terminal from a planned 299-truck shipment, officials said Thursday.
Iraq’s Oil Ministry said the move aims to support state revenues and maintain exports amid rising risks to Gulf shipping.
The trucks transit via the Tanf crossing to Syria’s Mediterranean coast, bypassing Iraq’s main southern hub at Basra.
The ministry said volumes will expand gradually, citing coordination with Syria despite infrastructure constraints.
Syria’s state TV also reported the arrival of the oil tankers at Banias.
Iraq has previously resumed crude exports via Turkey’s Ceyhan port.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 'Israeli Forces In Lebanon Escalate Conflict': China's Envoy To UN
“Lebanon must not become another Gaza, and the international community must never allow the tragedy of Gaza to be repeated. China calls on the parties concerned to immediately cease hostilities and work to de-escalate the situation,” he said, adding, "Israel should immediately withdraw all its forces from Lebanon and respect Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Making Undeniable Progress: US CENTCOM Commander
In the fifth week of the ongoing war, Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), stated on X that America is 'making undeniable progress'. Cooper also said, "We don't see their navy sailing. We don't see their aircraft flying, and their air and missile defence systems have largely been destroyed."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | 'Military Solution To Liberate Strait of Hormuz Is Unrealistic': Macron
French President Macron stated that the Iran war does not provide "a lasting solution to the nuclear issue, and that the military operation to 'liberate' the Strait of Hormuz is "unrealistic'. He also critiqued Trump, saying that undermining NATO by creating doubt about the US commitment
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Using American PrSM Missile Is A War Crime: Iranian FM Spokesperson
The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmaeil Baqaei, stated on X that the American PrSM missile that struck a sports hall on February 28; explodes above its target and disperses lethal fragments, and called using it a 'despicable war crime'.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Putin To Host Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Iran War To Be On Agenda
Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Thursday for talks that will focus on the Iran war and the wider Middle East, as well as bilateral relations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, reported Al Jazeera.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Philippines Foreign Secretary Speaks To Iranian Foreign Minister
Theresa P Lazaro, the Foreign Secretary of the Philippines, spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi and stated that the two 'reached a positive understanding on the safety of our seafarers and the security of our energy supply'.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Military Spokesman Insists Tehran Has Hidden Stockpiles
A spokesman for Iran’s military, reacting to U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech, insisted Thursday that Tehran maintains hidden stockpiles of arms and munitions, stating that "You know nothing about our very extensive and strategic capacities."
Lt. Col. Ebrahim Zolfaghari, a spokesman for the Iranian military’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, made the comment.
“The centres you think you have targeted are insignificant, and our strategic military productions take place in locations of which you have no knowledge and will never reach,” he claimed.
Israel and the United States have hit thousands of targets in the weekslong war, targeting military bases, missile launchers and other sites.
Iranian missile fire has dropped, though Tehran is still able to mount attacks.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Army Chief Warns Against US Invasion
Iran’s army chief warned Thursday that should the U.S. military land in the Islamic Republic, “not a single person” will survive among the invaders.
Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami made the comment in a piece aired by Iranian state television.
“The shadow of war must be lifted from our country, and there must be security for everyone, because it is not possible for places to be safe and our people to be unsafe,” he said. (AP)
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Attack On Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant Would Be A 'War Crime': Envoy To IAEA Tells AFP
A US or Israeli strike on Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant would constitute a "war crime" under international law, Tehran's envoy to the United Nations' atomic agency told AFP on Thursday.
Reza Najafi, Iran's ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, also denied that Tehran had "restarted enrichment" of radioactive uranium following the US-Israeli strikes on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities in June 2025.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Fuel Price Shock: Nayara, Shell Hike Petrol And Diesel Rates Across India; Bengaluru Sees Sharp Spike
Private fuel retailers Nayara Energy and Shell have increased petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities, including Bengaluru in Karnataka, triggering fresh concern among consumers already grappling with rising living costs.
