Nepal Floods LIVE: Death Toll Climbs To 1290; Indian Govt To Offer DNA Profiling Services For First-Degree Relatives Of Missing Persons
Published : September 4, 2026 at 10:32 AM IST|
Updated : September 4, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
The death toll from the catastrophic Himalayan glacial floods in Nepal has reached 1290, with more than 4000 people still missing or not contactable as search and rescue efforts continued in the disaster-hit nation for the ninth straight day.
Rescue is underway on war footing as around 100 hydropower workers are believed to be trapped inside tunnels buried under mud and debris. Reportedly, excavation work has also been hampered by water seeping into rescue shafts.
Meanwhile, India dispatched two more aircrafts (C-130 Js) with 21.5 tonnes of relief assistance for Nepal, including forensic kits and medical supplies.
An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through central Nepal last Wednesday.
The disaster has killed 21 people on the Chinese side as well, while nearly 540 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.
LIVE FEED
Nepal Floods: Centre To Offer DNA Profiling Services For First-Degree Relatives Of Missing Persons
To facilitate the identification of mortal remains of Nepal flood victims, the Indian government will make available the services of central and state-level forensic labs for DNA profiling of their first-degree biological relatives in India, the MEA said on Thursday.
First-degree biological relatives residing in India, i.e. father, mother, son, daughter or sibling, may have their biological samples collected and DNA profiles prepared at Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs); State Forensic Science Laboratories (SFSLs); laboratories of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU); and NABL-accredited laboratories having DNA profiling capability, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. Read More...
Nepal Flash Flood Tragedy Puts Himalayan GLOF Preparedness Under Spotlight
The devastating flash flood that swept through parts of Nepal and the China-Nepal border region last week has brought renewed focus on the vulnerability of the Himalayan region to glacial and avalanche-related disasters, prompting New Delhi to step up its review of preparedness in India’s Himalayan states and Jammu & Kashmir.
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to assess preparedness against Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) and snow avalanches, with the risks particularly acute during periods of intense rainfall, rapid snowmelt and glacier instability. Read More...
Nepal Flood Toll Mounts To 1290
Death toll in Nepal floods has risen to 1290, informed Nepal Police on Friday.
India Dispatches Two More Aircrafts With Tonnes Of Relief Assistance For Nepal
India on Thursday evening dispatched two more aircrafts (C-130 Js) with 21.5 tonnes of relief assistance for Nepal, including forensic kits and medical supplies. The additional assistance will further strengthen ongoing relief and rescue efforts and support communities affected by the floods, said MEA spokerperson Randhir Jaiswal.