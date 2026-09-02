Nepal-Tibet Floods LIVE: Death Toll Crosses 1050; MEA Says 163 Indian Nationals Safely Evacuated

Tibet Activists Accuse China Of Downplaying Floods, Underreporting Death Toll

Exiled Tibetans and advocacy groups have accused China of heavily underreporting the death toll from devastating flooding in border regions with Nepal, claims Beijing rejected as "malicious smearing and sensationalism".

Beijing, which in 1950 sent troops to the vast high-altitude plateau it describes as an integral part of China, has long opposed international activities it sees as challenging its sovereignty. Foreign journalists are restricted from reporting from Tibet, and Chinese authorities have a tight grip on information sources in the region.

Beijing's state media reports that 16 people died in Tibet with 546 missing, and the foreign ministry insists that the release of information has been "open, transparent and timely". Chinese authorities penalised 10 people accused of spreading misinformation online, suggesting that the number of missing or dead was vastly more than officially reported figures, according to the Ministry of Public Security. Read More...