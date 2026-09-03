Nepal-Tibet Floods LIVE: Toll Mounts To 1222; India Hands Over Fresh Tranche Of Relief Material To Nepal

Nepal Floods Should Mobilise Climate Action: UN Green Fund Chief

Nepal's flood disaster and Europe's wildfires should turn attention to the cost of climate change, the head of the world's biggest climate fund said in an interview on Wednesday.

Mafalda Duarte, executive director of the UN's multi-billion-dollar Green Climate Fund, said many countries do not understand the world faces tipping points from which it cannot go back. "We see globally climate change dropping in terms of priorities, with other things — conflicts and shocks — taking priority. We see when there is will, that finance is mobilised to respond to emergencies. For some reason, we don’t see the same type of response to climate — as if we can afford to wait," she told AFP.