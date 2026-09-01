Nepal Floods LIVE: Search, Rescue Ops Enter 7th Day As Over 4000 Still Missing; MEA Says 158 Indians Safely Evacuated
The death toll from the devastating flash floods in Nepal rose to 939 on Monday, with recovery of dozens of bodies from eight affected districts. It has been seven days since the disaster unfolded, and search and rescue operations are underway on war footing as more than 4000 people are still missing.
An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through northern and central Nepal on August 26.
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158 Indians Safely Evacuated From Flood-Hit Nepal
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday that 158 Indian citizens have been evacuated safely from Nepal following the catastrophic flooding in the Himalayan nation last week. According to official updates provided by the Ministry up to 9 PM on Monday, ongoing search, relief and excavation operations continued to be spearheaded by specialised forensics and tunnel rescue squads deployed from India.
Highlighting the medical and technical deployments, the MEA noted, "The specialised forensics team from India continued its work in Kathmandu today in coordination with counterparts from Nepal Police's Forensic Science Laboratory. They discussed the optimisation of various protocols and documentation."