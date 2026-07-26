US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Halts US Military Strikes On Day 13 To Allow Room For Diplomacy With Iran: Report

US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Warns Of Retaliation After Ukraine Confirms Attack On Vessel In Caspian Sea

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, warning Kyiv of potential retaliatory consequences and asserting that Tehran will "not hesitate to defend its national interests and security" under international law.

According to a statement by the Ministry, carried by Press TV, the strike occurred early Saturday, triggering an explosion aboard the ship that killed one sailor and injured another.

Denouncing the action as a direct breach of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, Iran characterised the strike as "an act of aggression" designed to destabilise the broader region.

"By attacking an Iranian commercial vessel, the Ukrainian regime not only committed an internationally wrongful act, but also, in a dangerous manner, sought to spread insecurity," the ministry stated.