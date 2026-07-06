West Asia Conflict LIVE | Khamenei's Other Sons Appear At His Funeral In Iran As Mojtaba Remains In Hiding
As Iran and the Shia community mourn the death of the former Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, senior Iranian political and military leaders paid tribute to the deceased leader during his funeral prayers ceremony, with the top leadership vowing to continue in his path and issuing strong remarks against those who are responsible for his death.
Speaking to Iranian state media, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, during the second day of his funeral ceremony on Sunday, the top political and military leadership paid their tribute to the former leader and, in a veiled reference, called out to the US and Israeli forces, holding them responsible for his death.
Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, Major General Amir Hatami, said those responsible for the killing of the Iranian leader would be held accountable.
"We will not let go of the collars of those who martyred our Leader," he said during the ceremony.
Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi, Deputy Coordinator of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, paid tribute to Khamenei, saying, "The martyr leader, after years of striving, should not have deserved any reward other than martyrdom."
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also addressed the gathering, pledging to continue Khamenei's legacy.
"I promise to continue the path of the martyr Imam," Pezeshkian told IRIB.
IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani described Khamenei's death as the culmination of a lifetime of service.
"An Imam who spent a lifetime striving purely should have had such a blessed end," Qaani said.
First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref said the responsibility of implementing the late leader's vision had increased.
"Our responsibility to pursue the statements of the Leader of the Revolution has become heavier," Aref said.
The remarks came as Iranian leaders, officials and mourners gathered in Tehran to pay their final respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the funeral ceremony.
Public funeral prayers for Ali Khamenei and four members of his family are being held in Tehran today, the second day of the farewell ceremony.
Millions of people swarmed the streets of central Tehran near the Imam Khomeini Grand Musalla, where Khamenei's body has been lying in state since Saturday for public mourning and official farewell ceremonies.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | Khamenei's Other Sons Appear At His Funeral In Iran As Mojtaba Remains In Hiding
Iran's top officials and brothers of the new supreme leader emerged into public view Sunday to attend funeral prayers for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Their appearance projected unity, defiance and confidence in their safety as Iran pushes back on U.S. demands in negotiations to permanently end the war.
Crowds of hundreds of thousands chanted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” as they called for revenge over the Feb. 28 attack that killed the 86-year-old supreme leader and other top officials, triggering the war. Some hard-liners called for the assassination of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Iran’s new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has yet to make an appearance in the funeral ceremonies, which are unfolding over several days. He is believed to be in hiding after reportedly being wounded in the airstrike that killed his father..At the height of the war, before an April ceasefire, Israel had targeted top leaders, in at least one case likely using their public appearance to fix their position.
It has also threatened to kill the younger Khamenei..The U.S. is meanwhile pressing ahead with negotiations with Iran aimed at fully reopening the Strait of Hormuz, rolling back its disputed nuclear program and reaching a permanent end to the war. Talks appear to be on hold until after the burial..Ziba Naderi, a nurse attending the funeral Sunday, said Iran needed to heed Mojtaba Khamenei's commands. “I heard the call for revenge, but our leader should say what we need to do,” she said.
“And we must listen to him.”.Ayatollah Jafar Sobhani, a 97-year-old Shiite cleric, led the prayers at Tehran's Grand Mosalla for the late Khamenei and his family members killed in the strike. On hand were Khamenei’s other sons, Masoud, Meysam and Mostafa, who had not been seen since the war. Revolutionary Guard head Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, who was photographed for the first time since the war on Thursday, could be seen in the crowd by Associated Press journalists, flanked by plainclothes security forces and wearing a black baseball cap..Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf — who has led the negotiations with the U.S. — and Esmail Qaani, who leads the elite Quds Force of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, also attended. (AP)