US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says US To Leave Iran 'Very Soon'; Tehran Threatens US Tech Firms For Helping Spy On Them
Published : April 1, 2026 at 7:13 AM IST|
Updated : April 1, 2026 at 7:35 AM IST
Day 33 of the US-Israel-Iran War: Thousands of additional US troops are heading to the Middle East as the Trump administration has insisted that progress has been made in talks with Iran and has threatened to escalate the war if a deal is not reached soon, as the war triggered by the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran entered its 33rd Day on Wednesday.
The aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush deployed Tuesday and is slated to go to the Middle East along with three destroyers, two US officials said, Associated Press reported. The carrier strike group consists of more than 6,000 sailors. It comes as thousands of soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division have also begun arriving in the Middle East. While the majority of those troops are part of a rotation of forces planned before the war, some are among roughly 1,500 paratroopers the Trump administration decided to surge into the region last week.
Two people were killed, and three were injured very early on Wednesday when a strike hit a car in the Khaldeh area south of the capital, Lebanon’s health ministry said. More were injured as strikes hit another area of the city, according to a local hospital. Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed two drones in the previous hours. A Gulf ally of the United States, the country has been targeted by Iran repeatedly. This week, more than two dozen American service members were injured from missile and drone attacks on a Saudi air base.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that the responsibility for keeping the Strait of Hormuz open should belong with countries that rely on it, rather than the U.S. He said there's "no reason for us to do this." Trump expressed frustration earlier Tuesday with allies who have been unwilling to do more to support the U.S. war effort, telling them to "go get your own oil." Trump recently has vacillated between insisting there is progress in diplomatic talks with Iran and threatening to widen the war.
US gas prices jumped past an average of USD 4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 on Tuesday, as the Iran war continues to push fuel prices higher worldwide. Analysts say those high fuel costs will trickle into groceries as businesses' transportation and packaging costs pile up.
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US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Formal Diplomatic Agreement 'Irrelevant' For US Withdrawal: Trump
President Trump said Iran does not need to make a deal for the US to end its military operations and leave the war. During a press conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday, he clarified that a formal diplomatic agreement is "irrelevant" to the timeline of a US withdrawal, which he predicted could happen within "two to three weeks."
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Rubio Says US Will 'Have to Reexamine' NATO Relationship
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the United States "is going to have to reexamine" its relationship with NATO once the war against Iran has concluded.
"I think there's no doubt, unfortunately, after this conflict is concluded, we are going to have to reexamine that relationship. We're going to have to reexamine the value of NATO in that alliance for our country," Rubio said on Fox News, adding that "ultimately" it would be a decision for President Donald Trump to make. (AFP).
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | White House Says Trump To Address Nation On Iran War
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X that Trump will “give an Address to the Nation to provide an important update on Iran” at 9 pm EDT on Wednesday (6.30 am Thursday IST).
Her post came shortly after Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday evening that U.S. forces could leave Iran in “two or three weeks.”
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | US May Exit Iran War In Weeks: Trump
US President Donald Trump said American forces could exit the ongoing conflict with Iran within weeks, asserting that Washington had already achieved its core objective of neutralising Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
“I think two or three weeks,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office of the White House when asked about a timeline for ending US operations, adding that the mission was nearing completion.He claimed the US had significantly degraded Iran’s capabilities through sustained strikes. “We had one goal, they will have no nuclear weapon, and that goal has been attained,” Trump said, adding, “They will not have nuclear weapons.”
The President also suggested that the situation in Iran had fundamentally changed. “We have had regime change,” he said, noting that the US was now dealing with “people that are much more rational.”Trump indicated that ongoing military operations were aimed at ensuring long-term disruption of Iran’s capabilities.
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Tanker Hit By 'Unknown Projectile' Off Qatar: UK Agency
A tanker has been hit by a projectile in the Gulf, off the coast of Qatar's capital Doha, a British maritime security agency said Wednesday, reporting some damage but no casualties.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations said it had received a report of an incident 17 nautical miles (31 kilometres) north of Doha that a "tanker has been hit by unknown projectile on the port side causing damage to the hull above water line. The crew are reported as safe." It added there was "no environmental impact" and that authorities were investigating the incident.