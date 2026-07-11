West Asia Conflict LIVE | Trump Says He Has 'Left Instructions' To Bomb Iran If Tehran Succeeds Plan To Assassinate Him
As Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US-Iran talks following the recent military escalation between them, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic following Tehran's request but reiterated that th
US still considers the ceasefire between the two sides to be "over". "The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump's comment comes as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and resume the US-Iran talks. According to CNN, citing a diplomat familiar, the visit was planned in coordination with the United States, and the talks are aimed at reducing tensions and facilitating a possible return to negotiations between Washington and Tehran.
The move comes after a lull in fighting on Friday, following a sharp escalation in strikes from both sides that threatened to disrupt the agreement between the US and Iran. In the last few days, there was military escalation between Tehran and Washington, during which the US alleged that Iran had been involved in attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, following which its forces conducted several strikes on Tehran in retaliation.
The Islamic Republic retaliated with strikes on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, further exacerbating the military confrontation between the two sides.
On Wednesday, Trump announced that the ceasefire agreement with Iran was effectively "over" for him, declaring that he no longer wishes to engage in diplomatic dealings with Tehran.
Trump categorically stated that the peace process was over and he would not deal with Iran any longer.
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West Asia Conflict LIVE | Trump Says He Has 'Left Instructions' To Bomb Iran If Tehran Succeeds Plan To Assassinate Him
US President Donald Trump said that he has "left instructions" to launch a massive military action against Iran, if Tehran succeeds in the plan of assassinating him, while stressing that the country would be bombed "at levels they have never seen before", New York Post reported. Speaking in an interview with New York Post, Trump highlighted that he has been on Iran's "kill list" for a long time. He further denied the reports of Israeli intelligence warning him regarding Iran's alleged plot to assassinate the US President. "I've been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with. The only thing is, I've left instructions -- if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before, Trump told NYP.
"No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no, I've been No. 1 [on Iran's kill list] for a long time, and it's the way life is, you know," said Trump, as per New York Post. Trump's remarks come in the aftermath of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral and recent reports related to an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US President.
Khamenei was laid to rest at the Imam Reza shrine in Iran's Mashhad on early Friday morning, 131 days after he was killed in US-Israel joint strikes in Iran. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that Washington has agreed to continue talks with the Islamic Republic following Tehran's request but reiterated that the US still considers the ceasefire between the two sides to be "over".
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump's comment comes as Qatari negotiators travel to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and resume the US-Iran talks.