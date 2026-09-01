Nepal Floods LIVE: Search, Rescue Ops Enter 7th Day As Over 4000 Still Missing; MEA Says 158 Indians Safely Evacuated

158 Indians Safely Evacuated From Flood-Hit Nepal

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that 158 Indian citizens have been evacuated safely from Nepal following the catastrophic flooding in the Himalayan nation last week. According to official updates provided by the Ministry up to 9 PM on Monday, ongoing search, relief and excavation operations continued to be spearheaded by specialised forensics and tunnel rescue squads deployed from India.

Highlighting the medical and technical deployments, the MEA noted, "The specialised forensics team from India continued its work in Kathmandu today in coordination with counterparts from Nepal Police's Forensic Science Laboratory. They discussed the optimisation of various protocols and documentation."