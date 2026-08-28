Nepal Floods LIVE: Death Toll Nears 470, Over 1400 Missing As Rescuers Race Against Time Amid Fresh Flood Threat
Published : August 28, 2026 at 7:24 AM IST|
Updated : August 28, 2026 at 8:23 AM IST
Nepal is facing one of its worst natural disasters in recent years after a devastating flash flood swept through the Himalayan border region with China, killing nearly 400 people and leaving more than 1400 missing, including hundreds of foreign tourists and pilgrims. Rescue teams are continuing their search for survivors on Friday as damaged roads, bridges and communication links hamper access to some of the worst-hit areas.
The disaster struck on Wednesday, August 26, when a massive surge of water and debris rushed through the Bhote Koshi river system in Nepal's Rasuwa district, close to the border with Tibet. The flood swept away homes, roads, bridges, vehicles and other infrastructure before the torrent travelled downstream through parts of central Nepal. Tibet's Shigatse region was also severely affected.
Nepal Police and disaster authorities have reported that 389 bodies have been recovered in Nepal, while the overall death toll, including three reported deaths in Tibet, has reached 392. More than 1,400 people remain unaccounted for across Nepal and Tibet, although the exact number is still being revised as authorities verify reports and rescue teams reach cut-off areas.
Reports suggest that nearly 288 Indian nationals are among those still missing. Several Indian pilgrims travelling towards Mount Kailash were caught in the disaster zone, prompting urgent efforts to trace them and establish contact with their families.
Roads and bridges along the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli corridor have been badly damaged, while landslides and unstable terrain continue to pose risks. Nepal has deployed security personnel, helicopters and other resources for search-and-rescue operations.
Adding to concerns, authorities are monitoring a lake formed by debris and ice in the disaster-hit area, amid fears that a sudden breach could trigger another flood downstream.
Stay tuned to ETV Bharat for all latest updates and developments on Nepal flood crisis.
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Nepal Police Say Flood Toll Has Reached 469
The death toll from the devastating floods in Nepal has risen to 469, police said on Friday.
'India will spare no effort': Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on flood relief assistance to Nepal
Underlining India's commitment to supporting Nepal during its current flood crisis, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already initiated steps to dispatch all possible assistance to the neighbouring country.
Chouhan highlighted India's history of being a first responder in the region and said, ""Whenever a natural disaster strikes anywhere, India is the first to extend a helping hand. Our Prime Minister immediately spoke with his counterpart in Nepal, and India is taking steps to dispatch all possible assistance right away," the Union Minister said.
Emphasising the immediate goals of the relief operation, Chouhan said that the focus remains on rescue and humanitarian aid. Our top priority is to locate the missing brothers and sisters and to provide every possible aid to the affected families in Nepal. India will spare no effort," he added.
63 Indian nationals working at Trishuli-I project in Nepal safely rescued
Giving update on ongoing rescue operations in Nepal, MEA shared the names of 63 Indian nationals working at Trishuli-I project in Nepal who have been safely rescued.
84 Indian nationals rescued so far in Nepal: MEA says 290 'not contactable'
The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said that 84 Indian nationals have been rescued so far in Nepal. These include 63 workers of the Trishuli-1 project and 21 people from Tamil Nadu. The Ministry said that contact with 290 Indians have not been established.
US deploys aid of $500,000 for flood-hit Nepal
The United States has extended support and expressed solidarity with Nepal following devastating flash floods and mudslides, and announced USD 500,000 in assistance.
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison M Hooker said she spoke with Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal about the ongoing search-and-rescue efforts, including urgent efforts to locate missing US citizens.
In a post on X, Hooker said, "I spoke with Nepal's Foreign Minister Khanal this morning about their search-and-rescue efforts, including the urgent efforts to locate our missing citizens."
She said the US State Department was "quickly deploying $500,000 in assistance to flood-affected communities" while the US Embassy in Nepal was coordinating with local authorities to assist US nationals. "The United States stands with the people of Nepal during this difficult time and will continue to support relief and recovery efforts," Hooker said.