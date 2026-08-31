Nepal Flash Floods LIVE: Official Death Toll Nears 800, 19-Member Indian Forensic Team Begins DNA Identification Of Victims

Nepal Floods: 19-Member Indian Forensic Team Begins DNA Identification Of Victims

A 19-member specialised forensic team from India commenced operations in Kathmandu on Sunday to assist Nepalese authorities with DNA sample analysis for identifying victims of the catastrophic flash floods.

According to an official status update issued by the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the Ambassador of India to Nepal met and briefed the forensics team prior to their technical consultations with counterparts at the Nepal Police's Central Forensic Science Laboratory and the Forensics Department of the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

Concurrently, India's specialised tunnel rescue team continued joint operations alongside the Nepali Army at damaged hydropower project sites in Chilime and Langtang.

Despite severe weather conditions, the MEA noted that the tunnel team managed to enter a structure near the Langtang hydroelectric project and retrieved the mortal remains of one individual. Search and recovery operations in the area remain ongoing.

The MEA further confirmed that 403 Indian nationals safely crossed the border into Nepal from China today, according to local government sources on the Chinese side. An additional 500 Indian nationals remain on the Chinese side and have been confirmed safe.