US-Iran War LIVE | Trump Halts US Military Strikes On Day 13 To Allow Room For Diplomacy With Iran: Report
Published : July 26, 2026 at 7:13 AM IST|
Updated : July 26, 2026 at 8:08 AM IST
US President Donald Trump directed the US military to withhold new strikes against Iran on Friday, breaking a 13-day streak of daily air operations.
As reported by Axios, Trump's order to hold fire came several hours after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran for negotiations focused on reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
Citing two regional sources familiar with the discussions, Axios reported that progress has been made and an agreement between Oman and Iran could be finalised over the weekend. President Trump would then face the decision of whether to accept the proposed deal.
While the US military continues to prepare contingency plans for potential major combat operations, Trump has not issued orders to move in that direction. However, military forces remain prepared to mobilise on short notice if the president orders a return to strikes. The White House did not respond to requests for comment regarding the directive, Axios reported.
Every afternoon over the preceding two weeks, military officials presented strike plans that Trump approved for execution within hours. On Friday, despite receiving a similar plan, Trump withheld authorisation and instructed the military not to proceed, Axios reported.
Later Friday evening during remarks at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Trump adopted a more guarded tone, noting that while he did not believe Iran was ready to make a deal at the moment, he was willing to listen, Axios reported.
The sudden pause caught regional allies off guard.
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US-Iran War LIVE | Iran Warns Of Retaliation After Ukraine Confirms Attack On Vessel In Caspian Sea
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, warning Kyiv of potential retaliatory consequences and asserting that Tehran will "not hesitate to defend its national interests and security" under international law.
According to a statement by the Ministry, carried by Press TV, the strike occurred early Saturday, triggering an explosion aboard the ship that killed one sailor and injured another.
Denouncing the action as a direct breach of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, Iran characterised the strike as "an act of aggression" designed to destabilise the broader region.
"By attacking an Iranian commercial vessel, the Ukrainian regime not only committed an internationally wrongful act, but also, in a dangerous manner, sought to spread insecurity," the ministry stated.