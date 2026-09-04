Nepal Floods LIVE: Death Toll Climbs To 1290; Indian Govt To Offer DNA Profiling Services For First-Degree Relatives Of Missing Persons

Nepal Floods: Centre To Offer DNA Profiling Services For First-Degree Relatives Of Missing Persons

To facilitate the identification of mortal remains of Nepal flood victims, the Indian government will make available the services of central and state-level forensic labs for DNA profiling of their first-degree biological relatives in India, the MEA said on Thursday.

First-degree biological relatives residing in India, i.e. father, mother, son, daughter or sibling, may have their biological samples collected and DNA profiles prepared at Central Forensic Science Laboratories (CFSLs); State Forensic Science Laboratories (SFSLs); laboratories of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU); and NABL-accredited laboratories having DNA profiling capability, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. Read More...