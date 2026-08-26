Nepal Floods LIVE | Several Killed And Missing Indian Embassy Issue Helpline Numbers

Nepal Floods LIVE | 'Deeply Saddened' : Nitin Nabin Expresses Grief Over Nepal Floods

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of life and devastation caused by floods in Nepal and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah of India's support during the crisis.

In a post on X, Nabin wrote, "Deeply saddened by the widespread loss of life and devastation caused by the severe floods in Nepal. In this difficult time, I pray for the safety and well-being of our brothers and sisters in Nepal."

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji spoke with Nepal's Prime Minister, Hon'ble Shri Balendra Shah Ji, assuring him that India is fully prepared to provide all possible humanitarian assistance during this hour of crisis," the post read.