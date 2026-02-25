Modi Israel Visit LIVE Updates: PM To Address Knesset Today, All Eyes On 'Hexagon Of Alliances' Announcement
Published : February 25, 2026 at 10:05 AM IST|
Updated : February 25, 2026 at 10:13 AM IST
India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his departure statement on Wednesday as he left for his two-day visit to Israel.
PM Modi said he was looking forward to his discussions with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Before embarking, Modi said he was confident that his visit would further consolidate the "enduring bonds" between India and Israel, set new goals for the strategic partnership, and advance the countries' shared vision for a resilient, innovative, and prosperous future. This is PM Modi's second visit to Israel. In July 2017, he became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership during that visit.
'Hexagon Of Alliances'
During PM Modi's visit, all eyes are on the announcement of a 'hexagon of alliances'. Last Sunday, Netanyahu referred to the alliance and said it includes Israel, India, Greece and Cyprus, along with other unnamed Arab, African and Asian states. He describes it as an 'axis of countries' that "stand together against the radical axis".
"The bond between Israel and India is a powerful alliance between two global leaders. We are partners in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision. Together, we are building an axis of nations committed to stability and progress," he said.
“In the vision I see before me, we will create an entire system, essentially a ‘hexagon’ of alliances around or within the Middle East,” Netanyahu said. “The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye to eye on the reality, challenges, and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shia axis, which we have struck very hard, and the emerging radical Sunni axis.”
PM Modi's Knesset Address
PM Modi, meanwhile, said the visit comes at the invitation of his "dear friend Prime Minister Netanyahu." "I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management... defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties," he said in his departure statement.
The prime minister said the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. During the visit, Modi will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Significantly, he will address the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, becoming the first Indian leader to do so. "I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.
Modi said he is looking forward to interacting with the members of the Indian diaspora who have long been nurturing the India-Israel friendship.
On Sunday, PM Modi warmly acknowledged Netanyahu's personal tribute during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, where the Israeli PM described PM Modi as a "dear friend" and hailed his upcoming visit as a milestone in bilateral ties.
In his response to a video posted by Netanyahu on X, PM Modi stated, "Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations. India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress. Looking forward to our discussions during my upcoming Israel visit."
LIVE FEED
Modi Displaying 'Moral Cowardice' When World Is Critical Of Netanyahu: Congress
The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Israel visit, saying the PM will be displaying "moral cowardice" when the entire world is critical of his "dear friend" and Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi is "brazenly embracing" his Israeli counterpart, who has reduced Gaza to rubble and dust and who is orchestrating the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.
On May 20, 1960, Jawaharlal Nehru was in Gaza and met with the Indian contingent of the UN Emergency Force there, Ramesh recalled. On November 29, 1981, India issued a commemorative postage stamp in solidarity with Palestine and on November 18, 1988, India formally recognised the state of Palestine, he pointed out.
"That was a different era. Now the Indian Prime Minister is brazenly embracing the Prime Minister of Israel, who has reduced Gaza to rubble and dust and who is orchestrating the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank," Ramesh said on X.
"When the entire world is critical of his 'dear friend' Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Modi will be displaying moral cowardice," he alleged. The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government has abandoned the Palestinians and said the prime minister was going to Israel despite that country's attacks on civilians in Gaza continue "mercilessly".
Ramesh said the Modi government makes cynical and hypocritical statements on its commitment to the cause of the Palestinians but in reality it has abandoned them.
PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE Updates | Visit Carries 'Substantive Agenda', To Add Significant Strength TO India-Israel Ties
The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said PM Narendra Modi's visit to Israel carries a "substantive agenda" and is set to add "significant strength" to the relationship between India and Israel.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, shared the photo of PM Modi's departure to Israel.
"Deepening India-Israel strategic partnership! Prime Minister @narendramodi has departed for a State Visit to Israel. India and Israel share a warm and forward-looking Strategic Partnership. The visit carries a substantive agenda and is set to add significant strength to the relationship between India and Israel," Jaiswal said.
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in his remarks to his cabinet last week, termed PM Modi's arrival in the country as a "historic moment" and spoke of a vision to forge a broader "axis of nations" in the Middle East -- an alliance of like-minded countries united "against radical forces".
PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE Updates | Defence, Trade, Innovation Ties To Get A Boost
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel will strengthen bilateral cooperation in defence and security, trade and economic relations, and innovation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced a day before his visit.
"During the visit, the PM will meet the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders will review the significant progress made in India-Israel Strategic Partnership, and discuss further opportunities in various areas of cooperation, including science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economy, and people-to-people exchanges," the MEA said.
The first round of negotiations for the proposed India-Israel Free Trade Agreement (FTA) began in New Delhi and will continue until February 26, coinciding with PM Modi’s visit to Israel, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said. The ministry said the timing of the talks provides fresh momentum to deepen economic ties between the two countries. The Terms of Reference (ToR) for the agreement were signed in November 2025, creating a structured framework for discussions aimed at expanding trade and economic cooperation.
The FTA is expected to provide greater certainty and predictability to businesses, including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and help unlock new opportunities across sectors, the Ministry said.
India and Israel, it added, have complementary strengths in areas such as innovation, science and technology, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, high-tech manufacturing, agriculture and services. The ministry said it believes the agreement could significantly boost bilateral trade by leveraging these synergies.
India’s Chief Negotiator Ajay Bhadoo, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, stressed the importance of building a balanced and forward-looking agreement that reflects the evolving partnership between the two nations. Israel’s Chief Negotiator Yifat Alon Perel, Senior Director for Trade Policy and Agreements and Deputy Trade Commissioner at Israel’s Ministry of Economy and Industry, said the FTA has the potential to strengthen supply chains, enhance cooperation and open new markets for both countries.
PM Modi Israel Visit LIVE Updates | Hope Modi Mentions Genocide In Gaza While Addressing Knesset: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would mention the genocide in Gaza while addressing the Israeli Parliament and demand justice for "thousands of innocent men, women and children" there. The Congress MP from Wayanad said India must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world.
Her remarks came ahead of Modi's departure for Israel on a two-day visit, during which he is set to hold talks with the top leadership there and address the Knesset (Israeli parliament).
In a social media post on 'X', Gandhi said, "I hope that the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them."
She asserted, "India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation; we must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world." Modi's visit begins on Wednesday to shore up bilateral defence and trade cooperation between the two countries. It will be Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years.