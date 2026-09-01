SCO Summit 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Summit In Bishkek Today; Meets Xi Jinping Upon Arrival
Published : September 1, 2026 at 10:43 AM IST|
Updated : September 1, 2026 at 10:49 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bishkek's Yrys Ordo Congress Hall on Tuesday to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which brings together leaders of the 10-member grouping, partner countries, and observers to discuss regional and global issues. He will address the summit later today.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also attending the summit, hosted by Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, who is chairing the gathering. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon are among the other leaders present.
The summit is also being held in an expanded "SCO Plus" format, with leaders from more than a dozen associated countries attending. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith and Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe are among those participating. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also arrived for the summit.
India has been a full member of the SCO since 2017. Modi is scheduled to address the summit and is expected to highlight India's priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity, while stressing the need for a region free from terrorism, separatism and extremism.
The 26th SCO Leadership Summit brings together 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer countries. The grouping represents about 25 per cent of global GDP and focuses on strengthening mutual trust, regional peace and stability, economic cooperation and social and cultural development.
Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several SCO leaders on the sidelines, including Kyrgyz President Japarov and Putin.
Earlier on Monday, Modi and other SCO leaders attended the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games in Bishkek. He also greeted the 87-member Indian contingent, comprising 73 athletes, 10 cultural representatives and four participants in the scientific programme. The games feature 43 sporting disciplines showcasing traditional sports and the cultural heritage of nomadic civilisations.
LIVE FEED
26th SCO Summit Commences In Bishkek As Leaders Hold Roundtable Talks
Heads of state from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) convened at Bishkek's Yrys Ordo Congress Hall for the 26th SCO Summit. The summit features a roundtable discussion chaired by Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, bringing together leaders from 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer nations. India, a full SCO member since 2017, is expected to emphasise security, connectivity and opportunity in the expanded 'SCO Plus' format.
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#WATCH | Prime Minister @narendramodi attends the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek, #Kyrgyzstan.@MEAIndia #SCO #SCOSummit #SCOSummit2026 #PMModi pic.twitter.com/eZ2eENiMba— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) September 1, 2026
PM Modi Joins SCO Leaders For Group Photo At 26th Summit In Bishkek
Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined other leaders for a group photograph at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, highlighting India’s active role in the regional forum. Upon arrival, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community and Kyrgyz officials, including Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. He held a bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov and reaffirmed the commitment to deepening the India-Kyrgyzstan Strategic Partnership. Modi also appreciated cultural performances and yoga demonstrations by local and Indian participants. His visit underscores India’s focus on security, connectivity, and cooperation within the SCO. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen briefly interacting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the photo session.
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#WATCH | Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they participate in the 26th SCO Summit.— ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026
(Source: Host Broadcaster via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/0I1khkxtum
PM Modi And Chinese President Xi Meet At 26th SCO Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discuss matters upon their arrival at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
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Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they arrive for the 26th SCO Summit pic.twitter.com/OyQLdxQ3yn— IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2026
Preparations Complete At Congress Hall For 26th SCO Summit
Preparations at Bishkek’s Yrys Ordo Congress Hall are complete for the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, marking the SCO’s 25th anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend and highlight India’s focus on security, connectivity, and opportunity. The SCO, with ten member states representing 25% of global GDP, fosters regional trust, peace, and economic growth. Ahead of the summit, PM Modi and other leaders attended the opening of the 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan, celebrating nomadic culture and sports. The Games, featuring 43 disciplines, unite global participants in traditional competitions and cultural exchange from August 31 to September 6.