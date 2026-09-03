Nepal-Tibet Floods LIVE: Toll Mounts To 1222; India Hands Over Fresh Tranche Of Relief Material To Nepal
Published : September 3, 2026 at 8:07 AM IST|
Updated : September 3, 2026 at 8:14 AM IST
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has surged to 1222 on Thursday (September 3, 2026), with security forces and rescue teams recovering dozens of bodies from all eight affected districts of the country, officials said. Over 4000 people, including foreigners and security personnel, still remain missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.
Security forces have recovered 348 dead bodies from Chitawan district, 218 from Nawalparasi East, 208 from Nawalparasi West, and 155 from Nuwakot. Similarly, 127 bodies were recovered from Rasuwa, 69 from Gorkha, 60 from Dhading and 38 from Tanahu, according to the NDRRMA. Around 21,314 security personnel have been mobilised for the search and rescue operations.
An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through central Nepal last Wednesday.
The disaster has killed 21 people on the Chinese side as well, while nearly 540 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.
The number of Indian nationals rescued in the aftermath of the flash floods in Nepal stands at 163, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, as India sustained its relief and rescue efforts in coordination with Nepalese authorities. More than 275 Indians and 128 persons of Indian origin still remain missing or non-contactable in the flood-hit nation. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said a 19-member specialised forensics team from India has begun functioning in Kathmandu, apart from a tunnel rescue team which has been deployed to help Nepalese authorities in the search and rescue operations.
LIVE FEED
Nepal Floods Should Mobilise Climate Action: UN Green Fund Chief
Nepal's flood disaster and Europe's wildfires should turn attention to the cost of climate change, the head of the world's biggest climate fund said in an interview on Wednesday.
Mafalda Duarte, executive director of the UN's multi-billion-dollar Green Climate Fund, said many countries do not understand the world faces tipping points from which it cannot go back. "We see globally climate change dropping in terms of priorities, with other things — conflicts and shocks — taking priority. We see when there is will, that finance is mobilised to respond to emergencies. For some reason, we don’t see the same type of response to climate — as if we can afford to wait," she told AFP.
India Hands Over Fresh Tranche Of Relief Material To Nepal
India continues to extend humanitarian assistance to Nepal, says MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. "The fifth Indian aircraft landed in Nepal in the morning (on Wednesday), carrying an 11-member rescue team with specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines. Ambassador Naveen Srivastava handed over the fresh tranche of relief material to the Government of Nepal," he stated.
Death Toll Climbs To 1222
The death toll has surged to 1,222 as more bodies were recovered from eight districts affected by the flood, while over 4000 people remain missing a week after the floods devastated several towns and villages in the country, according to Nepal Police.