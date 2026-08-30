Nepal Flash Flood LIVE | Death Toll Climbs To 675; Nearly 3000 Missing As Rescuers Race Against Time
As rescue efforts in communities buried by catastrophic flash floods along the Nepal - China border entered their fifth day on Sunday, authorities were still finding survivors and transporting them to safety. At relief centres, families of missing people waited anxiously for news of their loved ones as the death toll and the number of people unaccounted for continued to rise.
The combined toll in Nepal and Tibet rose to 691 dead and over 3,000 people missing after China's latest update on Sunday. Chinese authorities reported 16 deaths and 546 missing, while Nepal's disaster agency said late Saturday that the death toll had climbed to 675 with 2,498 people missing.
More than 3,700 people have been rescued in Nepal so far. In Nuwakot, one of the Nepali districts devastated by the floods, helicopters arrived loaded with boxes and bags of aid, including clothes, instant noodles, crackers and rice. Others returned from the flood-hit areas carrying survivors.
In Kathmandu, Nepal's capital, relatives and friends gathered outside the main government hospital from early morning, desperately searching for news of missing loved ones. Search and rescue efforts continued at several locations in Nepal and China's Tibet, including the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project in Nepal's Rasuwa district and the severely damaged Gyirong border crossing on the Chinese side.
Nepali Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Raja Ram Basnet said rescue efforts would continue at the hydropower construction site, where authorities believe more than 100 people are trapped in a tunnel filled with thick mud. Rescuers had been on high alert for more flooding from a new lake that formed high up in the Himalayan mountains after the initial floods on Wednesday. Chinese state media reported Sunday that the 261 missing foreigners include 104 people from Nepal, 49 from India, 33 from Latvia, 18 from the United States, 15 from Britain and several dozen from other countries.
In a news briefing Saturday, Nepalese Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said authorities have mobilised all available resources with support from international assistance for search, rescue, relief and recovery operations, with a particular focus on locating those still missing.
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Nepal Flash Flood LIVE | Another Flight With Aids From India Lands In Nepal
A fourth flight carrying aid from India to the disaster-hit Nepal, the MEA said. In a post on X, the MEA said," Standing with Nepal The 4th flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal and relief material has been handed over. It consists of a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search & rescue operations; a team of forensics experts for DNA analysis and relief supplies, including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets & hygiene kits."