US-Iran War LIVE | US Restores Blockade On Iran After Its Attacks On Ships In Strait Of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump said that the Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran and that he has decided to replace 20% toll with trade and investment deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States.
In a post on Truth Social, he said there would be full blockade only on ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo and accused the country's leadership of taking it down to the path of total destruction. He accused Iran's leadership of "lying" and being "violent, malicious".
The US President lauded his country's top military brass, naming Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine, and Commander of the United States Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper.
"Oil is flowing like never before, thanks to the awesome Power of the United States Military. A special salute to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan Caine, and Commander of the United States Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper. Because of them, and all members of the Most Powerful Military anywhere in the World, BY FAR, the Strait of Hormuz is open to ALL Ship traffic except for Iran -- and that is because of their lying, violent, malicious leadership, which is taking them down the path of TOTAL DESTRUCTION," Trump said.
"Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20% United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States. Those Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future," he added.
Trump talked of the beneficial impact of fresh investments in the country from the Middle Eastern countries and declared that "America is winning again".
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US-Iran War LIVE | US Restores Blockade On Iran After Its Attacks On Ships In Strait Of Hormuz
The U.S. military said Tuesday that it has reimposed its blockade of Iranian ports in response to Iran’s attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as the interim ceasefire deal unravels and concerns grow about a return to all-out war. The U.S. first imposed the blockade in mid-April and then lifted it in mid-June, a day after the signing of the interim deal aimed at permanently ending the war. The deal set a 60-day timeline to also negotiate an agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, but talks have stalled as fighting over the strait has intensified. When U.S. President Donald Trump announced the return of the blockade on Monday, he also said he would impose a 20% fee on ships passing through the strait. But he dropped the plan to collect fees hours before resuming the blockade, citing requests from allies in the Gulf.(AP)