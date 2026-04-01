US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says US To Leave Iran 'Very Soon'; Tehran Threatens US Tech Firms For Helping Spy On Them

US-Israel-Iran War LIVE | Rubio Says US Will 'Have to Reexamine' NATO Relationship

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that the United States "is going to have to reexamine" its relationship with NATO once the war against Iran has concluded.

"I think there's no doubt, unfortunately, after this conflict is concluded, we are going to have to reexamine that relationship. We're going to have to reexamine the value of NATO in that alliance for our country," Rubio said on Fox News, adding that "ultimately" it would be a decision for President Donald Trump to make. (AFP).