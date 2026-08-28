Nepal Floods LIVE: Death Toll Nears 470, Over 1400 Missing As Rescuers Race Against Time Amid Fresh Flood Threat

'India will spare no effort': Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on flood relief assistance to Nepal

Underlining India's commitment to supporting Nepal during its current flood crisis, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already initiated steps to dispatch all possible assistance to the neighbouring country.

Chouhan highlighted India's history of being a first responder in the region and said, ""Whenever a natural disaster strikes anywhere, India is the first to extend a helping hand. Our Prime Minister immediately spoke with his counterpart in Nepal, and India is taking steps to dispatch all possible assistance right away," the Union Minister said.

Emphasising the immediate goals of the relief operation, Chouhan said that the focus remains on rescue and humanitarian aid. Our top priority is to locate the missing brothers and sisters and to provide every possible aid to the affected families in Nepal. India will spare no effort," he added.