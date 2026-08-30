Nepal Flash Flood LIVE | Death Toll Climbs To 675; Nearly 3000 Missing As Rescuers Race Against Time

Nepal Flash Flood LIVE | Another Flight With Aids From India Lands In Nepal

A fourth flight carrying aid from India to the disaster-hit Nepal, the MEA said. In a post on X, the MEA said," Standing with Nepal The 4th flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal and relief material has been handed over. It consists of a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations; a team of forensics experts for DNA analysis and relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets & hygiene kits."