The hike comes at a time when global crude oil prices are surging due to escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, even as public sector oil companies, owned by the Karnataka government, continue to hold retail prices steady.
In Bengaluru, petrol prices at private fuel outlets have climbed sharply, crossing the Rs 120 per litre mark in several parts of the Silicon Valley. At the same time, diesel prices have also witnessed a significant increase.
Similar trends have been reported in other metropolitan cities across the country, where private retailers have revised prices upward more aggressively compared to government-run outlets. This has created a visible price gap between private and public sector fuel stations, prompting many consumers to shift towards government-run pumps for relatively cheaper fuel. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Hacker Group Handala Says Infiltrated Companies Designing Israeli Air Defense Systems
The hacker group Handala on Thursday said it had infiltrated the companies designing the integrated air defence command and control systems of Israel, Tasnim News Agency reported. "In an advanced cyber attack, we have successfully penetrated the networks of PSK WIND Technologies, the main designer and implementer of the integrated air defence command and control systems of this regime, and have completely extracted all the sensitive data on its servers, Tasnim quoted a statement from the hacker group.
"PSK WIND Technologies is known as the mastermind behind the command and control centres, communication systems and critical defence infrastructure of this regime. Now, all the top-secret information related to the command and control centres, communication systems and classified documents of this company have been obtained and directly transferred to the missile units of the resistance axis," the statement said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | No Enemy Soldier Should Survive Ground Operations: Iran's Army Chief
In a recent directive to operational headquarters, Army Chief General Hatami emphasised the need for heightened vigilance against any "potential enemy ground operations". He stressed that all enemy movements must be closely monitored with utmost precision, and countermeasures should be executed without delay if necessary, Mehr News Agency reported.
"The shadow of war must be lifted from our nation, and security must prevail for all. It is unacceptable for some areas to be safe while our people live in insecurity," Hatami stated.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran's Health Ministry Says Strikes Hit Century-Old Medical Centre
Strikes have hit a century-old medical centre in the Iranian capital, causing extensive damage, the country's health ministry said on Thursday.
"The aggression against Pasteur Institute of Iran -- a century-old pillar of global health and member of International Pasteur Network -- is a direct assault on international health security," said health ministry spokesman Hossein Kermanpour in a post on X.
He posted images from the site showing the building heavily damaged, with parts of the facility reduced to rubble.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | China Says US, Israeli Attacks on Iran the 'Root Cause' of Hormuz Blockage
China said on Thursday that US and Israeli strikes on Iran were the "root cause" of the Strait of Hormuz blockage, after US President Donald Trump called on affected countries to seize the key waterway.
"The root cause of interruptions to navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is the United States and Israel's illegal military operations against Iran," Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference, when asked about Trump's comments. The US leader said on Wednesday that countries that receive oil through the Hormuz strait "must take care of that passage", urging them to "just take it, protect it, use it for yourselves". (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Official Dismisses Trump’s Speech As ‘Insane’
A spokesman for Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday dismissed a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump as “insane.” Elias Hazrati made the comment on Iranian state television, insisting Trump’s remarks “boosted our nation’s integrity.” “Trump is tangled with insane remarks,” he said. “Today, Iran is managing the Strait of Hormuz powerfully.” (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | China Calls for 'Immediate' Halt to Hostilities After Trump's Iran Threat
China called on Thursday for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, after US President Donald Trump threatened heavy strikes on the Islamic republic in the coming weeks.
"Military means cannot fundamentally solve the problem, and the escalation of conflicts is not in the interests of either side," Beijing's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news conference, urging "the parties concerned to immediately cease military operations". (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | IDF Reports 50 Launches From Lebanon Since Overnight
The IDF reported a total of 50 rocket launches from Lebanon into northern Israel since Tuesday night, including 30 overnight into Wednesday and 20 more in the latest barrage, which struck Kiryat Shmona and surrounding communities, Haaretz reported.
