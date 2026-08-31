Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: Official Death Toll Nears 800, 19-Member Indian Forensic Team Begins DNA Identification Of Victims
Published : August 31, 2026 at 7:35 AM IST|
Updated : August 31, 2026 at 7:47 AM IST
Nearly 800 persons have been confirmed dead so far and close to 3000 people are still missing in the aftermath of deadly flash floods that hit Nepal-Tibet border.
Bodies were recovered from eight affected districts as rescuers have expedited operations to search for those missing and rescue those stranded after the disaster.
An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through northern and central Nepal on August 26.
As per official confirmation from National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll has surged to 788.
The NDRRMA further said that at least 2502 people are still missing, while 9435 people have been rescued from flood-hit areas so far.
The disaster killed 16 people on the Chinese side as well, while nearly 550 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the NDRRMA warned that water levels in the Bhotekoshi River had risen again. "The water level in the flooded Bhotekoshi River has risen to some extent; all concerned are urged to take precautionary measures," it said, adding that it will provide updates on the situation after receiving additional information.
The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, creating havoc on August 26.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi, meanwhile, said that more than 275 Indians and 128 persons of Indian origin remain missing or non-contactable in Nepal.
LIVE FEED
Specialised Tunnel Rescue Team From India Joins Nepali Army In Flood Ops
A specialised team from India for Tunnel search and rescue operation worked with the Nepali Army's team at hydropower tunnel sites in Chilime and Langtang area on Sunday. The team will continue to conduct search and rescue operations in close coordination with the Nepali Army, informed Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India in Nepal.
-
Specialised team from India for Tunnel Search & Rescue operation worked with the Nepali Army’s team at hydropower tunnel sites in Chilime and Langtang area today. The team will continue to conduct search and rescue operations in close coordination with the Nepali Army— Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India in Nepal (@navsri6619) August 30, 2026
🇮🇳🤝🇳🇵… pic.twitter.com/H7UcIoNxN4
Nepal Warns Of Possible Fresh Fresh Flooding
Authorities in Nepal warned of possible fresh flooding on Sunday and urged residents in flood-affected districts to remain on high alert after water levels rose in Bhotekoshi River. Flood warning notices were sent to people's phones early Sunday as rescue crews worked to clear a major highway connecting Kathmandu to one of the areas worst hit by Wednesday's catastrophic floods.
The latest warnings came after Chinese authorities informed their Nepalese counterparts of increased water flow upstream, according to Dharam Raj Uprety, chief executive of Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority. Chinese state news agency Xinhua, citing the country’s water resources ministry, said a new lake formed after Wednesday’s floods high in the mountains had largely drained. But Xinhua said the ministry warned that a crater located 5.6 kilometers (3.5 miles) upstream, which held an estimated 1.4 million cubic meters of water, still posed some risk and required close monitoring.
Nepal Floods: 19-Member Indian Forensic Team Begins DNA Identification Of Victims
A 19-member specialised forensic team from India commenced operations in Kathmandu on Sunday to assist Nepalese authorities with DNA sample analysis for identifying victims of the catastrophic flash floods.
According to an official status update issued by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Ambassador of India to Nepal met and briefed the forensics team prior to their technical consultations with counterparts at the Nepal Police's Central Forensic Science Laboratory and the Forensics Department of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.
Concurrently, India's specialised tunnel rescue team continued joint operations alongside the Nepali Army at damaged hydropower project sites in Chilime and Langtang.
Despite severe weather conditions, the MEA noted that the tunnel team managed to enter a structure near the Langtang hydroelectric project and retrieved the mortal remains of one individual. Search and recovery operations in the area remain ongoing.
The MEA further confirmed that 403 Indian nationals safely crossed the border into Nepal from China today, according to local government sources on the Chinese side. An additional 500 Indian nationals remain on the Chinese side and have been confirmed safe.
-
Update on Indian nationals & India’s rescue and relief efforts in Nepal ⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 30, 2026
🕘 As of 2130 hrs, 30 August 2026 pic.twitter.com/jPB1HgP8xS