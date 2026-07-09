West Asia LIVE | US Carries Out Another Round Of Strikes On Iran After Trump Announces Ceasefire Is Over
The U.S. military attacked Iran after it said Tehran struck three ships in the Strait of Hormuz, part of an American effort that also revoked the Islamic Republic’s ability to openly sell crude oil in the world market.
Iran immediately warned Washington it would “take whatever measures it deems necessary,” raising the risks that an interim agreement in the war halting fighting could break down, putting the wider Middle East again at risk of a wider conflict.
Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, sounded its missile alert sirens Wednesday morning after the American attack on Iran. The attacks on shipping and the resulting strikes on Iran came during the days-long funeral for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed Feb. 28 in the war’s first moments at age 86.
The funeral, which ends Thursday, had been thought to be a period of lower tensions — though mourners have repeatedly called for the killings of U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Negotiations to reach a final deal had been due to start after Khamenei’s burial and focus on the toughest matters, including fully reopening the strait and rolling back Tehran’s disputed nuclear program.
But the new attacks threw that into question. “The era of bullying and extortion is over,” Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on X. “It leads nowhere. We don’t fold.” Overnight US strikes target Iran The U.S. military’s Central Command said American forces launched the strikes “to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.” It said it hit Iranian targets, including air defence systems, radars and over 60 small boats used by Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. Those boats have been key in harassing ships in the strait.
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West Asia LIVE | US Carries Out Another Round Of Strikes On Iran After Trump Announces Ceasefire Is Over
The U.S. carried out another round of strikes on Iran on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump said that recent Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz signalled the end of the ceasefire.
Military officials said in a social media post that the strikes were intended to “further degrade” Iran’s ability “to threaten freedom of navigation” in the strait.
The action comes just a day after the U.S. military hit a variety of military sites and port facilities following Iran’s targeting of several merchant vessels off the coast of Oman.
The social media post said that the U.S. “is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway.”
Iranian state media reported explosions in several locations, including the port city of Bandar Abbas on the strait, Sirik, another southern coastal city, and Bushehr, home to Iran’s nuclear power plant complex.
A day earlier, Iranian state television said eight members of the Army’s air and naval forces were killed in Bandar Abbas and Bushehr.
Trump threatened to ‘hit them hard again’ Earlier in the day, Trump said the U.S. would “probably hit them hard again tonight” and later added that the latest back-and-forth fighting would not result in “long-term” military action.
“Anything that happens is going to happen very fast,” Trump said, though he also suggested the U.S. military might “just finish the job.”(AP)