The IDF said that most of the rockets were intercepted, but some fell in "open areas."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Hormuz Remains Open To World, War Will End With Iran’s Prudence: Advisor To Supreme Leader
"The Strait of Hormuz remains open to the world; however, it will always be closed to the enemies of the Iranian people and their bases in the region. The war will end with Iran’s prudence and strength—not with the delusions and wishful thinking of aggressors," Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Advisor to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran on International Affairs Aliakbar Velayati said.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Sirens Activated in Northern Israel's Kiryat Shmona; Two Lightly Wounded
Sirens sounded for the third time in an hour in Israel's Kiryat Shmona and surrounding communities along the border with Lebanon; two people were lightly wounded in the previous barrage, Haaretz reported, quoting emergency services.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Joe Kent Urges Trump To Restrain Israel, End ‘War of Choice’
Joe Kent, the former top US security official who quit over the war on Iran, is urging Trump to end the war as soon as possible. Responding to Trump’s address to the nation, he wrote on X: “We honour our fallen by learning from our past & only shedding American blood in defence of our nation. The best time to get out of a war of choice is now, before we lose more lives.”
He added that the US can declare victory when it chooses, but that was only possible if Trump restrains the Israelis.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Warns US And Israel Of 'More Crushing And Destructive' Retaliation'
The Unified Command of Iran's Armed Forces spokesperson warned the United States and Israel of "more crushing, wider and destructive actions," according to Tasnim News Agency.
"As we said, we announce to the American-Zionist enemies that your information about our military strength and equipment is incomplete. You don't know anything about our vast and strategic capacities. Don't hope that you have destroyed the production centres of strategic missiles, long-range offensive drones, modern air defence systems, electronic warfare, and our special equipment. With such an idea, you will deepen the quagmire in which you are caught," a spokesperson of the central headquarters of Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya was quoted by the news agency as saying.
The spokesperson further said that the centres the US have targeted are insignificant, and "our strategic military productions take place in places that you do not know about in any way, and you will never reach them". "In continuation of the hard and unimaginable blows and slaps you have received so far, expect our more crushing, extensive and devastating actions," he added.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Missile Intercepted in Abu Dhabi, Minor Damage Reported
Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to an incident near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) after air defence systems intercepted a missile, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Thursday, adding that there was minor damage and no injuries.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Stock Markets Decline 2 Pc In Early Trade Amid Rising Tensions In West Asia, Surge In Crude Oil Price
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined 2 per cent in early trade on Thursday amid rising geopolitical tensions following US President Donald Trump's warning of intensified military actions against Iran, driving crude oil prices higher.
Unabated foreign fund outflows also added to the weakness in domestic equities.
The 30-share BSE Sensex plummeted by 1,433.72 points, or 1.96 per cent, to 71,700.60. The 50-share NSE Nifty dived 445.70 points, or 1.97 per cent, to 22,233.70 in the morning trade.
All the 30-Sensex firms were trading lower, with Sun Pharmaceuticals, IndiGo, Adani Ports, Eternal, Larsen & Toubro, Asian Paints, NTPC, State Bank of India, Trent, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, and PowerGrid emerging as the major laggards. Read more...
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Malaysia Civil Servants to Work From Home Amid Fuel Crisis: PM
Malaysia will introduce a work‑from‑home policy for ministries, agencies, statutory bodies and government‑linked companies starting April 15 to conserve energy while the Middle East war rages, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced.
"The cabinet has agreed to the work‑from‑home policy. It aims to reduce fuel consumption and ensure a stable energy supply," Anwar said during a special briefing late Wednesday.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Chinese Airlines to Raise Fuel Surcharges on Domestic Flights
Several Chinese airlines, including national carrier Air China, said they will raise their fuel surcharges on domestic flights from Sunday, as the war in the Middle East drives up oil prices globally.
