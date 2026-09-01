SCO Summit 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi To Address Summit In Bishkek Today; Meets Xi Jinping Upon Arrival

PM Modi Joins SCO Leaders For Group Photo At 26th Summit In Bishkek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined other leaders for a group photograph at the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, highlighting India’s active role in the regional forum. Upon arrival, PM Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community and Kyrgyz officials, including Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. He held a bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov and reaffirmed the commitment to deepening the India-Kyrgyzstan Strategic Partnership. Modi also appreciated cultural performances and yoga demonstrations by local and Indian participants. His visit underscores India’s focus on security, connectivity, and cooperation within the SCO. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen briefly interacting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the photo session.