Nepal Floods LIVE | Several Killed And Missing Indian Embassy Issue Helpline Numbers
Published : August 26, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST|
Updated : August 26, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Nepal hit a sudden and massive flood on Wednesday morning (August 26) that swept through northern Nepal, causing extensive damage to the border settlement and placing multiple downstream districts on high alert, officials said. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time), reportedly coming from the direction of Tibet.
The sudden rise in water caused widespread destruction in Timure ᨊin Rasuwa district and the nearby Syafrubesi area, with vehicles, goods and other property washed away, the Nepal Army said in a statement. Rasuwa district lies in the North-East of Kathmandu, around 125 km from the Tibet border.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRM) Nepal has issued a statement calling people residing near river banks of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitawan and Gorkha to remain on high alert and take safety measures until further notice.
Rasuwa Assistant Chief District Officer Dhruva Prasad Adhikari said the scale of the flooding was unusually large and that the two settlements had suffered significant damage. Rasuwa Chief Customs Officer Rajendra Dhungana said numerous vehicles and goods kept at the customs premises were swept away. A recently constructed bridge was also destroyed.
The Prime Minister's Office has said that Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised in Rasuwa and surrounding areas to intensify efforts for rescue and relief activities in view of the devastating flood.
A high-level meeting is being called to discuss the situation in the aftermath of the flood and to take necessary measures to deal with the situation, according to the PM office.
Nepal Army has already dispatched two helicopters to areas near the Trishuli River to carry out search and rescue work. An Army helicopter (MI 17) equipped with an Emergency Medical Rescue Team has already been mobilised towards the district hospital in Trishuli, the army said in a statement.
However, the details of the damage caused by the devastating flood are yet to arrive, as collection of data regarding the damage is underway, the Nepal Army said. Just a year ago, two catastrophic floods hit Bhotekoshi, wreaking havoc in Rasuwa killing at least ten people.
The flood was a consequence of the sudden draining of a previously unnoticed 'supraglacial' lake. According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Wednesday’s flooding was not caused by rainfall in Rasuwa.
LIVE FEED
Nepal Floods LIVE | Nepal Tourism Board Releases Priliminary Details Of Missing Tourists, Issues Helpline Number
The Nepal Tourism Board has released the preliminary details of the missing tourists. The board stated that, along with the Tourist Police and tourism stakeholders, they have been working to verify the whereabouts and safety status of tourists and travellers who were travelling through the affected areas. The board has also issued helpline numbers for emergencies.
Nepal Floods LIVE | Nepal President Paudel Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives
The President of Nepal, Ram Chandra Paudel, expressed grief over the loss of life and devastation caused by floods in the nation. In a post on X, Paudel said, "The news of the loss of life and property caused by the sudden flood in the Bhote Koshi River flowing through Rasuwa and Nuwakot has left me extremely saddened."
"In this hour of crisis, I call upon the government, political parties, social organisations, all agencies, including security forces, and the general public to intensify rescue and relief efforts," he said.
Nepal Floods LIVE | 'Deeply Saddened' : Nitin Nabin Expresses Grief Over Nepal Floods
BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of life and devastation caused by floods in Nepal and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah of India's support during the crisis.
In a post on X, Nabin wrote, "Deeply saddened by the widespread loss of life and devastation caused by the severe floods in Nepal. In this difficult time, I pray for the safety and well-being of our brothers and sisters in Nepal."
"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji spoke with Nepal's Prime Minister, Hon'ble Shri Balendra Shah Ji, assuring him that India is fully prepared to provide all possible humanitarian assistance during this hour of crisis," the post read.
Nepal Floods LIVE | Radhakrishnan Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Nepal Floods
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives and devastation due to flash floods in Nepal. A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet killing four people, causing extensive devastation at settlements along the Bhote Koshi river early Wednesday.
"Deeply grieved by the tragic loss of lives and devastation caused by the flash floods in Nepal. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," Radhakrishnan posted on social media.
He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and for the safe and swift rescue of all those who are missing. "Our thoughts are with the people of Nepal during this difficult hour," he said.
Nepal Floods LIVE | Kharge Urged Centre To Trace Indians Missing After Floods In Nepal
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday urged the government to trace Indians who have gone missing following devastating floods in Nepal and provide assistance to their families. At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the nearly 400 persons missing after the devastating floods in Nepal's Rasuwa district bordering Tibet swept through villages and damaged critical infrastructure on Wednesday.
In a post on X, Kharge expressed shock over the loss of lives and the devastation caused by the flash floods in Nepal and urged the Centre to extend all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country. "Deeply shocked and saddened by the devastating flash floods in Nepal. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with the people of Nepal in this hour of grief.
"We are deeply concerned about reports of over 100 Indians who remain missing. I urge the Government of India to take immediate steps to trace them, ensure their safety and provide all possible assistance to their families," the Congress chief said in his post. India must also extend every possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal in this difficult hour, he added.
"The Indian National Congress stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and prays for the safety of all those affected," he said.
Nepal Floods LIVE | Indian Embassy Issues Helpline Numbers
The Indian High Commissioner has issued helpline numbers for Indian nationals in Nepal. India in Nepal, in a post on X, said, "For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted: +977 985 131 6807 +977 970 910 7500"
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For assistance and information related to Indian nationals that have been affected by the flash floods in Nepal today, the following emergency numbers may be contacted:— IndiaInNepal (@IndiaInNepal) August 26, 2026
+977 985 131 6807
+977 970 910 7500
(Both emergency numbers can also be contacted through WhatsApp)…