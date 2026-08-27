Nepal Floods LIVE | Police Say Over 157 Bodies Recovered So Far

Nepal Floods LIVE | 32-member Kolkata Group Among Many From West Bengal Untraceable After Nepal Disaster

A 32-member group from Kolkata on Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra was among many from West Bengal who went untraceable after the flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday, an official said.

The group, comprising 30 tourists and two tour managers, left the city on August 21 and reached Nepal the following day, he said.

The group reached Rasuwagadhi in the morning to cross into Tibet. Its members were at the immigration office around 8.30 am when the flash flood struck the area along the Nepal-Tibet border, he added.

"There has been no communication with any of the 32 members since the flash flood struck the area," the official said.

"We are trying to establish contact with all those from West Bengal who may have been in the affected areas. The situation on the ground is extremely difficult, and communication has been disrupted," he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the flash floods.