West Asia LIVE | US Carries Out Another Round Of Strikes On Iran After Trump Announces Ceasefire Is Over

The U.S. carried out another round of strikes on Iran on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump said that recent Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz signalled the end of the ceasefire.

Military officials said in a social media post that the strikes were intended to “further degrade” Iran’s ability “to threaten freedom of navigation” in the strait.

The action comes just a day after the U.S. military hit a variety of military sites and port facilities following Iran’s targeting of several merchant vessels off the coast of Oman.

The social media post said that the U.S. “is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.”

Iranian state media reported explosions in several locations, including the port city of Bandar Abbas on the strait, Sirik, another southern coastal city, and Bushehr, home to Iran’s nuclear power plant complex.

A day earlier, Iranian state television said eight members of the Army’s air and naval forces were killed in Bandar Abbas and Bushehr.

Trump threatened to ‘hit them hard again’ Earlier in the day, Trump said the U.S. would “probably hit them hard again tonight” and later added that the latest back-and-forth fighting would not result in “long-term” military action.

“Anything that happens is going to happen very fast,” Trump said, though he also suggested the U.S. military might “just finish the job.”(AP)