Nepal-Tibet Floods LIVE: Death Toll Crosses 1050; MEA Says 163 Indian Nationals Safely Evacuated
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal surged to 1050 on Tuesday (September 1, 2026), with security forces and rescue teams recovering dozens of bodies from all eight affected districts of the country, officials said. Nearly 4000 people, including 583 foreigners and 83 security personnel, still remain missing, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.
An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through central Nepal last Wednesday.
The disaster killed 16 people on the Chinese side as well, while nearly 550 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.
Meanwhile, NDRRMA on Tuesday issued a fresh alert over the risk of floods in several districts across eastern, central and western parts of the country, urging people living near rivers to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures. There is a high possibility of flash floods in Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts, where water flow in smaller rivers and streams is expected to rise, according to the notice issued by NDRRMA.
There is also a risk of rising water levels and a moderate risk of flash floods in districts, including Taplejung, Sankhuwasabha, Solukhumbu, Khotang, Okhaldhunga, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Sindhupalchowk, Kavrepalanchok, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Kathmandu and Dhading in central Nepal, it said.
Prime Minister Balendra Shah said last week's deadly Himalayan flood was "not an ordinary" event but driven by climate change. "This incident indicates that the risks we face in the Himalayan region are increasing alongside climate change. Therefore, this region must remain vigilant," Shah said, adidng that it is now time to strongly raise with the international community the issue of the disasters the country is experiencing as a result of climate change.
The number of Indian nationals rescued in the aftermath of the flash floods in Nepal stands at 163, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, as India sustained its relief and rescue efforts in coordination with Nepalese authorities. More than 275 Indians and 128 persons of Indian origin still remain missing or non-contactable in the flood-hit nation. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said a 19-member specialised forensics team from India has begun functioning in Kathmandu, apart from a tunnel rescue team which has been deployed to help Nepalese authorities in the search and rescue operations.
LIVE FEED
Tibet Activists Accuse China Of Downplaying Floods, Underreporting Death Toll
Exiled Tibetans and advocacy groups have accused China of heavily underreporting the death toll from devastating flooding in border regions with Nepal, claims Beijing rejected as "malicious smearing and sensationalism".
Beijing, which in 1950 sent troops to the vast high-altitude plateau it describes as an integral part of China, has long opposed international activities it sees as challenging its sovereignty. Foreign journalists are restricted from reporting from Tibet, and Chinese authorities have a tight grip on information sources in the region.
Beijing's state media reports that 16 people died in Tibet with 546 missing, and the foreign ministry insists that the release of information has been "open, transparent and timely". Chinese authorities penalised 10 people accused of spreading misinformation online, suggesting that the number of missing or dead was vastly more than officially reported figures, according to the Ministry of Public Security. Read More...
163 Indian Nationals Rescued In Nepal: MEA
The External Affairs Ministry has said that 163 Indian nationals have been rescued so far in Nepal following the deadly flash floods on August 26th. The Ministry added that the number of people who have left China stands at 151.
Nepal Flood Toll Mounts To 1050, Missing Count At 3916
The official death toll from the flash floods in Nepal has risen to 1050, with bodies recovered from eight districts of the country. Rescuers struggled to trace those stranded amid intermittent rainfall and a fresh flood alert as water levels rose in rivers across eastern, central and western Nepal.
As many as 3916 people, including 583 foreigners and several security personnel, still remain missing, while nearly 12,000 have been rescued, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said.