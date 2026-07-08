West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran Reports Explosions On Sites Around Strait Of Hormuz: State Media
Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:19 AM IST|
Updated : July 8, 2026 at 4:42 AM IST
The U.S. began a “series of powerful strikes” against Iran on Tuesday in retaliation for Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said.
“U.S. Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway,” CENTCOM said in a post to X. “The U.S. strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire.”
The new U.S. attacks threaten to reignite conflict in the region, and could spark fears that the Strait of Hormuz will close again. Oil prices rose dramatically during the U.S.-Iran conflict, stoking inflation around the globe.
The strikes come after the U.S. and Iran traded blows last month after similar Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the strait, which is one of the world’s most critical chokepoints that Iran held shut for months this year. Both sides agreed to stand down in the days following last month’s exchange amid a tenuous ceasefire as negotiations to end the war are underway.
Washington and Tehran agreed on a memorandum of understanding to end the conflict in June, which included an end to the fighting and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The latest U.S. retaliatory strikes will again test that agreement, which has held through previous skirmishes.
Tensions have been rising since Iran attacked vessels moving through the strait earlier this week, with the U.S. revoking a sanctions waiver on Iranian oil earlier Tuesday. Oil futures have risen sharply in response to the reigniting tensions.
The U.S. war with Iran began on Feb. 28, when the U.S. and Israel began strikes on the country that killed its leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran Reports Explosions On Sites Around Strait Of Hormuz: State Media
Iranian state media on Tuesday reported a series of explosions heard in the Strait of Hormuz region, moments after US officials announced "powerful" strikes on Iran.
IRIB news reported six explosions were heard on the Iranian island of Qeshm, seven explosions were heard in the city of Sirik, and more were heard in the major port city of Bandar Abbas.(AFP)