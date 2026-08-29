Nepal Floods LIVE: Death Toll At 579, 1924 Missing As Rescue Ops Continue; 320 Indians 'Not Contactable'
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 579, while 1924 persons are still missing, as per official sources.
As per the last last update issued by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Friday, 579 bodies have been recovered so far, while 101 injured people are undergoing treatment in hospitals.
A surgical medical team has also been mobilised to support relief and medical efforts as the emergency response continues.
Kathmandu has deployed more than 15,000 security personnel for search, rescue and relief operations as the Himalayan nation races to reach stranded communities and locate those still unaccounted for.
Chitwan recorded the highest number of bodies recovered at 233, followed by Nawalparasi East with 154, Gorkha with 46, Dhading with 40, Nuwakot with 37, Tanahun with 30, Nawalparasi West with 27 and Rasuwa with 12. The Gorkha figure includes various human body parts.
The missing figure of 1,924 includes people from hydropower projects, foreign nationals, civilians and security and government personnel.
As many as 933 people from hydroelectric projects are reported missing, while 517 foreign nationals remain unaccounted for.
The list also includes 127 Nepali citizens living abroad who were visiting Nepal; 161 people were reported through the Rasuwa District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), 66 from Makwanpur and one from Nuwakot.
The missing list includes 45 Nepal Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and 15 Immigration Office personnel, while three people have also been reported missing from Langtang National Park.
The NDRRMA said 15,431 security personnel have been mobilised for the rescue operation, including 6,755 Nepal Army personnel, 4,473 Nepal Police personnel and 4,203 Armed Police Force personnel.
Rescue teams have so far brought 4,451 people to safety, including 191 people rescued from a hydroelectric tunnel and 517 people evacuated by air on Friday. As many as 129 foreign nationals have also been rescued.
LIVE FEED
No update on group of 77 pilgrims of Isha Foundation missing in Tibet
There has been no update on the whereabouts of a group of 77 pilgrims from the Isha Foundation that went missing after a massive flash flood struck areas near the China-Nepal border two days ago, the group’s coordinator said on Friday.
The 77-member group, led by Isha Foundation, an organisation founded by Indian spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, Sadhguru, has remained out of contact.
Maa Gambhiri, a coordinator at the group, told PTI that Sadhguru wanted to visit Gyirong, the ground zero of the disaster, to help but did not get the necessary approval.
She said they had participants from 19 nationalities and they reached out to every embassy in India, China and Nepal to get all the support they could. She said they also reached out to various offices and ministries in India and Nepal to get any information and help.
"There has been no update on the 77 missing Isha Foundation pilgrims for the last two days. The rescue teams are on the ground but there is still no information yet,” she said.