West Asia Conflict LIVE: Iran Reports Explosions On Sites Around Strait Of Hormuz: State Media

Iranian state media on Tuesday reported a series of explosions heard in the Strait of Hormuz region, moments after US officials announced "powerful" strikes on Iran.

IRIB news reported six explosions were heard on the Iranian island of Qeshm, seven explosions were heard in the city of Sirik, and more were heard in the major port city of Bandar Abbas.(AFP)