Air China, China Southern and its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines said in statements that they will increase surcharges on flights of up to 800 kilometres (500 miles) by 60 yuan ($8.70), and 120 yuan for longer flights. Spring Airlines and Juneyao Airlines also announced fuel surcharge hikes. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Urges Citizens To Leave Iraq
The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad announced that Iran-aligned militia groups may carry out attacks in central Baghdad within 24-48 hours and urged American citizens to leave Iraq.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Indonesia Calls Israel Death Penalty Law 'Grave Violation' of Human Rights
Indonesia has criticised Israel's approval of a death penalty bill applicable to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank as a "grave violation of international human rights and humanitarian law".
In a statement published on X on Wednesday, the foreign ministry urged Israel to revoke the law and reaffirmed "its full support for the struggle of the Palestinian people to achieve independence".
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Think Tank Says Trump Leaving Gulf Arab Allies ‘In the Lurch’
A New York-based think tank said Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech suggests he “is willing to leave the Strait of Hormuz off the table, leaving other nations to deal with the consequences.”
“Trump’s message was that the United States can sustain its own economic and energy ecosystem, while countries dependent on regional exports will either have to buy from the United States or manage the Strait themselves,” the Soufan Center wrote.
“While Trump explicitly thanked U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf for their cooperation and allyship, an expedited U.S. withdrawal without securing the Strait will leave many of these countries, whose economies are dependent on energy exports, in the lurch.” (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Fuel Prices In Thailand Soar
Fuel prices in Thailand soared again on Thursday after the government further cut subsidies, sending diesel price to over 44 baht ($1.35) per liter, about 12% increase. The surge was the second time in a week, after a majority of fuel prices rose by 6 baht ($0.18) per liter last Thursday. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Maintains Missile, Drone Strike Pace Despite US Claims of Degraded Capabilities: Report
Despite claims by US officials that Iran’s missile and drone capabilities have been largely destroyed, data from recent weeks suggests Tehran’s operational capacity has shown no significant decline, with attacks continuing at a steady pace across Israel and several regional countries since February 28, Anadolu news agency reported.
According to data compiled by the news agency from defence and interior ministries of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Jordan, as well as the Tel Aviv-based Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), open-source intelligence platforms and data-analysis social media accounts, Iran has launched 6,770 missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Jordan, Gulf countries hosting US military and financial assets, and Israel since February 28 under its retaliation strategy.
The largest share of these attacks targeted the UAE with 2,429 strikes, followed by Israel with 1,365 and Kuwait with 950. However, INSS data indicates that Iran used 600 missiles and 765 drones in its retaliatory attacks on Israel alone.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Pentagon Devised Plan to Seize Iran’s Enriched Uranium at Trump's Request: US Media
The US military has briefed President Donald Trump on a highly complex special operations plan to extract nearly 1,000 pounds (453.6 kilograms) of highly enriched uranium buried deep inside Iran, the Washington Post reported.
Trump requested the plan, according to the newspaper, signalling his interest in permanently neutralising Iran's nuclear capabilities. The proposed mission would require airlifting potentially thousands of troops and heavy excavation equipment into Iran, in an operation that could take weeks to complete, said former defence officials.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Military Says Responding to Fresh Missile Fire From Iran
Israel's military said air defences were responding on Thursday to a fourth Iranian missile attack within six hours, as sirens sounded in parts of northern Israel. A military statement said Israeli forces had "identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel", adding that "defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat". (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran Slams US War Secy Over "Back to the Stone Age" Remark, Says Diverts From US's Earlier Agenda for Tehran
The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai on Thursday slammed US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth over his reiterating US President Donald Trump's remark during the latter's address to the nation, where he stated that Iran would be hit so hard that it would go "back to the Stone Age".
In a post on X, sharing a screengrab of Hegseth's "stone age" remark, the Iranian consulate questioned Washington's agenda over their military action against the Islamic Republic, noting that earlier the stance was to make Iran "Great Again", which now shifted. The consulate further stated that civilisations that originated since the Achaemenid Empire back in 550 BC, are already great.
