US-Iran War LIVE | Multiple Explosions Rock Erbil Near US Consulate As Iranian Drones Target Iraq
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:30 AM IST|
Updated : July 28, 2026 at 4:37 AM IST
US President Donald Trump said that he is prepared to resume "very strong military action" against Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail, even as he confirmed that he had paused planned strikes on the Islamic Republic to allow negotiations another opportunity, according to a report by Axios.
According to Axios, the current negotiations are focused on reaching a new agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and revive discussions on a broader nuclear deal with Iran.
The talks are being led primarily by Iran and Oman, with Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, and Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner also playing active roles.
Speaking to Axios, Trump indicated that while diplomacy remains the preferred path for now, military action remains an option if negotiations do not produce results. "We are in very deep talks with Iran. If they don't work out, we will go back to very strong military action," Trump told Axios.
When asked how much time he was willing to allow for diplomacy, Trump told Axios, "Not much time. Either it goes fast or not at all." According to Axios, Trump said he decided to suspend planned US strikes after countries involved in mediation efforts, along with several regional governments, urged him to give negotiations another chance. "All of the people that deal with Iran asked me, 'Don't fire,'" Trump said, adding that he believed Iran was interested in reaching an agreement.
Explaining his decision to delay military action, Trump said, "Nothing gained, nothing lost." He also noted that oil prices had fallen and stock markets had risen following his decision to pause the strikes. Axios reported that Trump directed the US military on Friday to halt planned strikes against Iranian targets along the country's southern coastline and around the Strait of Hormuz. The decision followed a meeting with senior advisers and military officials, who had presented a revised operational plan.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Multiple Explosions Rock Erbil Near US Consulate As Iranian Drones Target Iraq
Several explosions rocked Erbil in northern Iraq early Tuesday, including near the US Consulate, as Iranian drones targeted multiple locations across the region. Citing police sources, Al Jazeera reported that at least four Iranian drones targeted locations in northern Iraq's Khalifan and Soran areas, located northeast of Erbil. The attack caused huge fires in and around the targeted areas, with police reporting that two drones crashed near the targeted sites. At least seven explosions were also heard across Erbil, including in areas near the U.S. Consulate, Al Jazeera reported, citing Iraqi local media.
In response to the suspected Iranian drone attack, police sources told Al Jazeera that "more than ten US warplanes and drones are reportedly flying over Erbil." Additionally, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, citing Iraqi sources, reported the destruction of an American drone in Al Anbar province, with local media publishing images of a US drone crash near the Haditha Dam. The strikes were accompanied by wider military activity across northern and western Iraq. IRIB reported that the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah was attacked. The strikes come as US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is prepared to resume "very strong military action" against Iran if ongoing diplomatic efforts fail, even as he confirmed that he had paused planned strikes on the Islamic Republic to allow negotiations another opportunity, according to a report by Axios.
According to Axios, the current negotiations are focused on reaching a new agreement that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and revive discussions on a broader nuclear deal with Iran. The talks are being led primarily by Iran and Oman, with Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, and Trump's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner also playing active roles.
US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Says US Halted Strikes On Iran After Tehran Says 'Please Stop, Let's Meet'
US President Donald Trump on Monday said Washington paused its recent military strikes on Iran after Tehran requested a meeting and urged a halt to military action, while warning that attacks could resume if the two sides fail to reach a new ceasefire agreement. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One en route Waterford Township, Trump said Iran had approached the US seeking renewed discussions and described the ongoing engagement as a diplomatic opportunity.
"They asked us very nicely, 'Please stop, let's meet,'" Trump said. "And that's where we are right now; see what happens. If we don't make a deal, we go back to the same thing." The remarks came after nearly two weeks of US strikes on Iran, as Trump and his administration continue to assess further military options.The decision to pause the strikes followed discussions within the US administration over the potential consequences of expanding the military campaign.
CNN had earlier reported that Vice President JD Vance and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine had raised concerns regarding escalation, including issues related to US munitions stockpiles and other strategic implications.
According to Axios, citing two sources familiar with the matter, the commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Adm. Brad Cooper, had recommended stopping the bombing campaign around the Strait of Hormuz, noting that it has reached the limit of its effectiveness.
According to the report by Axios, citing the sources, it mentioned that the recommendation by Adm. Cooper comes along with several other advisers - civil and military - which impacted US President Donald Trump's decision on Friday to put a halt to the American military strikes against Iran.
Trump also said that the US is currently engaged in talks with Iran, claiming that communication channels had been opened both directly and through intermediaries.
"We're talking with Iran right now," Trump told reporters, adding, "We are having good talks." He further said that the discussions could lead to positive developments. "They would not have requested the meeting if we were doing poorly. The only reason they want to meet is that we've been hitting them very hard," Trump said.