Nepal Floods LIVE: Death Toll At 579, 1924 Missing As Rescue Ops Continue; 320 Indians 'Not Contactable'

No update on group of 77 pilgrims of Isha Foundation missing in Tibet

There has been no update on the whereabouts of a group of 77 pilgrims from the Isha Foundation that went missing after a massive flash flood struck areas near the China-Nepal border two days ago, the group’s coordinator said on Friday.

The 77-member group, led by Isha Foundation, an organisation founded by Indian spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, Sadhguru, has remained out of contact.

Maa Gambhiri, a coordinator at the group, told PTI that Sadhguru wanted to visit Gyirong, the ground zero of the disaster, to help but did not get the necessary approval.

She said they had participants from 19 nationalities and they reached out to every embassy in India, China and Nepal to get all the support they could. She said they also reached out to various offices and ministries in India and Nepal to get any information and help.

"There has been no update on the 77 missing Isha Foundation pilgrims for the last two days. The rescue teams are on the ground but there is still no information yet,” she said.