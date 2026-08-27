Nepal Floods LIVE | Police Say Over 157 Bodies Recovered So Far
Published : August 27, 2026 at 7:22 AM IST|
Updated : August 27, 2026 at 7:32 AM IST
Nearly 160 people were killed and over 750, including 133 Indian nationals, remain missing after a massive flash flood originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages, washing away critical bridges, and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.
Nepal police have said that 157 bodies have been recovered so far. They also said that 49 injured people were in hospital receiving treatment, and that so far more than 3,300 police officers had been deployed.
Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal told the parliament that an earthquake hit the Tibet region at 8:37 am (local time) and the flash floods were reported three minutes later, suggesting the tremors may have caused a glacial outburst which triggered the floods.
The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet, officials said.
The massive flood entered the Trishuli River through the Bhote Koshi in Timure, a border-town in Rasuwa district, due to the rockslide and swelling of the Lhende River situated along the Nepal-Tibet border, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said.
It then spread along the river course to other districts like Nuwakot, Chitawan, Gorkha, Tanahu and Nawalparasi East, covering areas ranging from around 70 km to nearly 200 km from capital Kathmandu.
The Nepal Police in a social media post said 157 people died in the flash flood that hit the Himalayan nation.
The Nepal government said around 500 were missing, while China’s state-run CGTN news channel said three people were dead and 265 were missing on the Chinese side of the border.
Videos from the affected areas showed a powerful surge of muddy water, rocks and debris sweeping through the border region, with people seen fleeing as the torrent moved towards buildings and vehicles.
Around 100 people have been rescued from different parts of the affected areas, officials said. Of them, 30 are undergoing treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah and assured him of all possible humanitarian assistance to deal with the situation. New Delhi has already sent the first tranche of relief supplies to the neighbouring nation.
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Nepal Floods LIVE | 32-member Kolkata Group Among Many From West Bengal Untraceable After Nepal Disaster
A 32-member group from Kolkata on Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra was among many from West Bengal who went untraceable after the flash floods in Nepal on Wednesday, an official said.
The group, comprising 30 tourists and two tour managers, left the city on August 21 and reached Nepal the following day, he said.
The group reached Rasuwagadhi in the morning to cross into Tibet. Its members were at the immigration office around 8.30 am when the flash flood struck the area along the Nepal-Tibet border, he added.
"There has been no communication with any of the 32 members since the flash flood struck the area," the official said.
"We are trying to establish contact with all those from West Bengal who may have been in the affected areas. The situation on the ground is extremely difficult, and communication has been disrupted," he said.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expressed deep anguish over the loss of lives in the flash floods.