"They said Iran needed to be 'Great Again.' Now suddenly the goalpost is... the Stone Age? Funny thing... civilisations that go back to empires like the Achaemenids don't really do 'again.' They just are," the consulate stated in the post. The statement underscores Tehran's rejection of Washington's aggressive rhetoric while highlighting Iran's historical and cultural heritage that spans back to one of the world's earliest empires.
This comes after Trump, earlier, warned that Iran could face severe military action in the coming weeks amid the ongoing conflict in the region, stating that Washington's action against the Islamic Republic is "on the cusp" of ending what he described as Tehran's "sinister threat" to the US and the world.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Delivered Powerful Speech: US Secretary of State Rubio Says Trump Was 'Clear About Objectives in Iran'
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) praised US President Donald Trump for delivering a "powerful" address outlining Washington's objectives toward Iran amid escalating tension in West Asia. In a post on X, he said, "President Trump delivered a powerful speech tonight. He was clear about our objectives in Iran."
Rubio highlighted the key goals laid out by Trump, emphasising a hardline military stance against Tehran, which included destroying Iran's "weapons factories", "navy", "air force" and "chances of ever having a nuclear weapon." The Secretary of State added that the President's message was intended not only for Iran but for the broader international community. He said, "The President's leadership sends a message to the world that the United States will defend its people and its interests, and uphold peace through strength."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Lebanon's Hezbollah Claims Drone, Rocket Attacks on Northern Israel
Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said its fighters launched drones and rockets at northern Israel on Thursday, with the Israeli military's Home Front Command saying air raid sirens were activated across the border.
In separate statements, the Iran-backed group claimed rocket fire targeting Israeli troops in border areas and a drone attack targeting a village. Sirens were activated in those areas, according to the Israeli Home Front Command, with no reports of any casualties or damage. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Govt Exempts Customs Duty On Key Petrochemical Products Till June 30
Union Finance Ministry on Thursday announced exemption of customs duty on key petrochemical products till June 30 amid the West Asia conflict. In a press release, the Ministry said the import duty cut will benefit plastics, packaging, textiles, pharma, chemicals, and auto components sectors.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Democrats Slam Trump Speech for Failing to Offer Answers on Iran War
Democrats are criticising Trump’s primetime address to the American people on the war in Iran as “incoherent” and as doing little to answer “the most basic questions the American people " have,” according to statements from two Democratic lawmakers released on Wednesday.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., noted that Trump owed Americans more answers about a conflict that has driven up prices on gas “alongside rising prices for diesel, fertiliser, aluminium, and other essentials, with consequences that will continue to ripple through the economy for a long time to come” in his statement.
Meanwhile, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., released a statement that said the “speech was grounded in a reality that only exists in Donald Trump’s mind.”
Murphy went on to add that “no one in America, after listening to that speech, knows whether we are escalating or de-escalating.” (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Oil Rises and Asian Stocks Fall After Trump’s Address
Oil rose more than 4% and Asian stocks fell after U.S. President Donald Trump said in his first national address since the Iran war began that the U.S. will keep hitting Iran very hard.
Trump also said the United States will “finish the job” in Iran and that military operations could wrap up soon.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.4% to 53,004.81 in early Asia trading on Thursday. South Korea’s Kospi lost 3.4% to 5,292.36. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.8% to 25,082.59.
U.S. futures were down more than 0.7%. Oil prices were sharply higher following Trump’s remarks. Brent crude, the international standard, jumped 5% to $106.22 per barrel. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 4.2% to $104.36 a barrel. (AP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Says Intercepting Iran Missile Attack, First After Trump Speech
Israel's military said air defences were responding to an Iranian missile attack on Thursday, shortly after US President Donald Trump delivered an address to the American public about the Middle East war.
The military said in a statement it had "identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel" for the third time in just over three hours, adding that "defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat". Air raid sirens sounded across northern Israel, according to the military's Home Front Command, and there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage. (AFP).